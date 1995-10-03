Player Page

Zach LaVine | Guard | #8

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 185
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Zach LaVine scored a career-high 40 points on 13-of-21 shooting during Friday's loss to the Kings, adding seven 3-pointers, six boards, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 39 minutes.
LaVine also was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe, giving him a sterling 83.1 true shooting percentage on the evening to accompany his 31.6 usage rate. The seven triples matched a career-high, and with top-40 value on the season, LaVine has been crushing his 62.9 ADP. There's no reason why he can't keep this sort of production up, so owners should just sit back and enjoy the ride. Dec 23 - 11:45 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
281062598918723217455.4778698.87878196.39875521.43.33.10.82.00.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN7724.83.78.8.4220.72.2.3411.92.3.8420.42.42.83.62.50.70.12.110.1
2015MIN8228.05.311.7.4521.53.9.3892.02.5.7930.32.52.83.11.90.80.22.414.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN771906286677.42257167.341149177.842271872142761935410158778
2015MIN822295433959.452123316.389161203.7932720122825115569171931150
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23SAC1391321.619712.583771.0000662210540
Dec 21@ATL138512.41748.500441.0001342111118
Dec 19PHO136716.43848.500551.0002243211223
Dec 17HOU145918.50037.42935.6000226810424
Dec 13@CHI1431018.55614.25034.7501566201324
Dec 11GS142819.42159.556441.0000334100525
Dec 9DET135612.50003.00024.5000335310114
 

 