Jordan McRae | Guard | #12

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 185
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (28) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Jordan McRae was terrific in a start for Kyrie Irving (hamstring) during a 121-109 win over the Hornets, scoring a season-high 20 points with four rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers.
He was terrific and did a little bit of everything as a scorer. McRae was unassisted for four of his eight makes from the field. The Cavs have to be pleased with McRae's play and this outing could propel him to more minutes with J.R. Smith (thumb) out. Still, he's only going to be worth a look in deep leagues with Kyrie likely back very soon. Dec 31 - 10:08 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1918474221252681.3211519.789721.333373.91.20.60.30.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CLE229.01.53.5.4360.51.0.4551.01.3.7500.20.70.91.10.70.10.00.84.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CLE221973478.4361022.4552128.750416202515311799
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 26@DET1612.500111.000441.000022110017
Dec 25GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23BKN11615.20001.00034.750000200115
Dec 21MLW11836.500111.00013.333033021028
Dec 20@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17LAK1100.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 