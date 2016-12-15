Player Page

Noah Vonleh | Forward | #21

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 245
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract:
Noah Vonleh started over Al-Farouq Aminu on Friday against the 76ers.
Well, coach Terry Stotts is at it again. The Blazers are on a back-to-back set, so that might be a factor. There's no fantasy move to be made with this late switch and it won't stick. Jan 20 - 7:12 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3642010812791040103.3882234.647619.31614253.03.50.30.30.70.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CHA2510.31.23.0.3950.20.5.3850.71.0.6921.12.33.40.20.40.20.40.83.3
2015POR7815.01.53.6.4210.10.6.2390.50.7.7451.22.73.90.40.60.30.31.93.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CHA252573076.395513.3851826.692285886411492083
2015POR781173117278.4211146.2393851.7459121430530502726152283
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 18@CHA118210.20000.00000.000617000204
Jan 16@WAS12045.80000.00025.4002681000110
Jan 13ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 11CLE1401.00000.000221.000123000112
Jan 10@LAK1600.00000.00000.000000000010
Jan 8DET11300.00000.00000.000022200000
Jan 7DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 