Nik Stauskas | Guard | #11 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (23) / 10/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 205 College: Michigan Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,993,040 2017-18: $3,807,147 {Team Option} 2018-19: $5,132,034 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Nik Stauskas shifted to the bench on Wednesday, but he still racked up 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes of action. The rebounds and assists were both season-highs, and this was a wholly unexpected performance against the Spurs' defense. Gerald Henderson got the start tonight, but this could be a fluid situation based on matchups. No matter where Stauskas begins games, we'll need to see a few more lines like this to recommend him.

Nik Stauskas will come off the bench against the Spurs on Wednesday. Coach Brett Brown wants a little added size on the perimeter to help against guys like Kawhi Leonard. We'll see where Stauskas fits in as a second-unit guy, but he's likely only going to see minutes in the low 20s. He's made just 6-of-28 (21.4 percent) from the field in his last three games.

Nik Stauskas made 2-of-10 from the field for eight points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers against the Spurs on Thursday. Even with Robert Covington (hand) out, the odds of Sauce having a good game on a back-to-back against the Spurs were pretty slim today. Stauskas could have a better game against the Heat on Saturday, but he's just too annoying to own in most cases.