Rodney Hood (illness) is questionable to play against the Raptors on Friday. His flu-like symptoms/gastric distress has bothered him since Tuesday. Hopefully, Hood will be able to get back out there after missing the second half on Tuesday and all of Wednesday. If he's back, he'll be back in the starting lineup and move Joe Ingles to the bench. Source: David Locke on Twitter

Rodney Hood (illness) and Dante Exum (knee) will not play against the Kings on Wednesday night. He had "gastric distress" on Tuesday night and now the team is calling it "flu-like symptoms." Hood did not play in the second half on Tuesday and Joe Ingles was able to get the start for the third quarter. Ingles is likely going to start again while Joe Johnson should also be playing more off the bench. Source: Jazz on Twitter

Rodney Hood (gastric distress) will not return to Tuesday's game vs. the Warriors. Hood left the game twice in one night to go back to the bathroom. With the Warriors blowing the Jazz out, there's no need to bring Hood back into the game. He finished with zero points on 0-of-5 shooting with two rebounds and one assist. Hood should be fine for Wednesday's game vs. the Kings, assuming he takes some Tums. Source: Jazz PR