Player Page

Roster

James Young | Forward | #13

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 215
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bucks sign G/F James Young.
The 17th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft hasn't quite lived up to the billing over his 89 games at just 2.3 points per game. It looks even worse when wings such as Gary Harris and Rodney Hood were picked behind him. Young did have some bright spots last year with the Celtics and was in the rotation at times, but he isn't a lock to make the Bucks. Sep 6 - 5:58 PM
Source: NBA.com
More James Young Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2922168264102558.43169.6671235.343242.30.90.10.30.10.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014BOS3110.81.23.3.3530.52.1.2580.50.9.5520.31.11.40.40.20.30.10.73.4
2015BOS296.90.41.2.3060.20.9.2310.00.1.2500.10.80.90.30.20.20.00.61.0
2016BOS297.60.92.0.4310.41.2.3430.20.3.6670.20.70.90.10.10.30.10.52.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014BOS3133436102.3531766.2581629.552933421358222105
2015BOS292001136.306626.23114.2504222695611729
2016BOS292212558.4311235.34369.66762026441021568
James Young's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View James Young's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View James Young's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to James Young's player profile.

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Malcolm Brogdon
2Matthew Dellavedova
3Gary Payton II
SG1Tony Snell
2Rashad Vaughn
3Sterling Brown
SF1Khris Middleton
2Mirza Teletovic
PF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Jabari Parker
3D.J. Wilson
C1Thon Maker
2Greg Monroe
3John Henson
 

 