Joseph Young | Guard | #3

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (13) / IND
Latest News

The Pacers lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, despite Joe Young scoring a career-high 20 points with three 3-pointers, five rebounds and two assists.
Young made 7-of-11 FGs and 3-of-3 FTs in 24 minutes tonight, as the bench provided a bright spot in an otherwise dreary loss to the visiting Wolves. The third-year guard is making the most of his playing time while Victor Oladipo (knee) is unavailable, but there's no reason to touch him outside of the deepest formats. Dec 31 - 8:07 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2013960141012453.453711.636518.278163.00.70.50.10.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015IND419.41.54.1.3670.21.1.2170.50.6.8000.11.11.21.60.80.40.00.73.8
2016IND334.20.82.2.3610.20.7.2170.30.5.7330.00.50.50.50.20.10.00.22.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015IND4138462169.3671046.2172025.80064450653315030154
2016IND331382672.361523.2171115.7331161715540568
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29@CHI11236.50013.33300.000112000117
Dec 27DAL113221.000221.00000.000000000006
Dec 26@DET1713.33300.000111.000011200003
Dec 23BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@ATL11313.33312.50000.000000000003
Dec 18BOS1501.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Cory Joseph
3Joseph Young
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Lance Stephenson
3Damien Wilkins
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Domantas Sabonis
3T.J. Leaf
4Alex Poythress
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
 

 