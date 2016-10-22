Wayne Selden | Guard | #25 Team: New Orleans Pelicans Age / DOB: (22) / 9/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 230 College: Kansas Share: Tweet

Wayne Selden will start on Tuesday vs. the Blazers, sending Hollis Thompson to the bench. He hasn't even made an appearance since signing his 10-day deal on Mar. 8, so the Pelicans probably just want to take a look at him before his deal expires. There aren't a lot of touches available in New Orleans these days, so the vast majority of fantasy owners can ignore Selden until further notice. Source: Scott Kushner on Twitter

The Pelicans have signed G Wayne Selden to a 10-day contract. Selden will provide some backcourt depth in New Orleans, but it's unlikely he'll get enough minutes to matter in most leagues. Leave him on the wire. Source: New Orleans Pelicans on Twitter

The Pelicans are planning to sign Wayne Selden to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. The Pels have an open roster spot and need to add depth in their backcourt. Selden was undrafted out of Kansas in 2016. He did sign a training camp deal with the Grizzlies but was waived in late October. He has yet to appear in an NBA game. Selden should be left on waivers in all leagues. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter