Julius Randle (personal) will not play on Thursday night and is unlikely to play on Friday night. He will be with his fiancée, Kendra, as she gives birth in Los Angeles to their first child. With Larry Nance (knee) out, the Lakers are going to have to go small tonight with plenty of Luol Deng and Brandon Ingram at the forward spots. With those two soaking up so many minutes at the three and four, there should also be some run for the other guards. Source: Mike Bresnahan on Twitter

Julius Randle returned from witnessing the birth of his first child on Tuesday and hit 4-of-12 shots for eight points, six rebounds, four assists and five blocks in a tough loss to the Hornets. He didn't miss a game (just Monday's practice) and while he also didn't shoot it well tonight, the five blocks were nice. Randle's been a bit up and down this season, but is always capable of the 25-point, nine-rebound game he had on Friday against the Sixers. The Lakers have lost 10 of their last 11 games, but as long as the kids are learning along the way, it's all good.

Julius Randle (personal) has returned to the team and he will start Tuesday vs. the Hornets. "Really nice. That’s my guy. He took care of me," Randle said of Luke Walton giving Randle an excused absence to be with his fiancée for the birth of their first child. "I got to go home to take care of some things and I’m back here with my guys." Randle left the team after Saturday's loss to the Cavs and missed Monday's practice, but he didn't actually miss any games, and he'll resume his usual workload tonight. Feel free to get him active. Source: Orange County Register