Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Report: Market for Napoli has 'intensified'
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 28
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Update: Martin tested positive for Adderall
Ladarius (concussion) returns to practice
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Anderson will start Wednesday vs. PHX
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) is a GTD
Joe Harris will not play on Wednesday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will play vs. Pelicans
J.J. Redick (hamstring) out Wednesday vs. NO
Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday
Courtney Lee (wrist) will not play vs. ATL
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) out Wednesday
Monta Ellis (groin) is active off the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out, Meeks starts again
Rudy Gay (hip) out for Wednesday night
Gerald Henderson out for at least 2 games
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artemi Panarin gets a two-year extension
Report: Chicago, Panarin agree to extension
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
R.J. Hunter
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Isaiah Canaan
(G)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Dwyane Wade
(G)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Doug McDermott | Forward | #11
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 223
College:
Creighton
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,483,040 2017-18: $3,294,994 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,510,847 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday against the Nets.
He missed the Monday game and there's no sign of him being limited for tonight. With him out on Monday, we saw more two-PG lineups off the bench while Nikola Mirotic also saw an uptick. If Mirotic can play well, he shouldn't be affected too much here following a big 20-point game on Monday. McDermott is only worth look in deep leagues.
Dec 28 - 6:18 PM
Source:
Sean Highkin on Twitter
Doug McDermott (shin) will not play on Monday vs. the Pacers.
Coach Fred Hoiberg said McDermott is having trouble pushing off, but added that he's day-to-day. With McBuckets out, expect Nikola Mirotic and possibly Isaiah Canaan and Denzel Valentine to pick up a few extra shots.
Dec 26 - 6:21 PM
Source:
Bulls on Twitter
Doug McDermott scored 15 points with four rebounds, one assist, one turnover and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes against the Hornets on Friday.
Coach Fred Hoiberg kept Dwyane Wade's minutes down tonight, which opened up the run for McBuckets. Isaiah Canaan and Denzel Valentine were also DNP-CDs, so Hoiberg likes McDermott in the second unit for now. He's worth a look in deeper leagues now that he's healthy.
Dec 23 - 9:26 PM
Doug McDermott scored five points with three rebounds in 24 minutes against the Bucks on Friday.
He may be getting more minutes with Taj Gibson (hip) getting hurt tonight. McDermott has played mostly small forward this year, so it would have to be in a particular matchup. Unless he was already on your short list of players to add, the needle doesn't move too much.
Dec 16 - 11:31 PM
Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday
Dec 28 - 6:18 PM
Doug McDermott (shin) ruled out Monday
Dec 26 - 6:21 PM
Doug McDermott scores 15 off the bench
Dec 23 - 9:26 PM
Doug McDermott scores five in 24 minutes
Dec 16 - 11:31 PM
More Doug McDermott Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7663)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5425)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4820)
4
G. Hill
UTA
(4812)
5
L. James
CLE
(4490)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4488)
7
R. Gay
SAC
(4420)
8
D. Howard
ATL
(4275)
9
D. Lillard
POR
(4265)
10
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4026)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
18
456
175
52
22
4
68
149
.456
21
23
.913
18
53
.340
1
14
9.7
2.9
1.2
0.2
0.8
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
CHI
36
8.9
1.2
3.0
.402
0.4
1.1
.317
0.3
0.4
.667
0.2
1.0
1.2
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.8
3.0
2015
CHI
81
23.0
3.6
8.0
.452
1.4
3.2
.425
0.9
1.0
.857
0.5
2.0
2.4
0.7
0.7
0.2
0.1
1.6
9.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
CHI
36
320
43
107
.402
13
41
.317
10
15
.667
6
37
43
6
17
4
1
29
109
2015
CHI
81
1860
291
644
.452
110
259
.425
72
84
.857
37
158
195
59
53
14
6
127
764
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 25
@SA
1
27
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
5
Dec 23
@CHA
1
33
5
12
.417
3
7
.429
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
1
1
0
0
3
15
Dec 21
WAS
1
26
4
11
.364
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
0
10
Dec 19
DET
1
25
6
12
.500
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
0
0
0
1
13
Dec 16
MLW
1
24
2
8
.250
0
3
.000
1
1
1.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
5
Dec 15
@MLW
1
28
3
6
.500
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
2
0
0
2
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
2
Michael Carter-Williams
3
Jerian Grant
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Isaiah Canaan
4
R.J. Hunter
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Doug McDermott
Sidelined
Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday against the Nets.
He missed the Monday game and there's no sign of him being limited for tonight. With him out on Monday, we saw more two-PG lineups off the bench while Nikola Mirotic also saw an uptick. If Mirotic can play well, he shouldn't be affected too much here following a big 20-point game on Monday. McDermott is only worth look in deep leagues.
Dec 28
3
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
»
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Kyle Anderson will start Wednesday vs. PHX
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) is a GTD
»
Joe Harris will not play on Wednesday
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) will play vs. Pelicans
»
J.J. Redick (hamstring) out Wednesday vs. NO
»
Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday
»
Courtney Lee (wrist) will not play vs. ATL
»
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) out Wednesday
»
Monta Ellis (groin) is active off the bench
»
Evan Fournier (heel) out, Meeks starts again
»
Rudy Gay (hip) out for Wednesday night
»
Gerald Henderson out for at least 2 games
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved