Jarnell Stokes | Forward | #12

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 263
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (5) / UTA
Jarnell Stokes posted 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 15 boards, three assists, two steals and one block during the Blazers' semifinals victory in Vegas on Sunday.
Stokes was named D-League MVP for 2015-16 but he's struggled to make an impact at the NBA level, appearing in just nine games over the past two seasons. His play at Summer League could earn him a training camp invite, as he's scored 10.6 points on 67.6 percent shooting with 6.6 boards in just 22.0 minutes per game. Jul 16 - 8:07 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
273221111.00012.500000.0001.51.01.00.50.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MEM196.61.11.9.5680.00.0.0000.81.5.5360.80.91.80.20.40.30.31.33.0
2015NO 72.60.40.7.6000.00.0.0000.10.3.5000.10.40.60.10.00.10.00.11.0
2016DEN23.50.50.51.0000.00.0.0000.51.0.5000.50.51.01.00.00.50.01.51.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MEM191262137.56800.0001528.53616183447552557
2015NO 71835.60000.00012.500134101017
2016DEN27111.00000.00012.500112201033
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4R.J. Hunter
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Zach Collins
3Noah Vonleh
4Caleb Swanigan
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Meyers Leonard
3Ed Davis
 

 