Latest News Recent News

Elfrid Payton will move back to the starting lineup against the Hawks on Wednesday night. It's a big change for the Magic. Payton will make his first start since Nov. 25, but he was getting plenty of minutes off the bench. Payton was actually in a good groove off the bench, so this move doesn't change his value much. D.J. Augustin could see his playing time drop, though. Source: Magic on Twitter

Elfrid Payton double-doubled off the bench vs. the Knicks on Monday with 13 points and 14 assists. He played 31 minutes without a turnover, shooting 6-of-12 from the field with three rebounds, one block, one steal and one triple. Coach Frank Vogel was considering a lineup change for tonight and it's worth noting that Payton started the second half of the previous game, but his owners shouldn't care about the starting label because his numbers have actually been much better off the bench.

Elfrid Payton started the second half of Sunday's game in place of D.J. Augustin, posting two points on 1-of-8 shooting with seven assists, three rebounds, one block and three turnovers. The Magic trailed by 11 points at halftime and coach Frank Vogel tried to spark his team with the switch at PG, but it didn't work as planned. Payton's owners should shrug off tonight's poor shooting, as he finished December averaging 12.4 points on strong 48.5 percent shooting with 3.4 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 triples. He'd be a nice top-75 value if he could make more than 61.3 percent of his free throws.