Doug McDermott | Forward | #11

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 223
College: Creighton
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Doug McDermott (shin) will play on Wednesday against the Nets.
He missed the Monday game and there's no sign of him being limited for tonight. With him out on Monday, we saw more two-PG lineups off the bench while Nikola Mirotic also saw an uptick. If Mirotic can play well, he shouldn't be affected too much here following a big 20-point game on Monday. McDermott is only worth look in deep leagues. Dec 28 - 6:18 PM
Source: Sean Highkin on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
184561755222468149.4562123.9131853.3401149.72.91.20.20.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CHI368.91.23.0.4020.41.1.3170.30.4.6670.21.01.20.20.50.10.00.83.0
2015CHI8123.03.68.0.4521.43.2.4250.91.0.8570.52.02.40.70.70.20.11.69.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CHI3632043107.4021341.3171015.667637436174129109
2015CHI811860291644.452110259.4257284.857371581955953146127764
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 25@SA12725.40012.50000.000022110015
Dec 23@CHA133512.41737.429221.0000441100315
Dec 21WAS126411.36426.33300.0001232000010
Dec 19DET125612.50013.33300.0000332000113
Dec 16MLW12428.25003.000111.000123000005
Dec 15@MLW12836.50023.66700.000145120028

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
4R.J. Hunter
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 