Alex Abrines
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Norris Cole
(G)
Semaj Christon | Guard | #6
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Xavier
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (25) / MIA
Latest News
Recent News
Semaj Christon, Kyle Singler and Domantas Sabonis will start on Tuesday vs. the Wolves.
In case you missed it, Russell Westbrook, Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson are resting, while Doug McDermott is out with left knee soreness. Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams are also in the starting lineup, and they are clearly the best targets in fantasy leagues. Most fantasy owners can ignore Christon.
Apr 11 - 6:44 PM
Source:
Erik Horne on Twitter
Semaj Christon logged 23 minutes during Wednesday's road win, but he finished with only three points, three assists and one steal.
Andre Roberson (knee) left early tonight, which thrust more minutes onto Christon and Doug McDermott (10 points, seven rebounds in 32 minutes). It's nice to see Christon getting significant run for a playoff-bound team, but he's done nothing to warrant fantasy owners' attention.
Apr 5 - 11:09 PM
Semaj Christon did not take any shots or turn the ball over against the Spurs on Thursday, adding three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.
Three dimes and a zero usage rate is impressive. Christon still doesn't have fantasy value even though he could be ahead of Norris Cole.
Mar 10 - 12:10 AM
Semaj Christon could remain in the rotation when Cameron Payne (foot) returns.
"We’re getting another creating guard to come in to help with ballhandling, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that Semaj is cut out of the mix," head coach Billy Donovan said. "It could be a situation where those guys are actually on the floor together some." Christon has been getting about 17 minutes per night, but the return of Payne will inevitably impact his role going forward despite these comments. Christon is not a fantasy asset.
Jan 5 - 11:08 AM
Source:
Oklahoman
Christon, Singler and Sabonis starting
Apr 11 - 6:44 PM
Semaj Christon plays 23 minutes off bench
Apr 5 - 11:09 PM
Semaj Christon makes history
Mar 10 - 12:10 AM
Semaj Christon may still be in rotation
Jan 5 - 11:08 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
62
926
176
85
122
27
74
214
.346
17
31
.548
11
60
.183
7
43
2.8
1.4
2.0
0.4
0.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 9
@DEN
1
23
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
Apr 7
@PHO
1
18
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
2
Apr 5
@MEM
1
23
1
5
.200
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
0
1
0
2
3
Apr 4
MLW
1
21
4
6
.667
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
6
7
3
1
0
1
0
10
Apr 2
CHA
1
16
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
1
2
Mar 31
SA
1
13
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
Mar 29
@ORL
1
12
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
Sidelined
Russell Westbrook (rest) has been ruled out Tuesday's game vs. Timberwolves.
The Thunder have already locked up the sixth seed in the West, so their final two regular season games are essentially meaningless. We don't yet have official word on his status for Wednesday, but now that Westbrook won't play in all 82, he may be more likely to sit out OKC's season finale as well. With Russ on the sidelines, Victor Oladipo will see an uptick in minutes and a huge increase in usage rate. Semaj Christon will likely draw the start at point guard and log plenty of additional minutes as well.
Apr 11
2
Semaj Christon
3
Norris Cole
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
2
Alex Abrines
Sidelined
Alex Abrines (knee) said he will play Tuesday night vs. the Timberwolves.
Abrines, who has missed three straight games due to the knee injury, said wants to play because he "needs some rhythm." Even with Russell Westbrook (rest) and Andre Roberson (rest) not playing, OKC will still likely limit Abrines' minutes, so as to avoid a possible re-aggravation of the injury. He should be left on waivers.
Apr 11
SF
1
Andre Roberson
Sidelined
Andre Roberson (rest) and Taj Gibson (knee) have been ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. the Timberwolves.
Russell Westbrook (rest) and Doug McDermott (knee) have also been ruled out of Tuesday's game, so there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs. Victor Oladipo, Kyle Singler, Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis should all benefit.
Apr 11
2
Doug McDermott
Sidelined
Doug McDermott (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
He's been sent back to OKC to get his knee checked out, and for now, we'll be considering him questionable for the Thunder's regular-season finale against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Jerami Grant could pick up some extended minutes with McDermott on the shelf, but that doesn't mean all that much in fantasy hoops.
Apr 10
3
Jerami Grant
4
Kyle Singler
5
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Taj Gibson
Sidelined
Taj Gibson (rest) will not play Tuesday vs. Minnesota.
The Thunder are locked into the sixth seed and have chosen to rest three of their starters on Tuesday. Jerami Grant and Domantas Sabonis should see an uptick in minutes with Gibson on the sideline.
Apr 11
2
Domantas Sabonis
3
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Dakari Johnson
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Mike Gallagher previews the Warriors vs. Blazers and Spurs vs. Grizzlies matchups.
