Player Page

Roster

Gary Harris | Guard | #14

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch against the Thunder on Saturday.
Uh oh. Harris had a tear in his groin earlier in this season, so there is a good chance this injury is related. Hopefully the Nuggets are just playing it safe because taking Harris away will likely make their bad defense even worse. Will Barton gets a massive bump and should be owned in all leagues. Jamal Murray should also get an increased role and is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues. Jan 7 - 8:04 PM
Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter
More Gary Harris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1644220546461477164.4703043.6982155.38231612.82.92.90.91.00.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DEN5513.21.23.9.3040.41.9.2040.60.9.7450.40.81.20.50.70.70.11.33.4
2015DEN7632.14.710.1.4691.43.9.3541.41.8.8200.72.22.91.91.31.30.21.912.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DEN5572466217.30421103.2043547.745214364293839771188
2015DEN762441359765.469105297.354109133.82054166220147989718143932
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 5SA126311.27314.25012.500101511018
Jan 3SAC132611.54534.75000.0001013010015
Jan 2@GS131512.41703.00012.5003143020311
Dec 30PHI134512.41726.33356.8331344310217
Dec 28MIN129712.58325.400111.0001341200017
Dec 26@LAC13129.22214.25056.8331341000210
Dec 23ATL130512.41703.00023.6672024011112

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Mike Miller
PF1Wilson Chandler
2Kenneth Faried
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 