Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Glenn Robinson III | Forward | #40
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/8/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 222
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (10) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,050,500 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,090,500 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Glenn Robinson will start Monday vs. the Spurs, with C.J. Miles coming off the bench.
The Pacers are without Thaddeus Young (wrist) and Lavoy Allen (knee) tonight, so they're likely bringing Miles off the bench to act as the backup power forward with little other options available. While earning starts at the two-spot this season, Robinson owns averages of just 5.6 points, 4.9 boards and not much else, so he's not a great target in most settings.
Feb 13 - 6:50 PM
Source:
Nate Taylor on Twitter
Glenn Robinson III vanished on Wednesday, scoring just two points in 15 minutes vs. the visiting Cavaliers.
GR3 was coming off a game in which he scored 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, but the momentum obviously didn't carry over tonight. Indiana's bench gave them almost nothing prior to garbage time, and they'll need more from guys like Monta Ellis, Al Jefferson and Rodney Stuckey to beat the surging Wizards on Friday.
Feb 8 - 10:13 PM
Glenn Robinson III scored four points with six rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 27 minutes against the Pistons on Saturday.
As expected, he did pick up the extra minutes with Thaddeus Young (wrist) out. We've seen GR3 post value before, but it's a little different when Paul George is out. He's only worth a look in deep leagues.
Feb 4 - 10:44 PM
Glenn Robinson III did not score in 15 minutes with four rebounds and one turnover against the Nets on Friday.
He'll be in the slam dunk contest later this month, but he may actually be getting more minutes. If Thaddeus Young (wrist) is hurt, the Pacers could use Paul George as a stretch four, which would open up some time for Robinson III. There's no need to pounce here unless you're in a super deep league.
Feb 3 - 11:55 PM
Glenn Robinson starting, Miles to the bench
Feb 13 - 6:50 PM
Glenn Robinson III disappears in loss to Cavs
Feb 8 - 10:13 PM
Glenn Robinson III gets minutes
Feb 4 - 10:44 PM
Robinson III doesn't score
Feb 3 - 11:55 PM
More Glenn Robinson III Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
52
1131
311
191
36
28
118
262
.450
41
58
.707
34
91
.374
17
31
6.0
3.7
0.7
0.5
0.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
PHI
35
7.5
0.7
1.9
.388
0.1
0.5
.263
0.5
0.7
.667
0.4
0.7
1.1
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.4
2.1
2015
IND
45
11.4
1.4
3.4
.430
0.3
0.8
.378
0.6
0.9
.692
0.3
1.2
1.5
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.5
3.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
PHI
35
264
26
67
.388
5
19
.263
16
24
.667
15
24
39
11
11
6
1
15
73
2015
IND
45
511
65
151
.430
14
37
.378
27
39
.692
12
56
68
26
18
17
9
21
171
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 11
MLW
1
15
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
1
4
1
0
1
0
2
2
Feb 10
@WAS
1
12
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
Feb 8
CLE
1
15
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
1
2
Feb 6
OKC
1
24
5
5
1.000
3
3
1.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
14
Feb 4
DET
1
27
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
2
0
1
0
0
4
Feb 3
@BKN
1
15
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
0
0
0
Feb 1
@ORL
1
21
5
5
1.000
2
2
1.000
2
2
1.000
1
6
7
0
0
0
0
1
14
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
C.J. Miles
2
Monta Ellis
3
Rodney Stuckey
SF
1
Paul George
2
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
Sidelined
Thaddeus Young (sprained left wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Monday will mark Young's sixth straight game on the sidelines, with the Pacers having a back-to-back set after Monday's game, head coach Nate McMillan acknowledged that he doesn't anticipate Young returning to the court prior to the All-Star break. Lavoy Allen will continue to start in his absence, but he's not doing enough to be considered a viable target in most settings.
Feb 13
2
Lavoy Allen
Sidelined
Lavoy Allen (sore right knee) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Thaddeus Young (wrist) will also be unavailable for Monday's game, and Rakeem Christmas is away from the team on a D-League stint, so we could see Kevin Seraphin move into the starting lineup tonight. Paul George will likely be asked to spend some extra time at the four-spot sans Young and Allen, which should open up some more minutes for Glenn Robinson III and C.J. Miles at the three-spot. Allen should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Even with the Pacers very thin at PF, this is still a situation best left untouched for DFS purposes. Kevin Seraphin isn't a lock to play more than 20-25 minutes by any stretch, as the Pacers will likely try to play small when possible with Paul George shifting up to the four, allowing them to give guys like Glenn Robinson, C.J. Miles or Monta Ellis a little extra run. You can avoid the Pacers on tonight's eleven game slate.
Feb 13
3
Rakeem Christmas
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
Headlines
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus break down the big trade over the weekend with plenty of other topics.
More NBA Columns
»
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
»
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
»
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
»
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
»
Dose: Durant Gets Last Laugh
Feb 12
NBA Headlines
»
Patrick McCaw will start on Monday
»
Chandler, Plumlee and Mudiay out Monday
»
Update: Trevor Booker coming off bench
»
Deron Williams (illness) a game-time decision
»
Dion Waiters starting, Ellington to the bench
»
Glenn Robinson starting, Miles to the bench
»
Kevin Seraphin will start Monday vs. Spurs
»
Aaron Gordon starting, Hezonja to the bench
»
Tony Allen (rest) will not play Monday vs. BK
»
Richardson (foot) getting close, out Monday
»
Dion Waiters (ankle) on track to play Monday
»
J.R. Smith (thumb) says he has 'a ways' to go
