Joe Harris | Guard | #12

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 219
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (3) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Joe Harris is starting at small forward on Monday vs. the Hornets.
Harris has played his way into a larger role and his move into the starting lineup will shift Bojan Bogdanovic to the bench. The sharpshooter is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 triples in 20.8 minutes over his last five games, so owners in deeper leagues should put him on their radar. Dec 26 - 6:52 PM
Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2969327593352198223.4392837.75751133.3833369.53.21.20.71.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CLE519.70.92.4.4000.61.6.3690.20.3.6000.10.70.80.50.50.10.01.22.7
2015ORL53.00.20.8.2500.20.8.2500.00.0.0000.00.60.60.40.20.00.00.20.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CLE5149548120.4003184.369915.6007344126277262136
2015ORL51514.25014.25000.000033210013
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@CLE11604.00003.00000.000033010120
Dec 22GS11934.750331.00000.000033120029
Dec 20@TOR12226.33313.33300.000066200035
Dec 18@PHI128713.53859.55600.0000222220319
Dec 16@ORL11914.25001.000331.000066100045
Dec 14LAK126310.30037.429221.0000440120211
Dec 12@HOU12227.28614.250441.000077100059

PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 