James Young | Forward | #13 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (22) / 8/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 215 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: UFA

Bucks sign G/F James Young. The 17th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft hasn't quite lived up to the billing over his 89 games at just 2.3 points per game. It looks even worse when wings such as Gary Harris and Rodney Hood were picked behind him. Young did have some bright spots last year with the Celtics and was in the rotation at times, but he isn't a lock to make the Bucks. Source: NBA.com

James Young will play for the Pelicans summer league squad. Young is hoping he can secure a camp invite with New Orleans based on his play at summer league. Source: Gary Washburn on Twitter

James Young (illness) picked up a DNP-CD on Monday vs. the Nets. He was "available" to play, but he's just not in the rotation right now. We're taking him off the injury report.