Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Bilal Powell expected to 'try to play' vs BUF
Falcons say no snap count for Julio Jones
Gordon (hip, knee) ruled out for Week 17
Vikes list Stefon Diggs doubtful for Week 17
Gordon (hip, knee) not practicing Friday
Adrian Peterson ruled out for season finale
Eagles sign RB Terrell Watson from p-squad
Spencer Ware (ribs) to be game-time decision
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwight Powell double-doubles w/ two blocks
Nikola Jokic scores 25 points in 22 minutes
Kevin Durant triple-doubles in win over Mavs
James Harden triple-doubles, HOU scores 140
Trez Dispenser: Harrell scores career-high 29
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 52 points
$72 million? Joakim Noah exposed vs. NOP
James Johnson has a big game in Boston
Tyreke Evans scores season-high 16 points
J-Rich Gets Richer: Josh Richardson goes off
Davis scores 23, Pelicans win 4th straight
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) starting at center
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Nyqwan Murray scores go-ahead TD for FSU
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
Northwestern LB Walker to enter NFL Draft
Josh Magee roars with 5-154-1 receiving line
Peppers (hamstring) sitting out Orange Bowl
Josh Dobbs totals five TD in Music City Bowl
No charges to be filed vs. Minnesota players
Utah to part ways with OC Aaron Roderick
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Karanka to shuffle his line-up vs. Man Utd.
Conte weighs in on return of loan duo
Costa back for NYE match with Stoke City
Will Mahrez start against West Ham?
Collins set to return to training next week
Masuaku, Arbeloa to miss several more weeks
Ranieri hopeful Drinkwater can start on NYE
Barkley's header salvages a point for Everton
Snodgrass shines but Tigers draw 2-2
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Pierre Jackson
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
A.J. Hammons
(C)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
Devin Harris
(G)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
Dwight Powell | Center/Forward | #7
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 240
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (15) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,375,000 2017-18: $9,003,125 2018-19: $9,631,250 2019-20: $10,259,375 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dwight Powell double-doubled against the Warriors on Friday with 10 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes.
Andrew Bogut was rested on the second night of a back-to-back set and Salah Mejri only played three minutes which was very encouraging for Powell. He finished 5-of-7 from the field Friday and was coming off a 14-point, six-rebound performance the night before, so he should be on your radar. He will be difficult to trust when Bogut is active, but he looks like a solid stash for the stretch run with the Mavs tanking.
Dec 31 - 1:42 AM
Dwight Powell played just 14 minutes on Thursday but hit 7-of-9 shots for 14 points and six rebounds.
We were hoping for more minutes for Powell with Dirk Nowitzki out with the flu, but starter Dorian Finney-Smith played 32 minutes tonight. Powell is averaging just 20 minutes over his last five with 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 14 steals on 70 percent shooting, but with Nowitzki lingering and Finney-Smith getting so many minutes, Powell's going to struggle to get enough playing time to make a consistent fantasy impact.
Dec 30 - 1:55 AM
Dwight Powell finished Wednesday's win in Portland with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes of work.
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) is targeting a return around Christmas but he'll be handled gently, and the team is rumored to be interested in buying out Andrew Bogut's contract if they can't trade him. The frontcourt uncertainty only enhances Powell's fantasy appeal, as he should be the beneficiary of expanded minutes down the stretch. He's worth a speculative grab in most leagues.
Dec 22 - 12:57 AM
Dwight Powell scored 11 points with nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.
With Salah Mejri picking up four fouls, Powell played 29 minutes which is the most he's seen since Dec. 5. He finished 5-of-8 from the field and hit his second 3-pointer of the season, so he finally showed the upside that we've all been waiting to see. Until Andrew Bogut (knee) is able to return, Powell looks like a better short-term option than Mejri.
Dec 20 - 12:09 AM
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
692
256
158
29
40
100
188
.532
53
70
.757
3
13
.231
18
15
7.8
4.8
0.9
1.2
0.5
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DAL
29
8.2
1.1
2.3
.463
0.1
0.4
.273
0.9
1.1
.758
0.6
1.1
1.7
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.2
1.4
3.1
2015
DAL
69
14.4
2.1
4.3
.493
0.0
0.2
.125
1.5
2.1
.739
1.2
2.7
4.0
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.3
1.7
5.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DAL
29
237
31
67
.463
3
11
.273
25
33
.758
18
32
50
9
11
9
6
40
90
2015
DAL
69
997
146
296
.493
2
16
.125
105
142
.739
84
189
273
44
40
36
24
118
399
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 29
@LAK
1
14
7
9
.778
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
0
0
0
0
1
14
Dec 27
HOU
1
23
4
6
.667
1
1
1.000
4
6
.667
1
1
2
3
0
1
0
5
13
Dec 26
@NO
1
21
2
3
.667
0
1
.000
2
4
.500
0
5
5
0
0
0
0
3
6
Dec 23
@LAC
1
18
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
0
1
3
0
0
4
Dec 21
@POR
1
24
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
7
9
.778
5
3
8
0
1
3
2
4
9
Dec 19
@DEN
1
29
5
8
.625
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
2
6
8
1
0
0
3
2
11
Dec 18
SAC
1
20
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
4
6
1
0
1
0
0
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left leg muscle strain) will not play on Thursday vs. the Lakers.
It was reported on Dec. 26 that Barea will likely miss 1-2 weeks, so we won't see him until early January. Deron Williams should see over 30 minutes and Seth Curry has been playing really well, so he should be heavily involved again. Pierre Jackson will provide some additional depth, but isn't a fantasy option yet.
Dec 29
3
Devin Harris
4
Pierre Jackson
SG
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Seth Curry
SF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut (rest/knee) will not play Friday night vs. the Warriors.
After logging 22 minutes on Thursday, the Mavs don't want Bogut playing the second night of a back-to-back on Friday. Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri will likely split his minutes on Friday. This is a situation to avoid in fantasy.
Dec 30
2
Salah Mejri
3
A.J. Hammons
Sidelined
A.J. Hammons (illness) is feeling better to play against the Lakers on Thursday.
With Dirk Nowitzki (illness) and Salah Mejri (illness) questionable, Hammons could get in the rotation. Obviously he's not a fantasy option.
Dec 29
