Joe Harris | Guard | #12 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (25) / 9/7/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 219 College: Virginia Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (3) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: $1,051,245 {Non-Guaranteed}

Latest News Recent News

Joe Harris is starting at small forward on Monday vs. the Hornets. Harris has played his way into a larger role and his move into the starting lineup will shift Bojan Bogdanovic to the bench. The sharpshooter is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 triples in 20.8 minutes over his last five games, so owners in deeper leagues should put him on their radar. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

Joe Harris got hot off Brooklyn's bench on Sunday, making 7-of-13 shots with five 3-pointers to score 19 points in a tough road loss in Philly. Harris added two boards, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes tonight. He's one of four Nets players with at least 42 made triples this season, joining Brook Lopez (43), Bojan Bogdanovic (43) and Sean Kilpatrick (42), but he's not doing much else to help standard-league owners. At the moment, he's better suited to deep leagues and DFS use as a cheap, matchup-based swingman. Source: Philly.com

Joe Harris scored 17 points with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 30 minutes against the Bucks on Saturday. After never having consecutive NBA games with double-digit scoring output earlier this week, Harris has now done it for three in a row. He actually even subbed in before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson today and may be getting closer to a timeshare with Bojan Bogdanovic than expected. Although, the Nets did go small a bit, so there were more minutes available. He's only a very deep fantasy option, of course.