Player Page

Roster

Aaron Gordon | Forward | #00

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Aaron Gordon hit 11-of-15 shots, 4-of-4 3-pointers and 4-of-5 free throws on his way to 30 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.
Here we go again. Gordon scored 33 points back on Dec. 14 and then scored in single figures in three of his next five games, with his high being 13 points over that stretch. He's had big games before this season, but has still not been able to string together good games. The good news is that the Magic are 15-18 and should eventually fall out of the playoff race, which could end up freeing Gordon. Dec 26 - 9:50 PM
More Aaron Gordon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
328263281395324130309.4213863.6033098.306163410.34.31.70.81.10.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014ORL4717.02.04.4.4470.31.0.2710.91.3.7211.02.63.60.70.80.40.51.85.2
2015ORL7823.93.57.4.4730.51.8.2961.72.5.6682.04.56.51.60.80.80.72.09.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014ORL4779793208.4471348.2714461.721461231693338212283243
2015ORL781861274579.47342142.296129193.668154353507128665955153719
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23LAK124310.30012.500221.000257011119
Dec 22@NY11938.37503.00000.000022110026
Dec 20@MIA12848.50013.33334.7500551200212
Dec 18TOR12039.33314.25000.000011010027
Dec 16BKN129412.33315.20045.8003142010113
Dec 14LAC1401321.61948.50036.5004372310333
Dec 13@ATL11836.50013.33300.000033210147

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Arinze Onuaku
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 