Nik Stauskas | Guard | #11

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Nik Stauskas shifted to the bench on Wednesday, but he still racked up 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes of action.
The rebounds and assists were both season-highs, and this was a wholly unexpected performance against the Spurs' defense. Gerald Henderson got the start tonight, but this could be a fluid situation based on matchups. No matter where Stauskas begins games, we'll need to see a few more lines like this to recommend him. Feb 8 - 10:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
49131742412410327143358.3996478.82174203.36522728.72.52.10.61.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014SAC7315.51.54.1.3650.72.0.3220.80.9.8590.21.11.20.90.50.30.21.34.4
2015PHI7324.82.97.5.3851.54.5.3261.21.6.7710.32.22.51.91.30.60.31.68.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014SAC731130108296.36548149.3225564.8591177886740201792319
2015PHI731810210545.385106325.32691118.77123160183138944420115617
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 6@DET12827.28605.00000.000033332024
Feb 4@MIA140211.18204.000441.000044622038
Feb 2@SA128210.20025.400221.000134111138
Feb 1@DAL13525.40014.25034.750033220038
Jan 30SAC128610.60046.66700.0000001111416
Jan 29@CHI133614.42936.50000.0000113111115
Jan 27HOU128412.33315.20000.000022300049

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Nerlens Noel
3Jahlil Okafor
4Richaun Holmes
 

 