Gary Harris | Guard | #14

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 7
Jan 7
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Will Barton starting in place of Gary Harris
Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch vs. OKC
Darrell Arthur in the starting lineup vs. OKC
Lucas Nogueira getting another start vs. CHI
George Hill getting the start on Saturday
Cody Zeller will start against the Spurs
Patrick Patterson (knee) out for Saturday
Jusuf Nurkic will start on Saturday night
Nikola Jokic will not play on Saturday night
Avery Bradley (Achilles) out, Smart starting
Pistons at Blazers game has been postponed
Josh Richardson (foot) ruled out for Sunday
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
TOR, VAN now in playoff spots
Jan 7
The Wild and Blue Jackets
Jan 6
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
Laine gets rocked, nets point in loss to BUF
Gabriel Landeskog is on the trading block
Matt Duchene 'firmly on trade block'
Avalanche unwilling to trade Nathan MacKinnon
Smith's blunder costs Yotes' point vs Ducks
Scott Darling shines in win over Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin scores PPG in win over CAR
Jonathan Marchessault scores GWG vs. NSH
Matt Irwin, Preds agree to 1-year extension
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Gary Harris | Guard | #14
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/14/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,655,880 2017-18: $2,550,055 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,636,378 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch against the Thunder on Saturday.
Uh oh. Harris had a tear in his groin earlier in this season, so there is a good chance this injury is related. Hopefully the Nuggets are just playing it safe because taking Harris away will likely make their bad defense even worse. Will Barton gets a massive bump and should be owned in all leagues. Jamal Murray should also get an increased role and is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.
Jan 7 - 8:04 PM
Source:
Chris Dempsey on Twitter
Gary Harris scored 17 points with four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes against the Wolves on Wednesday.
After three off games, Harris was back to his efficient ways with a 7-of-12 shooting line. Harris usually won't dazzle his fantasy owners, but he doesn't hurt you anywhere and really showed some tremendous consistency last year. He should be owned in standard leagues.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 01:09:00 AM
Gary Harris played 30 minutes and hit 5-of-12 shots for 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in Friday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks.
Harris came out on fire when he debuted on Dec. 15, scoring 18, 16 and 24 points in his first three games of the season, but scored three on Tuesday against the Clippers, and 12 points with no 3-pointers tonight. The minutes are there, he's proven he can play and he should still be owned in all leagues, despite his struggles over the last two games.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:50:00 PM
Gary Harris struggled in 19 minutes against the Clippers on Tuesday, scoring three points (a 3-pointer) with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
It was the second night of a back-to-back set and Harris scored a career-high 24 points with two rebounds, four assists, four triples and two steals in 34 minutes the previous night, so fatigue could've been a factor -- he just returned last week from a month-long absence. Expect a bounce-back performance against the Hawks on Friday.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:24:00 AM
Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch vs. OKC
Jan 7 - 8:04 PM
Gary Harris scores 17 points on Wednesday
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 01:09:00 AM
Gary Harris scores 12 points in 30 minutes
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:50:00 PM
Gary Harris struggles in 19 minutes
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:24:00 AM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
16
442
205
46
46
14
77
164
.470
30
43
.698
21
55
.382
3
16
12.8
2.9
2.9
0.9
1.0
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DEN
55
13.2
1.2
3.9
.304
0.4
1.9
.204
0.6
0.9
.745
0.4
0.8
1.2
0.5
0.7
0.7
0.1
1.3
3.4
2015
DEN
76
32.1
4.7
10.1
.469
1.4
3.9
.354
1.4
1.8
.820
0.7
2.2
2.9
1.9
1.3
1.3
0.2
1.9
12.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DEN
55
724
66
217
.304
21
103
.204
35
47
.745
21
43
64
29
38
39
7
71
188
2015
DEN
76
2441
359
765
.469
105
297
.354
109
133
.820
54
166
220
147
98
97
18
143
932
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 5
SA
1
26
3
11
.273
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
1
0
1
5
1
1
0
1
8
Jan 3
SAC
1
32
6
11
.545
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
1
0
1
3
0
1
0
0
15
Jan 2
@GS
1
31
5
12
.417
0
3
.000
1
2
.500
3
1
4
3
0
2
0
3
11
Dec 30
PHI
1
34
5
12
.417
2
6
.333
5
6
.833
1
3
4
4
3
1
0
2
17
Dec 28
MIN
1
29
7
12
.583
2
5
.400
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
1
2
0
0
0
17
Dec 26
@LAC
1
31
2
9
.222
1
4
.250
5
6
.833
1
3
4
1
0
0
0
2
10
Dec 23
ATL
1
30
5
12
.417
0
3
.000
2
3
.667
2
0
2
4
0
1
1
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
Sidelined
Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch against the Thunder on Saturday.
Uh oh. Harris had a tear in his groin earlier in this season, so there is a good chance this injury is related. Hopefully the Nuggets are just playing it safe because taking Harris away will likely make their bad defense even worse. Will Barton gets a massive bump and should be owned in all leagues. Jamal Murray should also get an increased role and is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.
Jan 7
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Mike Miller
PF
1
Wilson Chandler
2
Kenneth Faried
Sidelined
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Saturday vs. the Thunder.
Faried went through practice on Friday and shootaround on Saturday morning and is ready to roll. This news directly impacts Jusuf Nurkic, who had finally found some consistent playing time in the three games that Faried was sidelined. We will have to wait and see how coach Mike Malone divvies up the minutes with Faried back in the mix. Nikola Jokic (illness) is a GTD for Saturday, so if Jokic doesn't play, plenty of minutes will open up
Jan 7
3
Darrell Arthur
C
1
Nikola Jokic
Sidelined
Nikola Jokic (illness) will not play against the Thunder on Saturday.
He was questionable and will miss his first game since Dec. 5. Jokic has been wonderful in 2017, averaging 19.3 points, 10.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. With him out, Jusuf Nurkic will get his best opportunity all season and is worth a look in standard leagues. We should see more Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur, as well.
Jan 7
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule for Week 12 and breaks down some recent trade rumors around the NBA!
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 7
Jan 7
»
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
»
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
»
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
»
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
»
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
NBA Headlines
»
Will Barton starting in place of Gary Harris
»
Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch vs. OKC
»
Darrell Arthur in the starting lineup vs. OKC
»
Lucas Nogueira getting another start vs. CHI
»
George Hill getting the start on Saturday
»
Cody Zeller will start against the Spurs
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) out for Saturday
»
Jusuf Nurkic will start on Saturday night
»
Nikola Jokic will not play on Saturday night
»
Avery Bradley (Achilles) out, Smart starting
»
Pistons at Blazers game has been postponed
»
Josh Richardson (foot) ruled out for Sunday
