Montrezl Harrell started at center again and hit 5-of-6 shots and 4-of-6 free throws for 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks on Monday. Harrell only played 23 minutes in the blowout win and is now averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his last three games. Clint Capela is going to miss the next 4-6 week with a broken fibula, so Harrell looks like a smart short-term pickup in all formats.

Montrezl Harrel scored 16 points in a start against the Grizzlies on Friday with eight rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes. The starting unit was not the problem for the Rockets and Harrell continues to hold his own on his new responsibilities. It seems very clear he will remain in the starting lineup as a low-usage player on offense and the backbone of the defense. Despite some foul shooting issues, Harrell is making a case for ownership in standard leagues for the next 4-6 weeks.

Montrezl Harrell will start at center against the Grizzlies on Friday night. Harrell has started each of the last two games for Houston, and has seen his minutes increase from 22 on Tuesday to 28 on Wednesday. Nene played just 18 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, as Harrell poured in 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and blocked three shots. With his stock rising, Harrell makes for an intriguing DFS tournament play on Friday. Source: ESPN.com