Player Page

Roster

Adreian Payne | Forward | #33

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 237
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (15) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adreian Payne suffered a fractured left hand in practice on Wednesday.
He broke his fourth metacarpal and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Payne signed a two-way contract with the Magic and did not play in the preseason opener on Monday. Once he's healthy, he'll likely be getting most of his run in the G League. Oct 4 - 6:53 PM
Source: Magic on Twitter
More Adreian Payne Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
181346333782354.4261419.737315.200783.51.80.40.40.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN3223.22.86.9.4140.00.3.1110.91.4.6521.53.65.10.91.40.60.32.86.7
2015MIN529.31.02.8.3660.20.6.2810.30.5.6540.41.82.10.60.70.30.21.52.5
2016MIN187.41.33.0.4260.20.8.2000.81.1.7370.51.31.80.40.40.40.41.83.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN3274191220.41419.1113046.65248114162304419988213
2015MIN5248653145.366932.2811726.65420911112936161177132
2016MIN181342354.426315.2001419.7379243378873263
Adreian Payne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adreian Payne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adreian Payne's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Adreian Payne's player profile.

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Elfrid Payton
2D.J. Augustin
3Shelvin Mack
SG1Terrence Ross
2Arron Afflalo
SF1Evan Fournier
2Jonathon Simmons
3Mario Hezonja
PF1Aaron Gordon
2Jonathan Isaac
3Adreian Payne
C1Nikola Vucevic
2Bismack Biyombo
3Marreese Speights
 

 