Willie Cauley-Stein | Center/Forward | #00

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 240
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (6) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Willie Cauley-Stein scored a season-high 17 points in Monday's loss to the 76ers.
He logged nearly all of his minutes alongside Ty Lawson who fed him easy looks around the rim all night. WCS did all of his damage in just 20 minutes, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from the line with three boards, one assist, one steal and one block. He only logged five minutes next to DeMarcus Cousins which is a bit of a buzzkill, but his minutes are trending up and he should be on your radar if you need a big in a deeper league. If the Kings fall out of the playoff race, WCS will only become more involved. Jan 30 - 8:51 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4046718794121781144.5632547.53201.00015194.72.40.30.40.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015SAC6621.42.95.1.5630.00.0.0001.21.9.6482.03.35.30.60.70.71.02.27.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015SAC661411191339.56302.00081125.64813421835237464866146463
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 28@CHA11467.85700.00014.2501230100313
Jan 27@IND11201.00000.000221.000101200022
Jan 25@CLE12638.37500.000221.0003710001128
Jan 23@DET12158.62500.000221.0003250011012
Jan 21@CHI11323.66700.00012.500224001005
Jan 20@MEM11223.66700.000221.000022001136
Jan 18IND1600.00000.00000.000101000010

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 