Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
Big Ben, Le'Veon likely to rest versus Browns
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Terrence Ross diagnosed with a sore wrist
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
Paul Millsap (eye) expected to see a doctor
Jeremy Lamb scores 17 points in 22 minutes
Bojan Bogdanovic goes off for 26 points
Otto Porter's slump over after 32 & 13
Arron Afflalo (elbow) ruled out Monday
Rudy Gay (hip) is starting on Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Montrezl Harrell | Center/Forward | #5
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/26/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 240
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (2) / HOU
Contract:
2016-17: $1,045,000 2017-18: $1,090,000 2018-19: $1,362,500 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
Montrezl Harrell started at center again and hit 5-of-6 shots and 4-of-6 free throws for 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks on Monday.
Harrell only played 23 minutes in the blowout win and is now averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his last three games. Clint Capela is going to miss the next 4-6 week with a broken fibula, so Harrell looks like a smart short-term pickup in all formats.
Dec 27 - 12:27 AM
Montrezl Harrel scored 16 points in a start against the Grizzlies on Friday with eight rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes.
The starting unit was not the problem for the Rockets and Harrell continues to hold his own on his new responsibilities. It seems very clear he will remain in the starting lineup as a low-usage player on offense and the backbone of the defense. Despite some foul shooting issues, Harrell is making a case for ownership in standard leagues for the next 4-6 weeks.
Dec 23 - 11:18 PM
Montrezl Harrell will start at center against the Grizzlies on Friday night.
Harrell has started each of the last two games for Houston, and has seen his minutes increase from 22 on Tuesday to 28 on Wednesday. Nene played just 18 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, as Harrell poured in 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and blocked three shots. With his stock rising, Harrell makes for an intriguing DFS tournament play on Friday.
Dec 23 - 1:47 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Montrezl Harrell made his second NBA start on Wednesday, finishing with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three turnovers in 28 minutes.
Clint Capela (fractured fibula) will be reevaluated in four weeks, which leaves the Rockets relying primarily on Harrell and Nene for center production. Harrell is undersized at 6'8" and 240 lbs, however, and the Rockets are reportedly looking into picking up a free-agent center while Capela is out. Harrell is a decent pickup after tonight's strong game, but don't cut anyone with rest-of-season value for him just yet.
Dec 22 - 1:10 AM
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Dec 27 - 12:27 AM
Dec 27 - 12:27 AM
Montrezl Harrell scores 16 points in start
Dec 23 - 11:18 PM
Dec 23 - 11:18 PM
Montrezl Harrell will start on Friday night
Dec 23 - 1:47 PM
Dec 23 - 1:47 PM
Montrezl Harrell thrives as starter vs. Suns
Dec 22 - 1:10 AM
Dec 22 - 1:10 AM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
22
333
163
78
17
7
75
118
.636
12
22
.545
1
2
.500
14
20
7.4
3.5
0.8
0.3
0.9
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
HOU
39
9.7
1.5
2.3
.644
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
1.2
.522
0.6
1.0
1.7
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.3
1.2
3.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
HOU
39
378
58
90
.644
0
1
.000
24
46
.522
25
40
65
17
17
11
11
48
140
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@MEM
1
28
7
11
.636
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
6
8
1
0
0
0
4
16
Dec 21
@PHO
1
28
8
11
.727
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
3
3
0
3
2
17
Dec 20
SA
1
22
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
1
3
.333
2
3
5
2
1
1
0
2
9
Dec 17
@MIN
1
14
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
4
Dec 16
NO
1
16
3
4
.750
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
7
8
1
0
0
0
2
6
Dec 14
SAC
1
16
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
1
0
1
2
0
9
Dec 12
BKN
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley suffered a bruised left thigh in Monday's win over the Suns.
He went back to the locker room with about five minutes left in regulation and did not return. To be clear, this sounds very minor and a Houston trainer didn't even follow him back to the locker room which is usually a good sign. Barring a surprise, Beverely should play on Tuesday vs. Dallas unless the Rockets decide to rest him. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three triples in 26 minutes.
Dec 26
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell.
Dec 20
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
4
Chinanu Onuaku
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
