Dwight Powell | Center/Forward | #7

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 240
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (15) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Dwight Powell double-doubled against the Warriors on Friday with 10 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes.
Andrew Bogut was rested on the second night of a back-to-back set and Salah Mejri only played three minutes which was very encouraging for Powell. He finished 5-of-7 from the field Friday and was coming off a 14-point, six-rebound performance the night before, so he should be on your radar. He will be difficult to trust when Bogut is active, but he looks like a solid stash for the stretch run with the Mavs tanking. Dec 31 - 1:42 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
336922561582940100188.5325370.757313.23118157.84.80.91.20.50.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DAL298.21.12.3.4630.10.4.2730.91.1.7580.61.11.70.30.40.30.21.43.1
2015DAL6914.42.14.3.4930.00.2.1251.52.1.7391.22.74.00.60.60.50.31.75.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DAL292373167.463311.2732533.758183250911964090
2015DAL69997146296.493216.125105142.7398418927344403624118399
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29@LAK11479.77801.00000.0001560000114
Dec 27HOU12346.667111.00046.6671123010513
Dec 26@NO12123.66701.00024.500055000036
Dec 23@LAC11823.66700.00000.000224013004
Dec 21@POR12412.50000.00079.778538013249
Dec 19@DEN12958.625111.00000.0002681003211
Dec 18SAC12034.75000.000221.000246101008

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
4Pierre Jackson
SG1Wesley Matthews
2Seth Curry
SF1Harrison Barnes
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Dirk Nowitzki
2Dwight Powell
C1Andrew Bogut
2Salah Mejri
3A.J. Hammons
 

 