Georges Niang | Forward | #32

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 230
College: Iowa State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (20) / IND
Pacers waive F Georges Niang.
After the Iowa State product lit it up early in Orlando Pro Summer League in 2016, he could never really get it going after that. He did have a knee injury earlier this month on July 2, but there was no word of the severity on that injury. He'll probably get a camp invite somewhere. Jul 14 - 5:18 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2394211753936.250221.000112.083050.90.70.20.10.20.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016IND234.10.41.6.2500.00.5.0830.10.11.0000.10.70.70.20.20.10.00.30.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2016IND2394936.250112.083221.000215175530621
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 10@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 8@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 6MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 4TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Lance Stephenson
3Cory Joseph
4Joseph Young
5Aaron Brooks
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Domantas Sabonis
3Lavoy Allen
4T.J. Leaf
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
4Ike Anigbogu
 

 