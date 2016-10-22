Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Jarrett Jack
(G)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Reggie Williams
(G/F)
Jordan Crawford
(G)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Wayne Selden | Guard | #25
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/30/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 230
College:
Kansas
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wayne Selden will start on Tuesday vs. the Blazers, sending Hollis Thompson to the bench.
He hasn't even made an appearance since signing his 10-day deal on Mar. 8, so the Pelicans probably just want to take a look at him before his deal expires. There aren't a lot of touches available in New Orleans these days, so the vast majority of fantasy owners can ignore Selden until further notice.
Mar 14 - 7:23 PM
Source:
Scott Kushner on Twitter
The Pelicans have signed G Wayne Selden to a 10-day contract.
Selden will provide some backcourt depth in New Orleans, but it's unlikely he'll get enough minutes to matter in most leagues. Leave him on the wire.
Mar 8 - 5:52 PM
Source:
New Orleans Pelicans on Twitter
The Pelicans are planning to sign Wayne Selden to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
The Pels have an open roster spot and need to add depth in their backcourt. Selden was undrafted out of Kansas in 2016. He did sign a training camp deal with the Grizzlies but was waived in late October. He has yet to appear in an NBA game. Selden should be left on waivers in all leagues.
Mar 7 - 1:46 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
Grizzlies waive G Wayne Selden.
An undrafted free agent, Selden will likely go to the D-League in order to prove himself.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 05:20:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Wayne Selden starting, Thompson to bench
Mar 14 - 7:23 PM
Pelicans sign Wayne Selden to 10-day contract
Mar 8 - 5:52 PM
Pelicans planning to sign Wayne Selden
Mar 7 - 1:46 PM
Grizzlies waive G Wayne Selden at final cuts
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 05:20:00 PM
More Wayne Selden Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
SG
1
E'Twaun Moore
2
Wayne Selden
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Hollis Thompson
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
The Pelicans are looking to move Alexis Ajinca or Quincy Pondexter, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.
This is a pretty logical report with the Pelicans looking to clear out some money to allow them to sign DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday in the next two summers. They would have to trade away other assets for a team to take on either of these two deals.
Feb 23
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Dante Cunningham
Sidelined
Dante Cunningham (illness) will play Tuesday vs. Portland.
With Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins healthy, this means very little in fantasy hoops.
Mar 14
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) will remain on the sidelines for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Asik hasn't taken the court since Feb. 10, so we're going to flip his status to out indefinitely and stop updating him until we see some sort of signs of improvement.
Mar 13
Headlines
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
A breakdown of the top players in the 2017 NCAA Tournament's East Region
