T.J. Warren | Forward | #12

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 225
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (14) / PHO
T.J. Warren scored 23 points in a 119-98 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday, adding six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes.
It's probably safe to say that Warren is back. It's also worth a mention he's played six minutes at shooting guard in the last two games while logging the rest of his time at the three. Plus, P.J. Tucker looked flat while it's another good sign to see coach Earl Watson wanting to play Dragan Bender at the four. He's still probably not going to be quite as awesome as he was to start the season, but obviously Warren has to be owned in all leagues. Dec 29 - 12:32 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
18538281731628115258.4463951.7651238.31661615.64.10.91.60.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHO4015.42.85.4.5280.10.5.2380.40.5.7371.01.12.10.60.70.50.21.36.1
2015PHO4722.74.79.4.5010.61.5.4001.01.4.7031.21.93.10.90.70.80.32.011.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHO40616113214.528521.2381419.737414485252718951245
2015PHO471065221441.5012870.4004564.70357901474432371694515
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@HOU131516.31314.25001.0002240210111
Dec 23PHI132716.43825.40036.5003252110119
Dec 21HOU129917.52913.33300.0001450011519
Dec 19@MIN11005.00000.00000.000101100010
Dec 17@OKC114111.00000.00000.000112000112
Dec 15SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
 

 