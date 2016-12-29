Gary Harris | Guard | #14 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (22) / 9/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,655,880 2017-18: $2,550,055 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,636,378 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch against the Thunder on Saturday. Uh oh. Harris had a tear in his groin earlier in this season, so there is a good chance this injury is related. Hopefully the Nuggets are just playing it safe because taking Harris away will likely make their bad defense even worse. Will Barton gets a massive bump and should be owned in all leagues. Jamal Murray should also get an increased role and is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues. Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter

Gary Harris scored 17 points with four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes against the Wolves on Wednesday. After three off games, Harris was back to his efficient ways with a 7-of-12 shooting line. Harris usually won't dazzle his fantasy owners, but he doesn't hurt you anywhere and really showed some tremendous consistency last year. He should be owned in standard leagues.

Gary Harris played 30 minutes and hit 5-of-12 shots for 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in Friday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Harris came out on fire when he debuted on Dec. 15, scoring 18, 16 and 24 points in his first three games of the season, but scored three on Tuesday against the Clippers, and 12 points with no 3-pointers tonight. The minutes are there, he's proven he can play and he should still be owned in all leagues, despite his struggles over the last two games.