Dwight Powell double-doubled against the Warriors on Friday with 10 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes. Andrew Bogut was rested on the second night of a back-to-back set and Salah Mejri only played three minutes which was very encouraging for Powell. He finished 5-of-7 from the field Friday and was coming off a 14-point, six-rebound performance the night before, so he should be on your radar. He will be difficult to trust when Bogut is active, but he looks like a solid stash for the stretch run with the Mavs tanking.

Dwight Powell played just 14 minutes on Thursday but hit 7-of-9 shots for 14 points and six rebounds. We were hoping for more minutes for Powell with Dirk Nowitzki out with the flu, but starter Dorian Finney-Smith played 32 minutes tonight. Powell is averaging just 20 minutes over his last five with 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 14 steals on 70 percent shooting, but with Nowitzki lingering and Finney-Smith getting so many minutes, Powell's going to struggle to get enough playing time to make a consistent fantasy impact.

Dwight Powell finished Wednesday's win in Portland with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes of work. Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) is targeting a return around Christmas but he'll be handled gently, and the team is rumored to be interested in buying out Andrew Bogut's contract if they can't trade him. The frontcourt uncertainty only enhances Powell's fantasy appeal, as he should be the beneficiary of expanded minutes down the stretch. He's worth a speculative grab in most leagues.