Sean Kilpatrick and Trevor Booker will rest against the Pelicans on Friday. It's the front end of a back-to-back set and Kilpatrick will get his first rest day. For tonight, there will be more minutes going to Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rondae-Hollis Jefferson. Kilpatrick has lost a lot of his luster and isn't worth owning in standard leagues. By the way, expect rest coming for other Nets on Saturday. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

Sean Kilpatrick played off the ball for most of his 22 minutes against the Raptors on Friday, scoring six points with two rebounds and no assists. After Kilpatrick saw the offense fall apart as the point guard down the stretch on Thursday, there's a chance coach Kenny Atkinson has lost confidence in him as a ball handler. He's really been a letdown since Jeremy Lin (hamstring) has been out, so his owners can probably start weighing their options.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 18 points with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes against the Pelicans on Thursday. Isaiah Whitehead (knee) did not return and the lack of a point guard hurt the Nets with seven turnovers in the fourth quarter. After Spencer Dinwiddie checked out, Kilpatrick was running the offense down the stretch, which could continue if Whitehead needs to miss more time. After a horrendous start to his 2017, Kilpatrick has improved over his last three. If he was dropped go ahead and give him a look.