Sam Dekker | Forward | #7

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (18) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Sam Dekker will start on Saturday against the Grizzlies.
With Ryan Anderson (flu) out, it's usually been Corey Brewer starting. This time, coach Mike D'Antoni is going with a little more size, which makes sense against the Grizzlies. Dekker has impressed us this season and he can add a little bit of everything to the stat sheet, so he may have some attractive value until Ryno comes back. Jan 21 - 6:35 PM
Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
468793171905426126271.4652849.57137116.31913296.94.11.20.60.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015HOU32.30.00.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.30.30.00.00.30.00.00.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015HOU3700.00000.00000.000011001000
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 20GS128614.42917.14345.8004372001117
Jan 18MLW12529.22202.00012.500325110005
Jan 17@MIA12538.37513.33312.500527200008
Jan 15@BKN11745.80001.00001.000011301048
Jan 13MEM11426.33324.50036.500224100019
Jan 11@MIN12239.33325.40000.000112010008
Jan 10CHA12125.40012.50000.000011311015
 

 