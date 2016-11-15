Jarnell Stokes | Forward | #12 Team: Portland Trail Blazers Age / DOB: (23) / 1/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 263 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (5) / UTA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jarnell Stokes posted 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 15 boards, three assists, two steals and one block during the Blazers' semifinals victory in Vegas on Sunday. Stokes was named D-League MVP for 2015-16 but he's struggled to make an impact at the NBA level, appearing in just nine games over the past two seasons. His play at Summer League could earn him a training camp invite, as he's scored 10.6 points on 67.6 percent shooting with 6.6 boards in just 22.0 minutes per game.

The Nuggets have reportedly waived Jarnell Stokes. Stokes is dealing with a foot injury, and with Gary Harris (foot) expected to miss the next four weeks of action, the Nuggets can't sustain the dead roster space. The Nuggets will likely be looking to add another guard on a 10-day deal, and Stokes is likely bound for the D-League. Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter

Jarnell Stokes (right foot injury) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Suns. Wednesday would be the third straight missed game for Stokes. Even when healthy, he is not on the fantasy radar. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter