Montrezl Harrell | Center/Forward | #5

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 240
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (2) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Montrezl Harrell started at center again and hit 5-of-6 shots and 4-of-6 free throws for 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks on Monday.
Harrell only played 23 minutes in the blowout win and is now averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his last three games. Clint Capela is going to miss the next 4-6 week with a broken fibula, so Harrell looks like a smart short-term pickup in all formats. Dec 27 - 12:27 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
223331637817775118.6361222.54512.50014207.43.50.80.30.90.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015HOU399.71.52.3.6440.00.0.0000.61.2.5220.61.01.70.40.40.30.31.23.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015HOU393785890.64401.0002446.5222540651717111148140
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@MEM128711.63600.000221.0002681000416
Dec 21@PHO128811.72700.00012.5000333303217
Dec 20SA12247.57100.00013.333235211029
Dec 17@MIN11424.50000.00000.000000000034
Dec 16NO11634.75001.00000.000178100026
Dec 14SAC11646.66700.00012.500044101209
Dec 12BKN1400.00000.00000.000011000100

PosRoleName

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
4Chinanu Onuaku
 

 