Player Page

Roster

Elfrid Payton | Guard | #4

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 185
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Elfrid Payton will move back to the starting lineup against the Hawks on Wednesday night.
It's a big change for the Magic. Payton will make his first start since Nov. 25, but he was getting plenty of minutes off the bench. Payton was actually in a good groove off the bench, so this move doesn't change his value much. D.J. Augustin could see his playing time drop, though. Jan 4 - 6:18 PM
Source: Magic on Twitter
More Elfrid Payton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
36103641013321440170375.4534980.6132181.259226711.43.75.91.11.90.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014ORL8230.43.78.6.4250.10.5.2621.42.6.5511.33.04.36.52.51.70.22.48.9
2015ORL7329.44.410.0.4360.41.3.3261.52.6.5891.12.53.66.42.41.20.32.210.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014ORL822490301708.4251142.262118214.55110724234953320314220193731
2015ORL732144318730.4363092.326112190.589771842614671778920159778
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2@NY131612.500111.00000.00012314011413
Jan 1@IND12918.12502.00000.000123730132
Dec 28CHA127210.20002.00000.000213411014
Dec 26MEM125610.60012.50035.6000447110316
Dec 23LAK1301116.68836.50000.0000339011225
Dec 22@NY131411.36414.25012.5002684620110
Dec 20@MIA136813.61501.00067.8570226111222

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Arinze Onuaku
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 