Rodney Hood | Guard/Forward | #5

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 215
College: Duke
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (23) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Rodney Hood (illness) is questionable to play against the Raptors on Friday.
His flu-like symptoms/gastric distress has bothered him since Tuesday. Hopefully, Hood will be able to get back out there after missing the second half on Tuesday and all of Wednesday. If he's back, he'll be back in the starting lineup and move Joe Ingles to the bench. Dec 22 - 8:27 PM
Source: David Locke on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
25742379995018139325.4284964.76652147.35452915.24.02.00.71.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014UTA5021.43.17.5.4141.23.4.3651.21.6.7630.22.22.31.70.90.60.22.48.7
2015UTA7932.25.212.3.4202.05.7.3592.22.5.8600.52.93.42.71.60.90.22.614.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014UTA501070155374.41462170.3656180.763910811783453012119433
2015UTA792545408972.420161449.359172200.8603822926721312573162021149
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 21SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@GS11105.00003.00002.000022100020
Dec 18@MEM133516.31308.00000.0001341000110
Dec 16DAL131611.54525.40012.5000332320215
Dec 14OKC131914.64359.556221.0000111100325
Dec 10SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 8GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 