Nikola Jokic scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two 3-pointers in Monday's 106-102 win over the Clippers. He played incredible, but committed a lot of silly fouls and this was his fifth game out of his last six in which he's been in some foul trouble. Jokic played 32 minutes and finished 11-of-16 from the field after being held to single-digit points in his previous two games, but it's easy to see why we're so excited about his outlook for the rest of the season.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Nikola Jokic must stop getting into foul trouble. "It’s every night," Malone said. "Nikola Jokic has to learn, this is like the fourth of fifth game since he’s started that he’s getting into foul trouble, and the one game he doesn’t get into foul trouble he flirts with a triple-double. He’s hurting himself, he’s hurting the team. He just has to be smarter, that’s the bottom line. He’s too important of a player. We play through him and we need him on the floor." Jokic has picked up at least five fouls in three out of his last five games, so that's why he's only eclipsed the 21-minute mark once in that span. Hopefully these comments will be a wake-up call for Jokic, but he's still a monster and is trending in the right direction. Source: BSN Denver

Nikola Jokic played just 19 minutes and had eight points, seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks, five turnovers, a 3-pointer and six fouls in Friday's 109-018 loss to the Hawks. Jokic played really well tonight, hitting 3-of-4 shots, but got into early foul trouble and never got into a rhythm. He also fouled out with less than a minute left in the game. Blame this one on the foul trouble and keep rolling him out there. Had he not been in foul trouble he would have had a monster game, based on what he did in such limited minutes. Coach Mike Malone picked up a technical foul when Jokic was DQ'd that ended up being a big factor in his team's loss, as the Hawks outscored Denver 9-0 in the final 1:40, all coming on free throws.