Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mike Trout will not participate in WBC
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do 2-year extension with DC Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jahlil Okafor gets 20 points w/ 10-of-11 FTs
Nik Stauskas drops 16/7/7 off Sixers' bench
Dario Saric scores 20 points in 21 minutes
Kawhi Leonard (quad) leads Spurs w/ 32 points
Collison, Ty, Afflalo, Tolliver & Kosta start
Kenneth Faried on crutches, in walking boot
C.J. Miles scores 23 points w/ six 3-pointers
Kyle Korver drained 8-of-9 triples, scores 29
Jabari Parker suffers sprained left knee
Dwyane Wade (illness) out; Zipser will start
Kenneth Faried (ankle sprain) out for game
Bender undergoes ankle surgery, out 4-6 weeks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Nik Stauskas | Guard | #11
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/7/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 205
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,993,040 2017-18: $3,807,147 {Team Option} 2018-19: $5,132,034 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nik Stauskas shifted to the bench on Wednesday, but he still racked up 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes of action.
The rebounds and assists were both season-highs, and this was a wholly unexpected performance against the Spurs' defense. Gerald Henderson got the start tonight, but this could be a fluid situation based on matchups. No matter where Stauskas begins games, we'll need to see a few more lines like this to recommend him.
Feb 8 - 10:55 PM
Nik Stauskas will come off the bench against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Coach Brett Brown wants a little added size on the perimeter to help against guys like Kawhi Leonard. We'll see where Stauskas fits in as a second-unit guy, but he's likely only going to see minutes in the low 20s. He's made just 6-of-28 (21.4 percent) from the field in his last three games.
Feb 8 - 5:29 PM
Nik Stauskas made 2-of-10 from the field for eight points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers against the Spurs on Thursday.
Even with Robert Covington (hand) out, the odds of Sauce having a good game on a back-to-back against the Spurs were pretty slim today. Stauskas could have a better game against the Heat on Saturday, but he's just too annoying to own in most cases.
Feb 2 - 11:09 PM
Nik Stauskas scored eight points in 35 minutes against the Mavs on Wednesday, adding three rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer.
Due to Robert Covington (hand) not playing, Sauce did see an uptick from his 26.1 minutes per game over his previous 10 games. He's actually playing OK in his last five games, averaging 11.8 points, 1.2 boards, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.4 treys on 45.8 percent from the field. Stauskas is worth a look in deeper leagues while RoCo is out, but he's among the most unreliable players to use on a given night. Plus, he gets the Spurs on Thursday and would likely see a lot of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.
Feb 1 - 11:53 PM
Nik Stauskas drops 16/7/7 off Sixers' bench
Feb 8 - 10:55 PM
Nik Stauskas coming off the bench
Feb 8 - 5:29 PM
Nik Stauskas scores eight in loss
Feb 2 - 11:09 PM
Nik Stauskas scores eight points vs. Mavs
Feb 1 - 11:53 PM
More Nik Stauskas Player News
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(6013)
2
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5555)
3
J. Butler
CHI
(5233)
4
C. Paul
LAC
(5162)
5
D. Rose
NY
(5152)
6
D. Williams
DAL
(4916)
7
A. Bradley
BOS
(4814)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(4813)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(4667)
10
J. Lin
BKN
(4604)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
49
1317
424
124
103
27
143
358
.399
64
78
.821
74
203
.365
22
72
8.7
2.5
2.1
0.6
1.5
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
SAC
73
15.5
1.5
4.1
.365
0.7
2.0
.322
0.8
0.9
.859
0.2
1.1
1.2
0.9
0.5
0.3
0.2
1.3
4.4
2015
PHI
73
24.8
2.9
7.5
.385
1.5
4.5
.326
1.2
1.6
.771
0.3
2.2
2.5
1.9
1.3
0.6
0.3
1.6
8.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
SAC
73
1130
108
296
.365
48
149
.322
55
64
.859
11
77
88
67
40
20
17
92
319
2015
PHI
73
1810
210
545
.385
106
325
.326
91
118
.771
23
160
183
138
94
44
20
115
617
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 6
@DET
1
28
2
7
.286
0
5
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
3
2
0
2
4
Feb 4
@MIA
1
40
2
11
.182
0
4
.000
4
4
1.000
0
4
4
6
2
2
0
3
8
Feb 2
@SA
1
28
2
10
.200
2
5
.400
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
1
1
1
1
3
8
Feb 1
@DAL
1
35
2
5
.400
1
4
.250
3
4
.750
0
3
3
2
2
0
0
3
8
Jan 30
SAC
1
28
6
10
.600
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
4
16
Jan 29
@CHI
1
33
6
14
.429
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
1
1
1
1
15
Jan 27
HOU
1
28
4
12
.333
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
0
0
0
4
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Sergio Rodriguez
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
4
Chasson Randle
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Coach Brett Brown said Ben Simmons (foot) will need "greater than five" full practices before playing in games.
Now we have at least some sense of when Simmons would get close. Even if it's just five practices and not more than that, there's still no word on when he'll even get to that point. Plus, the 76ers are sliding in the standings, coming in at No. 4 in the lottery. Simmons' stash appeal isn't as attractive these days.
Feb 8
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (knee) is expected to work out on Thursday.
In case you missed it, he is not going to play on Wednesday or Thursday. Coach Brett Brown did work out Embiid on Tuesday. "He's coming along fine. We're just moving slowly, wisely," Brown said. The 76ers losing so many games is not a great sign for Embiid to return, and perhaps they're now more inclined to rest players -- Ben Simmons (foot) also. Jahlil Okafor will start and look to boost his trade value while Nerlens Noel should play a lot off the bench.
Feb 8
2
Nerlens Noel
3
Jahlil Okafor
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes (illness) will not play on Wednesday against the Spurs.
We'll get Jahlil Okafor as the starter with Nerlens Noel backing him up. The 76ers figure to give Okafor plenty of run to show the Pelicans he's worthy of a first-round pick in a deal. The Bowling Green product is only a stash in deeper leagues for now.
Feb 8
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
Take a look inside the Season Pass with excerpts from exclusive columns, team matchup vs. position charts, and more!
