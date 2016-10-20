Shabazz Napier | Guard | #6

Latest News Recent News

Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton are currently being listed as starters for Monday's matchup with the Spurs. Damian Lillard (foot) and C.J. McCollum (hand) will not take the court tonight, so there's a good chance we'll see both these guys in the starting five, and Napier could be someone to consider as a potential punt play in daily leagues. Expected to join Napier and Connaughton in the starting five for tonight's game will be Moe Harkless, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard. Stay tuned. Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter

Shabazz Napier played three minutes against the Hawks on Saturday. We've seen some good game from Napier since Evan Turner went down last month, but now he's basically out of the rotation.

Shabazz Napier took it to his former team with 10 points seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Magic on Thursday. Revenge game? Maybe, but it was easily his best game of the year. After the game, Damian Lillard gave Napier some credit to help provide a spark after a slow start in the first quarter. Napier looks like he'll benefit from Evan Turner missing time, but he's still only worth a look in very deep leagues. He obviously won't be this good almost any other night.