Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Rangers reportedly charging hard on Ross
Yankees continue to have dialogue on Quintana
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches
Jan 4
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
Final 2016 Power Rankings
Jan 4
Wildcard Round Rankings
Jan 4
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 4
Dose: Ugly Matchup in H-Town
Jan 4
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Lynn meeting with Bills on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) practicing fully
Randall Cobb (ankle) back at Packers practice
Del Rio confirms Connor Cook will start at QB
Report: Redskins interested in FA Kenny Britt
Jaguars add Anthony Lynn to interviews list
Bears bringing back DC Fangio and OC Loggains
Ryan Tannehill not practicing on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Anthony Lynn next week
Lions confirm Jim Caldwell will return in '17
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Elfrid Payton starting, DJ Augustin to bench
Kristaps Porzingis will not play vs. Bucks
Evan Fournier (heel) will play vs. Hawks
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Thursday
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) out vs. Pacers
Ty Lawson (face) questionable against Heat
Rudy Gay (hip) doubtful for Wednesday night
Luol Deng is dealing with biceps tendinitis
Andrew Bogut (knee) expected to play Thursday
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday
Wade says knee feeling better, still a GTD
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 4
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dallas activates Antoine Roussel from IR list
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) will miss Wednesday's game
Spencer Abbott likely linemates Toews, Hossa
Marian Hossa (UBI) is set to return Thursday
Bruins put goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers
Timo Meier moves to top line Tuesday
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
Rumor: Kyle Larson secures Credit One
Buescher expects to return to RFR
Plan ahead: Clint Bowyer best at Talladega
Münter eyes another ARCA Daytona start
JRM not fielding Truck Series team in 2017
Harvick returns to broadcast booth in 2017
Landauer on Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida loses OLB Anzalone to NFL Draft
OSU QB Barrett will return to school in 2017
FAU not interested in a Briles family reunion
Former 5-star A&M WR Noil declares for Draft
Auburn DE Lawson declares for the NFL Draft
Wolverines sign OC Tim Drevno to extension
Report: WR McManus to declare for the Draft
Browns, Bears to coach Senior Bowl rosters
OSU LB McMillan opts into the 2017 NFL Draft
DL Solomon Thomas declares for NFL Draft
Nobody knows what Trubisky's intentions are
TTU's QBs thinned further, Duffey suspended
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs defeat Chelsea to go 4th in the table
Chelsea's 13-match win streak comes to an end
Afobe decides against attending the AFCoN
Moreno could deputise for Milner in the cup
Barragan injury opens the door for Friend
Lee Grant makes Stoke City move permanent
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
C.J. Watson
(G)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Jeff Green
(F)
Jodie Meeks
(G/F)
Damjan Rudez
(F)
C.J. Wilcox
(G)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Arinze Onuaku
(F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Stephen Zimmerman
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Elfrid Payton | Guard | #4
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/22/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 185
College:
Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,613,600 2017-18: $3,332,340 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,538,647 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Elfrid Payton will move back to the starting lineup against the Hawks on Wednesday night.
It's a big change for the Magic. Payton will make his first start since Nov. 25, but he was getting plenty of minutes off the bench. Payton was actually in a good groove off the bench, so this move doesn't change his value much. D.J. Augustin could see his playing time drop, though.
Jan 4 - 6:18 PM
Source:
Magic on Twitter
Elfrid Payton double-doubled off the bench vs. the Knicks on Monday with 13 points and 14 assists.
He played 31 minutes without a turnover, shooting 6-of-12 from the field with three rebounds, one block, one steal and one triple. Coach Frank Vogel was considering a lineup change for tonight and it's worth noting that Payton started the second half of the previous game, but his owners shouldn't care about the starting label because his numbers have actually been much better off the bench.
Jan 3 - 12:11 AM
Elfrid Payton started the second half of Sunday's game in place of D.J. Augustin, posting two points on 1-of-8 shooting with seven assists, three rebounds, one block and three turnovers.
The Magic trailed by 11 points at halftime and coach Frank Vogel tried to spark his team with the switch at PG, but it didn't work as planned. Payton's owners should shrug off tonight's poor shooting, as he finished December averaging 12.4 points on strong 48.5 percent shooting with 3.4 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 triples. He'd be a nice top-75 value if he could make more than 61.3 percent of his free throws.
Jan 1 - 9:14 PM
Elfrid Payton started the second half of Sunday's game vs. the Pacers, with D.J. Augustin coming off the bench.
Interesting. This could just be a situational tweak from coach Frank Vogel, and owners should check back after the game for clarification.
Jan 1 - 7:27 PM
Elfrid Payton starting, DJ Augustin to bench
Jan 4 - 6:18 PM
Elfrid Payton double-doubles in win
Jan 3 - 12:11 AM
Elfrid Payton starts 2nd half vs. IND Sunday
Jan 1 - 9:14 PM
Elfrid Payton starts 2nd half for Augustin
Jan 1 - 7:27 PM
More Elfrid Payton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(5988)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(5540)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(5114)
4
J. Lin
BKN
(4868)
5
G. Dragic
MIA
(4859)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4775)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4768)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4220)
9
H. Whiteside
MIA
(4203)
10
E. Fournier
ORL
(4147)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
1036
410
133
214
40
170
375
.453
49
80
.613
21
81
.259
22
67
11.4
3.7
5.9
1.1
1.9
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
ORL
82
30.4
3.7
8.6
.425
0.1
0.5
.262
1.4
2.6
.551
1.3
3.0
4.3
6.5
2.5
1.7
0.2
2.4
8.9
2015
ORL
73
29.4
4.4
10.0
.436
0.4
1.3
.326
1.5
2.6
.589
1.1
2.5
3.6
6.4
2.4
1.2
0.3
2.2
10.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
ORL
82
2490
301
708
.425
11
42
.262
118
214
.551
107
242
349
533
203
142
20
193
731
2015
ORL
73
2144
318
730
.436
30
92
.326
112
190
.589
77
184
261
467
177
89
20
159
778
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 2
@NY
1
31
6
12
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
14
0
1
1
4
13
Jan 1
@IND
1
29
1
8
.125
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
7
3
0
1
3
2
Dec 28
CHA
1
27
2
10
.200
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
4
1
1
0
1
4
Dec 26
MEM
1
25
6
10
.600
1
2
.500
3
5
.600
0
4
4
7
1
1
0
3
16
Dec 23
LAK
1
30
11
16
.688
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
9
0
1
1
2
25
Dec 22
@NY
1
31
4
11
.364
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
2
6
8
4
6
2
0
1
10
Dec 20
@MIA
1
36
8
13
.615
0
1
.000
6
7
.857
0
2
2
6
1
1
1
2
22
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
2
Elfrid Payton
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (heel) will play against the Hawks on Wednesday.
After missing the last five games, Fournier gets the all clear even before warmups. That suggests he should be ready to go for his normal role. Fournier was getting into a good rhythm before his injury with seven 20-point games in his previous eight before the injury. His return means Jodie Meeks takes a big hit while we should see Elfrid Payton take a smaller hit, as well.
Jan 4
2
Jodie Meeks
3
C.J. Wilcox
SF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jeff Green
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
2
Arinze Onuaku
C
1
Bismack Biyombo
2
Nikola Vucevic
3
Stephen Zimmerman
Headlines
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
Ryan Knaus looks at the scarcity or abundance of fantasy statistics -- assists and blocks prove to be relatively scarce among the top-200 players.
More NBA Columns
»
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
»
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
NBA Headlines
»
Elfrid Payton starting, DJ Augustin to bench
»
Kristaps Porzingis will not play vs. Bucks
»
Evan Fournier (heel) will play vs. Hawks
»
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Thursday
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) out vs. Pacers
»
Ty Lawson (face) questionable against Heat
»
Rudy Gay (hip) doubtful for Wednesday night
»
Luol Deng is dealing with biceps tendinitis
»
Andrew Bogut (knee) expected to play Thursday
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday
»
Wade says knee feeling better, still a GTD
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved