Willie Cauley-Stein scored a season-high 17 points in Monday's loss to the 76ers. He logged nearly all of his minutes alongside Ty Lawson who fed him easy looks around the rim all night. WCS did all of his damage in just 20 minutes, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from the line with three boards, one assist, one steal and one block. He only logged five minutes next to DeMarcus Cousins which is a bit of a buzzkill, but his minutes are trending up and he should be on your radar if you need a big in a deeper league. If the Kings fall out of the playoff race, WCS will only become more involved.

Willie Cauley-Stein was effective in his 14 minutes against the Hornets on Friday, scoring 13 points with three rebounds and one turnover. He gave the Kings some excellent minutes behind DeMarcus Cousins today. Cauley-Stein has started to turn the corner and is sticking to what works over trying to expand his game. He had a strong game on Wednesday and flopped on Friday, so obviously there will be some ups and downs for a while. He looks like he's earned a regular role on the rotation, but most owners will want to see him string games together before adding him. This was easily his best week of the season.

Willie Cauley-Stein slowed down on Friday against the Blazers with two points, one rebound and two assists in 12 minutes. He was coming off season-highs 26 minutes and 10 boards on Wednesday, but he came back to earth here. Cauley-Stein was also trending up with a 21-minute Monday, but the matchups were likely a factor against the Cavs and Pistons. Just keep an eye on him for now.