Aaron Gordon | Forward | #00 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (21) / 9/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 220 College: Arizona Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / ORL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,351,320 2017-18: $5,504,420 {Team Option} 2018-19: $7,260,330 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Aaron Gordon hit 11-of-15 shots, 4-of-4 3-pointers and 4-of-5 free throws on his way to 30 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's win over the Grizzlies. Here we go again. Gordon scored 33 points back on Dec. 14 and then scored in single figures in three of his next five games, with his high being 13 points over that stretch. He's had big games before this season, but has still not been able to string together good games. The good news is that the Magic are 15-18 and should eventually fall out of the playoff race, which could end up freeing Gordon.

Aaron Gordon scored six points with two rebounds, one assist and one turnover in 19 minutes against the Knicks on Thursday. All that momentum from his 33-point game has slowed to a crawl. In the four games since, Gordon averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 boards, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.8 treys and 0.0 blocks on 37.8 percent from the field. Despite how coach Frank Vogel talked him up in the preseason, Gordon just hasn't panned out. He's more of a stash because the Magic should use him more once they fall out of the playoff race.

Aaron Gordon bounced back with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist and one triple in 28 minutes against the Heat on Tuesday. Despite the encouraging line, it's a little disappointing that Gordon played 28 minutes compared to 32 for Jeff Green in the double-overtime win. Gordon finished 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line, but he's going to be a volatile fantasy asset for the foreseeable future. Hopefully the Magic will unleash him after the All-Star break like they did last season.