T.J. Warren | Forward | #12 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (23) / 9/5/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 225 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (14) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,128,920 2017-18: $3,152,931 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,385,727 {Qualifying Offer}

T.J. Warren scored 23 points in a 119-98 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday, adding six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes. It's probably safe to say that Warren is back. It's also worth a mention he's played six minutes at shooting guard in the last two games while logging the rest of his time at the three. Plus, P.J. Tucker looked flat while it's another good sign to see coach Earl Watson wanting to play Dragan Bender at the four. He's still probably not going to be quite as awesome as he was to start the season, but obviously Warren has to be owned in all leagues.

T.J. Warren picked it up off the bench against the 76ers on Friday, scoring 19 points with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes. He looked a lot better in this game. After the game on the Suns broadcast, Devin Booker said Warren isn't quite all the way back and he's still doing some rehab work. Plus, coach Earl Watson hinted that he likes his starting group, so Warren may be a sixth man for them. Tony Buckets should still get big minutes and can live up to his moniker, so he's worth owning in all leagues.

T.J. Warren scored 19 points with five rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes against the Rockets on Wednesday. Coach Earl Watson always talks about how P.J. Tucker is such an underrated defender, but Watson actually used Tucker next to Warren quite a bit tonight. Warren had two really rough games since his return on Saturday with just two points combined, so this line shows he's likely all the way back. Go ahead and add him.