After the Iowa State product lit it up early in Orlando Pro Summer League in 2016, he could never really get it going after that. He did have a knee injury earlier this month on July 2, but there was no word of the severity on that injury. He'll probably get a camp invite somewhere.

Georges Niang (sprained left knee) won't return for the rest of Summer League and he'll have an MRI in the next few days.

The Pacers' 2016 draft pick went down during a game on Saturday and team doctors are likely allowing the swelling to decrease before the MRI. Hopefully the 24-year-old forward will be cleared of any structural damage -- Indiana has described the tests as "precautionary."