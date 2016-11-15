Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
Zach Collins
(F/C)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
R.J. Hunter
(G)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Jarnell Stokes
(F)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Jake Layman
(F)
Jarnell Stokes | Forward | #12
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 263
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (5) / UTA
Latest News
Recent News
Jarnell Stokes posted 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 15 boards, three assists, two steals and one block during the Blazers' semifinals victory in Vegas on Sunday.
Stokes was named D-League MVP for 2015-16 but he's struggled to make an impact at the NBA level, appearing in just nine games over the past two seasons. His play at Summer League could earn him a training camp invite, as he's scored 10.6 points on 67.6 percent shooting with 6.6 boards in just 22.0 minutes per game.
Jul 16 - 8:07 PM
The Nuggets have reportedly waived Jarnell Stokes.
Stokes is dealing with a foot injury, and with Gary Harris (foot) expected to miss the next four weeks of action, the Nuggets can't sustain the dead roster space. The Nuggets will likely be looking to add another guard on a 10-day deal, and Stokes is likely bound for the D-League.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Source:
Chris Dempsey on Twitter
Jarnell Stokes (right foot injury) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Suns.
Wednesday would be the third straight missed game for Stokes. Even when healthy, he is not on the fantasy radar.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 12:49:00 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Jarnell Stokes (right foot injury) will not play vs. the Blazers on Sunday.
He's not in the rotation anyways. This will be his second straight game on the sidelines.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 01:33:00 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Jarnell Stokes racks up 22 & 15 in Vegas
Jul 16 - 8:07 PM
Report: Nuggets waive Jarnell Stokes
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Jarnell Stokes (foot) questionable for Wed.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 12:49:00 PM
Jarnell Stokes (right foot injury) out Sunday
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 01:33:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
2
7
3
2
2
1
1
1
1.000
1
2
.500
0
0
0.0
0
0
1.5
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MEM
19
6.6
1.1
1.9
.568
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.5
.536
0.8
0.9
1.8
0.2
0.4
0.3
0.3
1.3
3.0
2015
NO
7
2.6
0.4
0.7
.600
0.0
0.0
.000
0.1
0.3
.500
0.1
0.4
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
1.0
2016
DEN
2
3.5
0.5
0.5
1.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
1.0
.500
0.5
0.5
1.0
1.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
1.5
1.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MEM
19
126
21
37
.568
0
0
.000
15
28
.536
16
18
34
4
7
5
5
25
57
2015
NO
7
18
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
3
4
1
0
1
0
1
7
2016
DEN
2
7
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
2
0
1
0
3
3
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
@OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 11
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 9
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 7
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 5
@HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 4
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
Sidelined
Allen Crabbe (foot) has been cleared for on-court work, and Trail Blazers' GM Neil Olshey expects him to be 100 percent healthy by training camp.
Crabbe is recovering from a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, but he has plenty of time to get himself ready for the 2017-18 season, and it's encouraging to see he's already been cleared for on-court work. Crabbe put in averages of 10.7 points, 1.7 triples and not much else on 46.8 percent shooting this past season, so he's basically nothing more than a 3-point shooting specialist in deep leagues.
Jun 26
3
Pat Connaughton
Sidelined
Pat Connaughton (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League.
He suffered the hamstring strain on Tuesday and did not return. Last month, there was some talk of Connaughton switching to play baseball because he threw in the mid 90s as a college pitcher. For now, he should be at training camp with the Blazers.
Jul 12
4
R.J. Hunter
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Zach Collins
Sidelined
Zach Collins (right quad) will not play for the rest of Las Vegas Summer League.
He caught a knee to his thigh and apparently it's caused some bruising. Before the injury, Collins didn't have the strongest showing in Vegas this past weekend with a five-point Sunday and a 10-point outing on Saturday. He should have a chance to get backup minutes at the five, but he doesn't have fantasy value in most leagues.
Jul 12
3
Noah Vonleh
4
Caleb Swanigan
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis (shoulder) has been cleared for on-court work.
Considering Davis has already been cleared for on-court work, there's no much doubt regarding his status for training camp. However, he'll again be fighting for minutes in a crowded frontcourt rotation in Portland next season, so he's off the fantasy radar in most formats.
Jun 26
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Mike Gallagher goes over the teams at Las Vegas Summer League.
