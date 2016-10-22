Player Page

Wayne Selden | Guard | #25

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230
College: Kansas
Wayne Selden will start on Tuesday vs. the Blazers, sending Hollis Thompson to the bench.
He hasn't even made an appearance since signing his 10-day deal on Mar. 8, so the Pelicans probably just want to take a look at him before his deal expires. There aren't a lot of touches available in New Orleans these days, so the vast majority of fantasy owners can ignore Selden until further notice. Mar 14 - 7:23 PM
Source: Scott Kushner on Twitter
