Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 4
Daily Dose: Severino K's 200th
Sep 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros activate McCullers (back) from the DL
Aroldis Chapman could resume closing Thurs.
Elvis Andrus goes 4-for-5 with 20th home run
Yankees-Orioles contest postponed due to rain
Conforto undergoes surgery on left shoulder
Billy Hamilton diagnosed with thumb fracture
Luis Castillo shines in final start of season
Cardinals acquire Juan Nicasio from Phillies
Albert Pujols sent for treatment on sore knee
LoMo (flu) remains out of TB lineup on Wed.
Hale says Roberto Osuna will stay at closer
Archer (forearm) aims to return this weekend
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The NFL Week 1 Worksheet
Sep 6
Newton's New Norm
Sep 6
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 6
Week 1 Power Rankings
Sep 6
Daily Dose: Texas Two-Step
Sep 6
Getting Defensive Week 1
Sep 5
Podcast: Ted Ginn Time
Sep 5
Waiver Wire: Week 1
Sep 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Fournette not listed on Jags' injury report
Browns 'fear' serious injury for Myles Garrett
Ebron taken off injury report (hamstring)
Tyler Eifert (knee) practices fully Wednesday
Carroll: Lacy ready for 'full load' if needed
Seahawks declare Prosise (groin) 100 percent
Thomas Rawls rehabbing from high-ankle sprain
Woodhead, Maclin practice in full for Ravens
Demaryius Thomas (groin) practices Wednesday
OBJ 'more hopeful than confident' he'll play
Jeremy Hill (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Bears to use WR committee without Meredith
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hemric: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Byron: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Richmond
Annett: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Sadler can clinch NXS title at Richmond
Menard: Richmond (VA) Raceway Double Duty
Allgaier: VA 529 College Savings 250 advance
Earnhardt Jr. pulling Richmond double-duty
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Purdy runner-up in Visit Hampton Virginia 150
Bassett 4th at Langley; 4th in KNPSE points
Garcia: 6th at Langley; 5th in KNPSE points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Spieth climbs the board w/ third-round 66
Thomas posts 12-under with bogey-free 63
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Postponed Houston-UTSA game gets canceled
UF TE Goolsby (undiclosed) out indefinitely
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) out for the year
FIU-Alcorn St. moved to Birmingham on Friday
QB Jackson usurps Darnold as Heisman favorite
Ex b-baller Wainwright to start at TE for BU
Miami vs. Arkansas State game cancelled
Callaway, Scarlett not on Gators two-deep
UCF/Memphis (hurricane) moved to Friday
Bama remains No. 1 in fluid AP Top-25
Report: Jauan Jennings has dislocated wrist
Arden Key (shoulder) ruled out for Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
VVD back training with Southampton first-team
Cook hoping INTL experience turns Howe's head
Chancel for Lejeune if Mbemba is injured
Bartley setback rules defender out until Nov
Leicester await decision on Silva signing
Defensive pair back to bolster ranks
West Ham problems beginning to mount
Rashford stars for England in comeback win
Klopp ready to bring Coutinho back into squad
Nathaniel Clyne may not return until December
Alderweireld wants his contract restructured
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(C)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
D.J. Wilson
(F)
Sterling Brown
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Gary Payton II
(G)
Jason Terry
(G)
James Young
(F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
James Young | Forward | #13
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/16/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 215
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucks sign G/F James Young.
The 17th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft hasn't quite lived up to the billing over his 89 games at just 2.3 points per game. It looks even worse when wings such as Gary Harris and Rodney Hood were picked behind him. Young did have some bright spots last year with the Celtics and was in the rotation at times, but he isn't a lock to make the Bucks.
Sep 6 - 5:58 PM
Source:
NBA.com
James Young will play for the Pelicans summer league squad.
Young is hoping he can secure a camp invite with New Orleans based on his play at summer league.
Jul 5 - 1:28 PM
Source:
Gary Washburn on Twitter
James Young (illness) picked up a DNP-CD on Monday vs. the Nets.
He was "available" to play, but he's just not in the rotation right now. We're taking him off the injury report.
Apr 10 - 9:56 PM
James Young (illness) will be available to play Monday vs. the Nets.
With the Celtics at full strength on Monday, Young could be headed for a DNP-CD.
Apr 10 - 5:54 PM
Source:
Scott Souza on Twitter
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Sep 6 - 5:58 PM
James Young playing for Pels at summer league
Jul 5 - 1:28 PM
James Young (illness) picks up a DNP-CD
Apr 10 - 9:56 PM
James Young (illness) available to play Mon
Apr 10 - 5:54 PM
More James Young Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Thomas
CLE
(3300)
2
K. Irving
BOS
(2558)
3
L. Markkanen
CHI
(2002)
4
S. Muhammad
MIN
(1889)
5
J. Parker
MLW
(1786)
6
C. Payne
CHI
(1767)
7
C. Anthony
NY
(1680)
8
J. Lamb
CHA
(1650)
9
J. Winslow
MIA
(1642)
10
L. James
CLE
(1602)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
221
68
26
4
10
25
58
.431
6
9
.667
12
35
.343
2
4
2.3
0.9
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
BOS
31
10.8
1.2
3.3
.353
0.5
2.1
.258
0.5
0.9
.552
0.3
1.1
1.4
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.7
3.4
2015
BOS
29
6.9
0.4
1.2
.306
0.2
0.9
.231
0.0
0.1
.250
0.1
0.8
0.9
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.6
1.0
2016
BOS
29
7.6
0.9
2.0
.431
0.4
1.2
.343
0.2
0.3
.667
0.2
0.7
0.9
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.5
2.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
BOS
31
334
36
102
.353
17
66
.258
16
29
.552
9
33
42
13
5
8
2
22
105
2015
BOS
29
200
11
36
.306
6
26
.231
1
4
.250
4
22
26
9
5
6
1
17
29
2016
BOS
29
221
25
58
.431
12
35
.343
6
9
.667
6
20
26
4
4
10
2
15
68
James Young's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
James Young's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View James Young's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
James Young's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Malcolm Brogdon
2
Matthew Dellavedova
3
Gary Payton II
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Rashad Vaughn
3
Sterling Brown
SF
1
Khris Middleton
2
Mirza Teletovic
PF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Jabari Parker
Sidelined
The Bucks were engaged in preliminary trade talks involving Jabari Parker, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.
The Knicks and Rockets were apparently attempting to find a third team to facilitate a Carmelo Anthony trade and approached the Bucks. However, the ESPN report is quick to point out that the talks were "very preliminary" and that "there was no traction toward a deal." Parker is just 22 years old and has shown remarkable upside when healthy, but is currently recovering from the second ACL tear of his young career.
Sep 5
3
D.J. Wilson
C
1
Thon Maker
2
Greg Monroe
3
John Henson
Headlines
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
We have a two-part pod again for this weekend with some multiple-sport talk, and also some NBA news breakdown.
More NBA Columns
»
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
»
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
»
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
»
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
»
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
»
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
»
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA Headlines
»
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
»
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
»
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
»
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
»
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
»
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
»
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
»
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
»
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
»
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
»
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
»
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved