Jonathan Isaac scored a team-high 15 points in his preseason debut vs. the Grizzlies on Magic.

The Magic played each of their starters for just 15 minutes, so the rookie got a lot of run tonight (29 minutes). He was thoroughly impressive on both ends of the court, shooting 6-of-10 from the field with three rebounds, one steal, one block and one steal. His game is built for fantasy and coach Frank Vogel has been talking him up at camp, but the Magic are expected to bring him along very slowly behind Aaron Gordon. If you feel like stashing a player with huge upside, Isaac is a fine late-round flier.