Sean Kilpatrick | Guard/Forward | #6

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212
College: Cincinnati
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Sean Kilpatrick and Trevor Booker will rest against the Pelicans on Friday.
It's the front end of a back-to-back set and Kilpatrick will get his first rest day. For tonight, there will be more minutes going to Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rondae-Hollis Jefferson. Kilpatrick has lost a lot of his luster and isn't worth owning in standard leagues. By the way, expect rest coming for other Nets on Saturday. Jan 20 - 6:41 PM
Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
41110758217310231191460.415137164.83563184.34249914.24.22.50.82.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN417.81.85.0.3501.03.3.3081.01.01.0000.31.31.51.00.50.80.00.85.5
2015BKN3119.84.08.7.4561.33.7.3421.92.2.8960.41.41.80.91.00.40.11.211.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN471720.350413.308441.0001564230322
2015BKN31615123270.45639114.3426067.896124456293112237345
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 17TOR12617.14313.333441.000011310027
Jan 15HOU123211.18217.14300.000033411025
Jan 13@TOR12225.40002.000221.000022000026
Jan 12NO127612.50036.500331.0000771410218
Jan 10ATL125614.42913.33312.5002350210114
Jan 8PHI12549.44424.50000.0000333510310
Jan 6CLE11929.22203.00000.000022000014

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 