Glenn Robinson III | Forward | #40 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (23) / 1/8/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 222 College: Michigan Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (10) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,050,500 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,090,500 {Non-Guaranteed}

Glenn Robinson will start Monday vs. the Spurs, with C.J. Miles coming off the bench. The Pacers are without Thaddeus Young (wrist) and Lavoy Allen (knee) tonight, so they're likely bringing Miles off the bench to act as the backup power forward with little other options available. While earning starts at the two-spot this season, Robinson owns averages of just 5.6 points, 4.9 boards and not much else, so he's not a great target in most settings. Source: Nate Taylor on Twitter

Glenn Robinson III vanished on Wednesday, scoring just two points in 15 minutes vs. the visiting Cavaliers. GR3 was coming off a game in which he scored 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, but the momentum obviously didn't carry over tonight. Indiana's bench gave them almost nothing prior to garbage time, and they'll need more from guys like Monta Ellis, Al Jefferson and Rodney Stuckey to beat the surging Wizards on Friday.

Glenn Robinson III scored four points with six rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 27 minutes against the Pistons on Saturday. As expected, he did pick up the extra minutes with Thaddeus Young (wrist) out. We've seen GR3 post value before, but it's a little different when Paul George is out. He's only worth a look in deep leagues.