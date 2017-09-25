Joseph Young | Guard | #3 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (25) / 6/27/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185 College: Oregon Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (13) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,097,658 2018-19: $1,142,974 {Team Option} Share: Tweet

The Pacers lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, despite Joe Young scoring a career-high 20 points with three 3-pointers, five rebounds and two assists. Young made 7-of-11 FGs and 3-of-3 FTs in 24 minutes tonight, as the bench provided a bright spot in an otherwise dreary loss to the visiting Wolves. The third-year guard is making the most of his playing time while Victor Oladipo (knee) is unavailable, but there's no reason to touch him outside of the deepest formats.

Joseph Young said he feels like this is a make-it-or-break-it season. "Yeah, this is the season here," he said. "I put the work in for it and the organization loves what I’ve done for myself and for the organization, just to keep working and being patient, make my teammates better and my teammates make me better, and we’re just going to go from there." This is the last guaranteed year of his contract with the Pacers holding a team option for 2018-19. Young is penciled in as the third-string PG behind Darren Collison and Cory Joseph and is only looking at a handful of minutes early on. The 25-year-old PG is not a fantasy target. Source: Vigilant Sports

Joe Young scored 11 points with six assists in summer league on Saturday. As it stands right now, Young is the starting point guard for the Pacers. He was electric at summer league during his rookie year, but he still never really did much at the NBA level in two seasons. Unless the Pacers can't bring in anyone decent, expect Young to compete for the backup PG minutes.