Shabazz Napier | Guard | #6

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 10
The One Must Own Starter
Apr 9
Dose: Sanchez Suffers Strain
Apr 9
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Dose: Swung on and BELTed
Apr 8
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sanchez (biceps) expected to miss four weeks
Pineda Ks 11 in dominant victory over Rays
Piscotty (knee) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Trea Turner (hamstring) goes on 10-day DL
Tommy Joseph not in Monday's lineup
Sonny Gray (lat) to throw to hitters Thu.
Justin Upton out Monday with back tightness
Cardinals activate Rosenthal from 10-day DL
David Price (elbow) throws bullpen session
Sanchez (biceps) to go for MRI on Monday
Greg Bird remains out of Yankees' lineup
Xander Bogaerts not in lineup Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
Best Ball & Dynasty Thoughts
Apr 9
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Fournette 'in the mix' for Carolina
Keenan Allen estimates he's at 85 percent
C.J. Anderson ready for offseason program
Trevor Siemian full go for offseason program
Report: Marshawn Lynch interested in Patriots
Eagles do 1-year deal with backup QB McGloin
Bears ax veteran CB Tracy Porter, clear $3.6M
Fournette 'even in play' for Browns at No. 1
Breer: 'More likely' Butler lands with Saints
Pats expected to re-sign LeGarrette Blount
GM expects deal with Freeman around camp
'Another team in mix' for Johnathan Hankins?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
Slim Pickin' Specialists
Apr 9
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Deron Williams expected to start Monday
Napier, Connaughton listed as starters Monday
D'Angelo Russell (personal) doubtful Tuesday
Jameer Nelson (calf) out Tuesday vs. Dallas
Will Barton (left foot) probable for Tuesday
Kenneth Faried, Mudiay questionable Tuesday
Kemba Walker (left knee) done for the year
Update: Love (illness) questionable Monday
Lillard, McCollum, Crabbe out Monday vs. SA
Stephen Curry (knee) will play Monday vs. UTA
Tristan Thompson (thumb) out Monday vs. MIA
Snyder expects Hill (groin) to play Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Apr 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
Tom Rowe loses coaching, GM jobs with Florida
Artem Anisimov will be 'good to go' Thursday
Connor McDavid reaches 100 points in EDM win
Toronto to face WSH despite JVR's pair
James Reimer notches second straight SO
Sobotka makes long-awaited return to Blues
Zetterberg to play in 1,000th game Sunday
Ruff won't be back with Stars next season
Frederik Andersen out against Jackets Sunday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Patrick Emerling: Icebreaker 150 results
Sheldon Creed: Music City 200 results
Beasley: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
Koch: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
Brendon Bock: Icebreaker 150 results
Riley Herbst: Music City 200 results
DNF for Cabre in Kevin Whitaker Chev 150
Armstrong: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
Bryan Dauzat: Icebreaker 150 results
Zane Smith: Music City 200 results
DNF for John Holleman IV at Greenville
Cole Custer: My Bariatric Solutions 300
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Spieth two back of clubhouse lead after 68
Rose posts 6-under with day-low 7-birdie 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
DT Stewart has 17 workouts/visits scheduled
Clemson now the leader for 5-star T Carman
Cards host ND QB Kizer for pre-Draft visit
QB Watson visits 49ers; Cardinals up next
Bills owner attends Trubisky private workout
Payton: Think McCaffrey needs a pitch count
Kevin King to visit PHI, OAK, CLE and BAL
Njoku to the Giants would be a 'surprise'
Reuben Foster adds six team visits
Swinney: Bryant holds lead in 2017 QB race
Pair of Sooners arrested for public intox
Jarrett Stidham shines in Auburn spring game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oviedo injury compounds SAFC defeat
Romelu Lukaku breaks slump with a brace
SlimanI goal not enough for Foxes at Goodison
United clean sheet w/o Valencia and De Gea
Black Cats listless in yet another home loss
Zlatan paves the way for easy United win, 0-3
Antonio suffers an injury setback
Cork assessed ahead of the Watford clash
Hazard stars again as Chelsea devour Cherries
Kouyate's strike lifts West Ham over Swansea
Boro's survival hopes dwindle after 0-0 draw
Lowton, Heaton shine in goalless draw at Boro
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shabazz Napier | Guard | #6
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 175
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (24) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,350,120 2017-18: $2,361,360 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,452,308 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton are currently being listed as starters for Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Damian Lillard (foot) and C.J. McCollum (hand) will not take the court tonight, so there's a good chance we'll see both these guys in the starting five, and Napier could be someone to consider as a potential punt play in daily leagues. Expected to join Napier and Connaughton in the starting five for tonight's game will be Moe Harkless, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard. Stay tuned.
Apr 10 - 3:48 PM
Source:
Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Shabazz Napier played three minutes against the Hawks on Saturday.
We've seen some good game from Napier since Evan Turner went down last month, but now he's basically out of the rotation.
Mar 18 - 9:05 PM
Shabazz Napier took it to his former team with 10 points seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Magic on Thursday.
Revenge game? Maybe, but it was easily his best game of the year. After the game, Damian Lillard gave Napier some credit to help provide a spark after a slow start in the first quarter. Napier looks like he'll benefit from Evan Turner missing time, but he's still only worth a look in very deep leagues. He obviously won't be this good almost any other night.
Feb 23 - 10:15 PM
Shabazz Napier (ankle) did not practice on Thursday and is questionable for Friday.
Terry Stotts has already said that Napier won't be a consistent part of the rotation this season, so even if he misses time, there won’t be any fantasy fallout.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 06:19:00 PM
Source:
Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Napier, Connaughton listed as starters Monday
Apr 10 - 3:48 PM
Shabazz Napier only gets three minutes
Mar 18 - 9:05 PM
Shabazz Napier thrives in revenge game
Feb 23 - 10:15 PM
Shabazz Napier (ankle) doesn't practice Thurs
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 06:19:00 PM
More Shabazz Napier Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(4858)
2
S. Curry
GS
(4536)
3
D. Waiters
MIA
(4389)
4
J. Nurkic
POR
(3918)
5
D. Rose
NY
(3867)
6
D. Wade
CHI
(3814)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(3743)
8
K. Porzingis
NY
(3550)
9
L. James
CLE
(3519)
10
M. Brogdon
MLW
(3468)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
51
454
161
50
60
31
54
145
.372
26
35
.743
27
79
.342
2
33
3.2
1.0
1.2
0.6
0.6
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIA
51
19.9
1.7
4.5
.382
0.8
2.3
.364
0.9
1.1
.786
0.3
1.9
2.2
2.5
1.6
0.8
0.1
1.5
5.1
2015
ORL
55
10.9
1.2
3.7
.338
0.6
1.9
.327
0.6
0.8
.733
0.2
0.8
1.0
1.8
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.7
3.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIA
51
1014
87
228
.382
43
118
.364
44
56
.786
17
96
113
130
81
40
4
76
261
2015
ORL
55
599
68
201
.338
34
104
.327
33
45
.733
9
46
55
97
46
23
1
38
203
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 8
UTA
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Apr 6
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 4
@UTA
1
13
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
1
5
Apr 3
@MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
PHO
1
6
0
4
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
Mar 30
HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
Sidelined
Damian Lillard (right foot strain), C.J. McCollum (hand) and Allen Crabbe (foot) have all been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Portland is locked in as the No. 8 seed out West regardless of what happens over the next two games, so we might not see any of these guys suit up for Portland's final two regular-season games. Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton are currently being listed as the projected starters, but Evan Turner is probably going to be one of the primary beneficiaries tonight as a focal point of the Portland attack. Jake Layman also could see some increased opportunity off the bench.
Apr 10
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
Sidelined
C.J. McCollum (right hand strain) will not play Monday vs. the Spurs.
He might be done for the rest of the regular season with Portland locked in as the No. 8 seed out West. The Blazers are currently listing Pat Connaughton as their starting two sans McCollum, but it'll likely be Evan Turner picking up most of McCollum and Allen Crabbe's (foot) minutes. It's not a great matchup, but with the amount of opportunity coming Turner's way, he could be someone to look to in daily leagues.
Apr 10
2
Allen Crabbe
Sidelined
Allen Crabbe (left foot) will not suit up for Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
This will be Crabbe's second straight game on the sidelines, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him miss Portland's regular-season finale against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Evan Turner and Moe Harkless figure to be more involved offensively tonight with Crabbe, Damian Lillard (foot) and C.J. McCollum (hand) all unavailable for tonight's game.
Apr 10
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Noah Vonleh
2
Al-Farouq Aminu
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
Sidelined
Jusuf Nurkic shot around for about 10 minutes prior to the Blazers game on Thursday night.
Blazers fans were surely encouraged, as Nurk was able to shoot comfortably and was walking around without a limp (the video can be viewed at the link below). It appears Nurkic will have a legitimate chance to play in the first round if Portland can advance to the playoffs. However, Nurk should be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues, as he won't play in any of the Blazers remaining regular season games.
Apr 7
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, and he will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
Davis expects to be ready by training camp, but with him now done for the year, he belongs on the waiver wire in all formats. Davis' minutes will be divvied up between Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh, but neither of those guys can be viewed as viable targets in most leagues.
Mar 8
4
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
Ezeli didn't manage to get on the court for a single minute with the Trail Blazers this season, so there won't be any fantasy impact with him now officially done for the year. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp.
Mar 8
Headlines
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go over our All-Pickup Teams, schedules and lessons learned.
More NBA Columns
»
Apr. 10 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 10
»
Dose: Westbrook Makes History
Apr 10
»
Slim Pickin' Specialists
Apr 9
»
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
»
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
»
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
NBA Headlines
»
Deron Williams expected to start Monday
»
Napier, Connaughton listed as starters Monday
»
D'Angelo Russell (personal) doubtful Tuesday
»
Jameer Nelson (calf) out Tuesday vs. Dallas
»
Will Barton (left foot) probable for Tuesday
»
Kenneth Faried, Mudiay questionable Tuesday
»
Kemba Walker (left knee) done for the year
»
Update: Love (illness) questionable Monday
»
Lillard, McCollum, Crabbe out Monday vs. SA
»
Stephen Curry (knee) will play Monday vs. UTA
»
Tristan Thompson (thumb) out Monday vs. MIA
»
Snyder expects Hill (groin) to play Monday
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved