Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Texans hire Wes Welker as offensive assistant
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
Trubisky two inches shy of college listing?
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Chuck Pagano expected to remain Colts coach
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love's (back) MRI comes back clean
Cauley-Stein scores season-high 17 points
DeMarcus Cousins scores 46 before fouling out
Avery Bradley is hopeful for Wednesday
Richard Jefferson will start for Love (back)
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) available for Monday
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) ruled out Monday
Aaron Gordon (sore ankle) will play Monday
Evan Fournier (foot) will come off the bench
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will play Monday
Jonas Jerebko starting, Johnson to the bench
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) will start on Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Willie Cauley-Stein | Center/Forward | #00
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 240
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (6) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,551,160 2017-18: $3,704,160 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,696,875 {Team Option} 2019-20: $6,265,631 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Willie Cauley-Stein scored a season-high 17 points in Monday's loss to the 76ers.
He logged nearly all of his minutes alongside Ty Lawson who fed him easy looks around the rim all night. WCS did all of his damage in just 20 minutes, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from the line with three boards, one assist, one steal and one block. He only logged five minutes next to DeMarcus Cousins which is a bit of a buzzkill, but his minutes are trending up and he should be on your radar if you need a big in a deeper league. If the Kings fall out of the playoff race, WCS will only become more involved.
Jan 30 - 8:51 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein was effective in his 14 minutes against the Hornets on Friday, scoring 13 points with three rebounds and one turnover.
He gave the Kings some excellent minutes behind DeMarcus Cousins today. Cauley-Stein has started to turn the corner and is sticking to what works over trying to expand his game. He had a strong game on Wednesday and flopped on Friday, so obviously there will be some ups and downs for a while. He looks like he's earned a regular role on the rotation, but most owners will want to see him string games together before adding him. This was easily his best week of the season.
Jan 28 - 10:06 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein slowed down on Friday against the Blazers with two points, one rebound and two assists in 12 minutes.
He was coming off season-highs 26 minutes and 10 boards on Wednesday, but he came back to earth here. Cauley-Stein was also trending up with a 21-minute Monday, but the matchups were likely a factor against the Cavs and Pistons. Just keep an eye on him for now.
Jan 28 - 12:10 AM
Willie Cauley-Stein earned a season-high 26 minutes on Wednesday, grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds with eight points, one steal and one assist.
"I feel like my mental focus the last four games has been really on," said Cauley-Stein. "I've been really in the zone ... I'm really confident in what I'm doing." WCS has struggled with an unsteady role and frequent DNPs this season, but things are starting to click for the former lottery pick. He played alongside DeMarcus Cousins a lot tonight, and stayed on the court in crunch time, and he's quickly re-surfacing on the fantasy radar. Keep a close eye on him.
Jan 25 - 10:19 PM
Source:
AP
Cauley-Stein scores season-high 17 points
Jan 30 - 8:51 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein puts bow on a nice week
Jan 28 - 10:06 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein scores just two points
Jan 28 - 12:10 AM
Willie Cauley-Stein gets 10 boards in 26 mins
Jan 25 - 10:19 PM
More Willie Cauley-Stein Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(6085)
2
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5576)
3
J. Smith
CLE
(4732)
4
C. Paul
LAC
(4714)
5
K. Middleton
MLW
(4617)
6
N. Jokic
DEN
(4412)
7
A. Bradley
BOS
(4394)
8
T. Johnson
MIA
(4315)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(4304)
10
S. Curry
GS
(4288)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
467
187
94
12
17
81
144
.563
25
47
.532
0
1
.000
15
19
4.7
2.4
0.3
0.4
0.5
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
SAC
66
21.4
2.9
5.1
.563
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.9
.648
2.0
3.3
5.3
0.6
0.7
0.7
1.0
2.2
7.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
SAC
66
1411
191
339
.563
0
2
.000
81
125
.648
134
218
352
37
46
48
66
146
463
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 28
@CHA
1
14
6
7
.857
0
0
.000
1
4
.250
1
2
3
0
1
0
0
3
13
Jan 27
@IND
1
12
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
2
2
Jan 25
@CLE
1
26
3
8
.375
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
7
10
0
0
1
1
2
8
Jan 23
@DET
1
21
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
2
5
0
0
1
1
0
12
Jan 21
@CHI
1
13
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
2
2
4
0
0
1
0
0
5
Jan 20
@MEM
1
12
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
0
0
1
1
3
6
Jan 18
IND
1
6
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) expects to be ready for training camp prior to the start of the 2017-18 season after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon.
"The surgery was successful, and there are no complications or unexpected findings," Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed the surgery, said in a statement. "It is anticipated that he will be able to participate in training camp and be ready to play at the start of next season." The interesting question now becomes whether or not Gay chooses to exercise his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. It was widely assumed he would choose that option prior to this serious injury, but circumstances have obviously changed.
Jan 28
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (right calf) will miss at least one more week of action.
He's making progress and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, but this news doesn't make a bit of a difference in fantasy hoops as Casspi is not a consistent part of the rotation in Sacramento.
Jan 30
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go over the season long week and get you ready for the upcoming one.
More NBA Columns
»
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
»
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
»
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
»
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
NBA Headlines
»
Kevin Love's (back) MRI comes back clean
»
Cauley-Stein scores season-high 17 points
»
DeMarcus Cousins scores 46 before fouling out
»
Avery Bradley is hopeful for Wednesday
»
Richard Jefferson will start for Love (back)
»
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) available for Monday
»
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) ruled out Monday
»
Aaron Gordon (sore ankle) will play Monday
»
Evan Fournier (foot) will come off the bench
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will play Monday
»
Jonas Jerebko starting, Johnson to the bench
»
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) will start on Monday
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved