Jordan McRae | Guard | #12 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (25) / 3/28/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 185 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (28) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $874,636 2017-18: $1,214,746 {Qualifying Offer}

Jordan McRae was terrific in a start for Kyrie Irving (hamstring) during a 121-109 win over the Hornets, scoring a season-high 20 points with four rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers. He was terrific and did a little bit of everything as a scorer. McRae was unassisted for four of his eight makes from the field. The Cavs have to be pleased with McRae's play and this outing could propel him to more minutes with J.R. Smith (thumb) out. Still, he's only going to be worth a look in deep leagues with Kyrie likely back very soon.

Jordan McRae will start for Kyrie Irving (hamstring) against the Hornets on Saturday. It'll be his first start of the season and his second start of his NBA career. If you watched preseason hoops, you may have saw McRae drop back-to-back 20-point efforts in October. He usually has a high usage rate when he's out there, but keep in mind he doesn't play next to LeBron James and Kevin Love. There's risk involved, but it's not crazy to stream or use Orange Mamba as a punt. Source: Jason Lloyd on Twitter

Jordan McRae will make the final roster for the Cavaliers according to Cleveland.com. The report adds that Mcrae has been generating trade interest around the league, so it's possible the Cavs could move him. He's been a beast in the preseason, averaging 15.4 points with 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal through five games. The Cavs just re-signed J.R. Smith, so McRae likely won't have much fantasy value unless he leapfrogs Iman Shumpert in the rotation. Source: Cleveland.com