Noah Vonleh | Forward | #21

Latest News Recent News

Noah Vonleh started over Al-Farouq Aminu on Friday against the 76ers. Well, coach Terry Stotts is at it again. The Blazers are on a back-to-back set, so that might be a factor. There's no fantasy move to be made with this late switch and it won't stick.

Noah Vonleh scored six points with seven rebounds in a start against the Nuggets on Thursday. Al-Farouq Aminu (back) did not play in this game to open up a role for Vonleh. He really hasn't played well even with Aminu out, so just leave him on the wire.

Noah Vonleh will start against the Nuggets on Thursday. He played just 19 minutes on Tuesday and there's a chance he sees fewer minutes with the Nuggets going small. Vonleh is too risky to own. Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter