Glenn Robinson III | Forward | #40

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 222
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (10) / MIN
Glenn Robinson will start Monday vs. the Spurs, with C.J. Miles coming off the bench.
The Pacers are without Thaddeus Young (wrist) and Lavoy Allen (knee) tonight, so they're likely bringing Miles off the bench to act as the backup power forward with little other options available. While earning starts at the two-spot this season, Robinson owns averages of just 5.6 points, 4.9 boards and not much else, so he's not a great target in most settings. Feb 13 - 6:50 PM
Source: Nate Taylor on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5211313111913628118262.4504158.7073491.37417316.03.70.70.50.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI357.50.71.9.3880.10.5.2630.50.7.6670.40.71.10.30.30.20.00.42.1
2015IND4511.41.43.4.4300.30.8.3780.60.9.6920.31.21.50.60.40.40.20.53.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI352642667.388519.2631624.6671524391111611573
2015IND4551165151.4301437.3782739.692125668261817921171
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 11MLW11514.25000.00000.000314101022
Feb 10@WAS11201.00001.00000.000033000100
Feb 8CLE11513.33300.00000.000112001012
Feb 6OKC124551.000331.00012.5001121010014
Feb 4DET12725.40002.00000.000066201004
Feb 3@BKN11502.00000.00000.000134010000
Feb 1@ORL121551.000221.000221.0001670000114

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1C.J. Miles
2Monta Ellis
3Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 