Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: 49ers expected to fire Kelly, Baalke
Lions place Theo Riddick (wrist) on IR
Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg likely to be fired
Bengals send A.J. Green to injured reserve
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Michael Floyd could face 180-day sentence
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
'Common knowledge' GM committed to Bortles
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
Rajon Rondo gets a DNP-CD on Saturday
Carmelo Anthony (left knee) will not return
T.J. Warren back in the starting lineup
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
Darren Collison plays 39 minutes, scores 16
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
Penguins activate Letang for Saturday vs Habs
Ovechkin stays hot, lifts scoring streak to 3
Kruger week-to-week with upper body injury
Marko Dano to miss eight weeks with LBI
Rangers return net to Henrik Lundqvist vs COL
Jaroslav Halak assigned to AHL Bridgeport
David Backes won't play Saturday vs Sabres
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
Robson-Kanu stars in West Brom win
West Ham defeated at Leicester on NYE
Jordan McRae
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan McRae | Guard | #12
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/28/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 185
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (28) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $874,636 2017-18: $1,214,746 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan McRae was terrific in a start for Kyrie Irving (hamstring) during a 121-109 win over the Hornets, scoring a season-high 20 points with four rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers.
He was terrific and did a little bit of everything as a scorer. McRae was unassisted for four of his eight makes from the field. The Cavs have to be pleased with McRae's play and this outing could propel him to more minutes with J.R. Smith (thumb) out. Still, he's only going to be worth a look in deep leagues with Kyrie likely back very soon.
Dec 31 - 10:08 PM
Jordan McRae will start for Kyrie Irving (hamstring) against the Hornets on Saturday.
It'll be his first start of the season and his second start of his NBA career. If you watched preseason hoops, you may have saw McRae drop back-to-back 20-point efforts in October. He usually has a high usage rate when he's out there, but keep in mind he doesn't play next to LeBron James and Kevin Love. There's risk involved, but it's not crazy to stream or use Orange Mamba as a punt.
Dec 31 - 5:41 PM
Source:
Jason Lloyd on Twitter
Jordan McRae will make the final roster for the Cavaliers according to Cleveland.com.
The report adds that Mcrae has been generating trade interest around the league, so it's possible the Cavs could move him. He's been a beast in the preseason, averaging 15.4 points with 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal through five games. The Cavs just re-signed J.R. Smith, so McRae likely won't have much fantasy value unless he leapfrogs Iman Shumpert in the rotation.
Oct 16 - 10:00 AM
Source:
Cleveland.com
Jordan McRae scored 19 points with two rebounds, five assists, three steals and two turnovers against the Bulls on Friday.
It was a fantastic game for McRae, but he lost a lot of fantasy value today with J.R. Smith agreeing to a deal. McRae is fully expected to make the team and he could have some sneaky garbage time numbers when the Cavs are up big.
Oct 14 - 10:23 PM
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
Dec 31 - 10:08 PM
Jordan McRae gets his first start of season
Dec 31 - 5:41 PM
McRae will make Cleveland's final roster
Oct 16 - 10:00 AM
Jordan McRae scores 19, loses value
Oct 14 - 10:23 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
19
184
74
22
12
5
26
81
.321
15
19
.789
7
21
.333
3
7
3.9
1.2
0.6
0.3
0.4
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
CLE
22
9.0
1.5
3.5
.436
0.5
1.0
.455
1.0
1.3
.750
0.2
0.7
0.9
1.1
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.8
4.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
CLE
22
197
34
78
.436
10
22
.455
21
28
.750
4
16
20
25
15
3
1
17
99
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 29
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 26
@DET
1
6
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
4
4
1.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
7
Dec 25
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 23
BKN
1
16
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
1
5
Dec 21
MLW
1
18
3
6
.500
1
1
1.000
1
3
.333
0
3
3
0
2
1
0
2
8
Dec 20
@MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 17
LAK
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) will not play against the Hornets on Saturday and Jordan McRae will start in his place.
The Cavs usually proceed with caution on their injuries, so it's not a surprise to see Irving out. He only had cramps in his right hamstring and this appears to be only a day-to-day thing. With Irving out, LeBron James and Kevin Love should get more shots in the offense, which improves their value for this game. McRae could be a fun DFS play, as well.
Dec 31
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith’s thumb surgery was completed on Friday morning and the Cavs announced his "return to play timeline is currently projected at 12-14 weeks."
This is surprising news, as Smith's new timeline is more than twice as long as the initial reports, which had him out 4-6 weeks. Thus, Smith will now be targeting a return in late March or early April. If you had been holding onto Smith in hopes that he would only miss a month, you can now cut him loose. Iman Shumpert and DeAndre Liggins will see the biggest increases in playing time, with Shump being the more valuable fantasy asset.
Dec 23
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Richard Jefferson
3
Mike Dunleavy
Sidelined
Mike Dunleavy (ankle) will not play against the Hornets on Saturday.
This may be part of the reason Jordan McRae is starting. The Cavs are pretty short on the wings, so they may need DeAndre Liggins to lock up some of the two-guard minutes. Dunleavy has no value in most leagues. For tonight, McRae makes for an interesting stream or DFS punt, but Kyrie Irving (hamstring) shouldn't miss much time.
Dec 31
4
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
Headlines
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
Check out some hot pickups pickups in fantasy hoops. Michael Carter-Williams is a long shot, but could pay off if Rajon Rondo stays in the doghouse.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
»
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
»
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
»
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
»
Rajon Rondo gets a DNP-CD on Saturday
»
Carmelo Anthony (left knee) will not return
»
T.J. Warren back in the starting lineup
»
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
»
Darren Collison plays 39 minutes, scores 16
»
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
»
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
»
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
