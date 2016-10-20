Player Page

Shabazz Napier | Guard | #6

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (24) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton are currently being listed as starters for Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Damian Lillard (foot) and C.J. McCollum (hand) will not take the court tonight, so there's a good chance we'll see both these guys in the starting five, and Napier could be someone to consider as a potential punt play in daily leagues. Expected to join Napier and Connaughton in the starting five for tonight's game will be Moe Harkless, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard. Stay tuned. Apr 10 - 3:48 PM
Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5145416150603154145.3722635.7432779.3422333.21.01.20.60.60.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIA5119.91.74.5.3820.82.3.3640.91.1.7860.31.92.22.51.60.80.11.55.1
2015ORL5510.91.23.7.3380.61.9.3270.60.8.7330.20.81.01.80.80.40.00.73.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIA51101487228.38243118.3644456.78617961131308140476261
2015ORL5559968201.33834104.3273345.73394655974623138203
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 8UTA1100.00000.00000.000000000010
Apr 6MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 4@UTA11313.33312.500221.000022010015
Apr 3@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1PHO1604.00001.00000.000011001000
Mar 30HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Noah Vonleh
2Al-Farouq Aminu
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Meyers Leonard
3Ed Davis
4Festus Ezeli
 

 