Nikola Jokic | Center/Forward | #15

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 253
College: Serbia
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (11) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Nikola Jokic scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two 3-pointers in Monday's 106-102 win over the Clippers.
He played incredible, but committed a lot of silly fouls and this was his fifth game out of his last six in which he's been in some foul trouble. Jokic played 32 minutes and finished 11-of-16 from the field after being held to single-digit points in his previous two games, but it's easy to see why we're so excited about his outlook for the rest of the season. Dec 27 - 1:01 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
276383082039016124215.5775164.797930.300184311.47.53.30.61.60.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DEN8021.73.87.5.5120.41.1.3331.92.4.8112.34.77.02.41.31.00.62.610.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DEN801733307600.5122884.333154190.8111813795601891047950208796
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@LAC1321116.68823.66701.00028104230424
Dec 23ATL11934.750111.00012.500167650368
Dec 20@LAC12147.57102.00012.500246120039
Dec 19DAL1381317.765111.00000.000314179310127
Dec 17NY12058.62500.00000.0002795100510
Dec 15POR11956.833111.00023.6670445100513
Dec 12@DAL1261012.83300.000771.00074114111127
 

 