Aaron Harrison | Guard | #9

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 212
College: Kentucky
Aaron Harrison scored a career-high 13 points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 42 minutes against the Magic on Wednesday.
It's tank season and Harrison closed this game out. He's probably looking at minutes the rest of the way with J.J. Barea (oblique) possibly done for the year. However, Dennis Smith Jr. could be back, so adding Harrison doesn't make much sense unless we get discouraging news on DSJ. Apr 4 - 9:30 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
6124281686835.229911.818323.130224.72.71.31.00.30.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHA214.60.20.9.2630.10.5.3000.20.6.4170.20.50.70.10.20.30.00.50.9
2016CHA53.20.00.8.0000.00.4.0000.20.4.5000.00.60.60.60.00.00.00.40.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHA2196519.263310.300512.4174111524601018
2016CHA51604.00002.00012.500033300021
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 3POR12618.12515.20034.750044413036
Apr 1@CLE11615.20002.000221.000033001014
Mar 30MIN11514.25002.00000.000022200012
Mar 28@LAK12205.00005.00000.000000100040
Mar 27@SAC12538.37527.286221.0000550111310
Mar 24CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 22UTA12025.40002.00023.667112101146

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Smith Jr.
2J.J. Barea
3Kyle Collinsworth
4Aaron Harrison
SG1Yogi Ferrell
2Doug McDermott
3Seth Curry
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Jalen Jones
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
3Maxi Kleber
4Josh McRoberts
5Jameel Warney
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Salah Mejri
3Nerlens Noel
4Johnathan Motley
 

 