Sam Dekker | Forward | #7 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (22) / 5/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 230 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (18) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,720,560 2017-18: $1,794,600 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,760,095 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,916,575 {Qualifying Offer}

Sam Dekker will start on Saturday against the Grizzlies. With Ryan Anderson (flu) out, it's usually been Corey Brewer starting. This time, coach Mike D'Antoni is going with a little more size, which makes sense against the Grizzlies. Dekker has impressed us this season and he can add a little bit of everything to the stat sheet, so he may have some attractive value until Ryno comes back. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

Sam Dekker is expected to start for Corey Brewer against the Grizzlies on Saturday. It makes sense after Dekker showed some promise on Friday while Corey Brewer was exploited against the Warriors. Dekker's versatility has always been a favorite attribute for coach Mike D'Antoni, so he might be sticking until Ryan Anderson (illness) can make it back. Source: Olivia Harlan on Instagram

Sam Dekker scored 17 points with seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes against the Warriors on Friday. With Ryan Anderson (illness) set to miss at least one game and probably more, Dekker could have some value in the next week. He's played better defense and coach Mike D'Antoni has used him at three different positions. He'll lose most of his short-term value once Ryno returns.