Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Darren Collison
(G)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Ike Anigbogu
(C)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Lance Stephenson
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
T.J. Leaf
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Georges Niang | Forward | #32
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/17/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 230
College:
Iowa State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (20) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $905,249 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pacers waive F Georges Niang.
After the Iowa State product lit it up early in Orlando Pro Summer League in 2016, he could never really get it going after that. He did have a knee injury earlier this month on July 2, but there was no word of the severity on that injury. He'll probably get a camp invite somewhere.
Jul 14 - 5:18 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Georges Niang (sprained left knee) won't return for the rest of Summer League and he'll have an MRI in the next few days.
The Pacers' 2016 draft pick went down during a game on Saturday and team doctors are likely allowing the swelling to decrease before the MRI. Hopefully the 24-year-old forward will be cleared of any structural damage -- Indiana has described the tests as "precautionary."
Jul 2 - 8:17 PM
Source:
Nate Taylor on Twitter
Georges Niang suffered a left knee sprain in the first half of Saturday's summer league game.
We don't know the severity of the injury just yet, but we should get more detail soon. Niang wasn't a factor with the Pacers last season, and that probably won't change in 2017-18 with Thaddeus Young, T.J. Leaf and Domantas Sabonis ahead of him on the PF depth chart.
Jul 1 - 3:46 PM
Source:
Scott Agness on Twitter
Georges Niang has been assigned to the D-League.
He's played a total of 13 minutes for the Pacers since the turn of the new year.
Feb 6 - 11:54 AM
Source:
Pacers on Twitter
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
Jul 14 - 5:18 PM
Georges Niang (left knee sprain) needs MRI
Jul 2 - 8:17 PM
Georges Niang (knee) hurt at summer league
Jul 1 - 3:46 PM
Georges Niang assigned to D-League
Feb 6 - 11:54 AM
More Georges Niang Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
23
94
21
17
5
3
9
36
.250
2
2
1.000
1
12
.083
0
5
0.9
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
IND
23
4.1
0.4
1.6
.250
0.0
0.5
.083
0.1
0.1
1.000
0.1
0.7
0.7
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.3
0.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2016
IND
23
94
9
36
.250
1
12
.083
2
2
1.000
2
15
17
5
5
3
0
6
21
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 10
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 8
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 6
MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 4
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 31
@TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Lance Stephenson
3
Cory Joseph
4
Joseph Young
5
Aaron Brooks
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
2
Rodney Stuckey
SF
1
Bojan Bogdanovic
2
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
2
Domantas Sabonis
3
Lavoy Allen
4
T.J. Leaf
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
4
Ike Anigbogu
Sidelined
Ike Anigbogu (knee) will "likely" be ready in time for training camp.
The 47th pick in the draft has already been ruled out for the Summer League for "precautionary reasons," but he will accompany the team. He had surgery to repair meniscus damage to his right knee last October, but went on to average 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29 appearances for UCLA as a freshman -- he later tweaked his knee in a pre-draft workout for the Pacers. Anigbogu is 6'10" with a ridiculous 7'6" wingspan, so he's an intriguing project for the Pacers to develop slowly behind Myles Turner.
Jun 29
