Julius Randle | Forward | #30

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (7) / LAK
Julius Randle (personal) will not play on Thursday night and is unlikely to play on Friday night.
He will be with his fiancée, Kendra, as she gives birth in Los Angeles to their first child. With Larry Nance (knee) out, the Lakers are going to have to go small tonight with plenty of Luol Deng and Brandon Ingram at the forward spots. With those two soaking up so many minutes at the three and four, there should also be some run for the other guards. Dec 22 - 3:41 PM
Source: Mike Bresnahan on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
288023592429420145293.4956697.680317.176158112.88.63.40.72.90.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014LAK114.01.03.0.3330.00.0.0000.02.0.0000.00.00.00.01.00.00.01.02.0
2015LAK8128.24.410.3.4290.10.4.2782.43.3.7152.18.110.21.81.80.70.43.011.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014LAK11413.33300.00002.000000010012
2015LAK812287358835.4291036.278193270.7151726578291441495329242919
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@CHA131412.33300.00000.000156430558
Dec 17@CLE128815.53300.00001.0001347500116
Dec 16@PHI1331013.76900.00056.8331894530425
Dec 14@BKN13128.25000.00025.4001910100056
Dec 12@SAC12817.14301.00000.000448021042
Dec 11NY134712.58300.00034.75028104100417
Dec 9PHO133411.36402.00067.8571895610514

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 