Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Wesley Iwundu
(G)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Patricio Garino
(G)
Kalin Lucas
(G)
Rodney Purvis
(G)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Khem Birch
(F)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Damjan Rudez
(F)
C.J. Watson
(G)
Troy Caupain
(G)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Adreian Payne | Forward | #33
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 237
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (15) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $3,100,094 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,333,931 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adreian Payne suffered a fractured left hand in practice on Wednesday.
He broke his fourth metacarpal and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Payne signed a two-way contract with the Magic and did not play in the preseason opener on Monday. Once he's healthy, he'll likely be getting most of his run in the G League.
Oct 4 - 6:53 PM
Source:
Magic on Twitter
The Magic have signed Adreian Payne to a two-way contract.
Payne will be there for training camp, but he'll spend most of the 2017-18 season in the G-League.
Aug 21 - 5:57 PM
Source:
Orlando Magic PR on Twitter
Adreian Payne is close to an agreement with the Magic.
He declined a $900K offer to play in China, so he looks like he'll try to get on an NBA roster at camp. Orlando is a good choice for Payne with only three centers ahead of him, but he probably wouldn't get minutes unless there are several injuries.
Aug 18 - 6:27 PM
Source:
David Pick on Twitter
Adreian Payne (illness) picked up a DNP-CD on Wednesday.
Payne recently went through a lengthy illness, but his inactivity tonight was simply because he's not in the rotation. Tom Thibodeau said last week that Payne has "a long way to go conditioning-wise," and we're not expecting to see him any time soon.
Mar 15 - 11:13 PM
Adreian Payne suffers fractured left hand
Oct 4 - 6:53 PM
Magic sign Adreian Payne to two-way deal
Aug 21 - 5:57 PM
Adreian Payne nearing deal with Magic
Aug 18 - 6:27 PM
Adreian Payne (illness) picks up DNP-CD
Mar 15 - 11:13 PM
More Adreian Payne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
18
134
63
33
7
8
23
54
.426
14
19
.737
3
15
.200
7
8
3.5
1.8
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIN
32
23.2
2.8
6.9
.414
0.0
0.3
.111
0.9
1.4
.652
1.5
3.6
5.1
0.9
1.4
0.6
0.3
2.8
6.7
2015
MIN
52
9.3
1.0
2.8
.366
0.2
0.6
.281
0.3
0.5
.654
0.4
1.8
2.1
0.6
0.7
0.3
0.2
1.5
2.5
2016
MIN
18
7.4
1.3
3.0
.426
0.2
0.8
.200
0.8
1.1
.737
0.5
1.3
1.8
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
1.8
3.5
Adreian Payne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Adreian Payne's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adreian Payne's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Adreian Payne's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
2
D.J. Augustin
3
Shelvin Mack
SG
1
Terrence Ross
2
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (back) returned to practice on Tuesday.
Afflalo has been dealing with back issues that have kept him off the court for the past several days, but it seems as though he's on the mend. As for fantasy hoops, Afflalo is not someone we'd recommend targeting in most leagues.
Oct 3
SF
1
Evan Fournier
2
Jonathon Simmons
3
Mario Hezonja
PF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jonathan Isaac
Sidelined
Jonathan Isaac scored a team-high 15 points in his preseason debut vs. the Grizzlies on Magic.
The Magic played each of their starters for just 15 minutes, so the rookie got a lot of run tonight (29 minutes). He was thoroughly impressive on both ends of the court, shooting 6-of-10 from the field with three rebounds, one steal, one block and one steal. His game is built for fantasy and coach Frank Vogel has been talking him up at camp, but the Magic are expected to bring him along very slowly behind Aaron Gordon. If you feel like stashing a player with huge upside, Isaac is a fine late-round flier.
Oct 2
3
Adreian Payne
Sidelined
Adreian Payne suffered a fractured left hand in practice on Wednesday.
He broke his fourth metacarpal and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Payne signed a two-way contract with the Magic and did not play in the preseason opener on Monday. Once he's healthy, he'll likely be getting most of his run in the G League.
Oct 4
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Marreese Speights
