Semaj Christon | Guard | #6 Team: Oklahoma City Thunder Age / DOB: (24) / 11/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190 College: Xavier Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (25) / MIA

Semaj Christon, Kyle Singler and Domantas Sabonis will start on Tuesday vs. the Wolves. In case you missed it, Russell Westbrook, Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson are resting, while Doug McDermott is out with left knee soreness. Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams are also in the starting lineup, and they are clearly the best targets in fantasy leagues. Most fantasy owners can ignore Christon. Source: Erik Horne on Twitter

Semaj Christon logged 23 minutes during Wednesday's road win, but he finished with only three points, three assists and one steal. Andre Roberson (knee) left early tonight, which thrust more minutes onto Christon and Doug McDermott (10 points, seven rebounds in 32 minutes). It's nice to see Christon getting significant run for a playoff-bound team, but he's done nothing to warrant fantasy owners' attention.

Semaj Christon did not take any shots or turn the ball over against the Spurs on Thursday, adding three assists and two steals in 19 minutes. Three dimes and a zero usage rate is impressive. Christon still doesn't have fantasy value even though he could be ahead of Norris Cole.