Doug McDermott | Forward | #11 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (24) / 1/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 223 College: Creighton Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,483,040 2017-18: $3,294,994 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,510,847 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday against the Nets. He missed the Monday game and there's no sign of him being limited for tonight. With him out on Monday, we saw more two-PG lineups off the bench while Nikola Mirotic also saw an uptick. If Mirotic can play well, he shouldn't be affected too much here following a big 20-point game on Monday. McDermott is only worth look in deep leagues. Source: Sean Highkin on Twitter

Doug McDermott (shin) will not play on Monday vs. the Pacers. Coach Fred Hoiberg said McDermott is having trouble pushing off, but added that he's day-to-day. With McBuckets out, expect Nikola Mirotic and possibly Isaiah Canaan and Denzel Valentine to pick up a few extra shots. Source: Bulls on Twitter

Doug McDermott scored 15 points with four rebounds, one assist, one turnover and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes against the Hornets on Friday. Coach Fred Hoiberg kept Dwyane Wade's minutes down tonight, which opened up the run for McBuckets. Isaiah Canaan and Denzel Valentine were also DNP-CDs, so Hoiberg likes McDermott in the second unit for now. He's worth a look in deeper leagues now that he's healthy.