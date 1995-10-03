Zach LaVine | Guard | #8 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (21) / 3/10/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 185 College: UCLA Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,240,880 2017-18: $3,202,218 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,428,667 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Zach LaVine scored a career-high 40 points on 13-of-21 shooting during Friday's loss to the Kings, adding seven 3-pointers, six boards, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 39 minutes. LaVine also was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe, giving him a sterling 83.1 true shooting percentage on the evening to accompany his 31.6 usage rate. The seven triples matched a career-high, and with top-40 value on the season, LaVine has been crushing his 62.9 ADP. There's no reason why he can't keep this sort of production up, so owners should just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Zach LaVine said the Wolves have better communication and are working together on both ends of the court. It shows. Until the last four games, many DFS players attacked the Wolves defense due to their woeful 112.6 defensive rating. However, they have really improved lately with a 95.6 net rating in their last four. Coach Tom Thibodeau has played his starters a ridiculous 107 minutes together over the last four -- the next closest combo is at 17 minutes. LaVine leads the NBA in minutes per game and is posting fourth-round value in standard leagues. Source: Wolves PR on Twitter

Zach LaVine scored 18 points with four rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal and four 3-pointers in 38 minutes against the Hawks on Wednesday. Those 38 minutes are right on par with his league-leading 37.9 minutes per game this year. LaVine is also sizzling from deep over his last five with 3.4 treys per game, adding averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 boards, 4.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks. He's having a huge season and he's made great use of all those minutes. LaVine should have no problem holding his fourth-round value in standard leagues.