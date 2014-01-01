Player Page

Semaj Christon | Guard | #6

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Xavier
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (25) / MIA
Semaj Christon, Kyle Singler and Domantas Sabonis will start on Tuesday vs. the Wolves.
In case you missed it, Russell Westbrook, Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson are resting, while Doug McDermott is out with left knee soreness. Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams are also in the starting lineup, and they are clearly the best targets in fantasy leagues. Most fantasy owners can ignore Christon. Apr 11 - 6:44 PM
Source: Erik Horne on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
62926176851222774214.3461731.5481160.1837432.81.42.00.40.70.1
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 9@DEN12313.33312.50000.000011000013
Apr 7@PHO11814.25001.00000.000022000022
Apr 5@MEM12315.20013.33300.000000301023
Apr 4MLW12146.66701.000221.0001673101010
Apr 2CHA11612.50000.00000.000000012012
Mar 31SA11302.00000.00000.000011311000
Mar 29@ORL11212.50001.00000.000011001012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Semaj Christon
3Norris Cole
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Doug McDermott
3Jerami Grant
4Kyle Singler
5Josh Huestis
PF1Taj Gibson
2Domantas Sabonis
3Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Dakari Johnson
 

 