Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Noah Vonleh | Forward | #21
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/24/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 245
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,751,360 2017-18: $3,505,233 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,749,591 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Noah Vonleh started over Al-Farouq Aminu on Friday against the 76ers.
Well, coach Terry Stotts is at it again. The Blazers are on a back-to-back set, so that might be a factor. There's no fantasy move to be made with this late switch and it won't stick.
Jan 20 - 7:12 PM
Noah Vonleh scored six points with seven rebounds in a start against the Nuggets on Thursday.
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) did not play in this game to open up a role for Vonleh. He really hasn't played well even with Aminu out, so just leave him on the wire.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 11:48:00 PM
Noah Vonleh will start against the Nuggets on Thursday.
He played just 19 minutes on Tuesday and there's a chance he sees fewer minutes with the Nuggets going small. Vonleh is too risky to own.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 08:42:00 PM
Source:
Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Noah Vonleh scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting with four rebounds and one block in 19 minutes against the Thunder on Tuesday.
Al-Farouq Aminu (back contusion) was a late scratch, but it's possible the Blazers were simply resting him on the second night of a back-to-back set. Even if Aminu misses more time, Vonleh is not guaranteed another start as coach Terry Stotts could turn to Ed Davis and Meyers Leonard at the four or go small with Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner at the three (with Moe Harkless shifting to PF). Leave Vonleh on the wire.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 01:13:00 AM
Noah Vonleh starts, Al-Farouq Aminu to bench
Jan 20 - 7:12 PM
Noah Vonleh scores six with seven boards
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 11:48:00 PM
Noah Vonleh getting the start
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 08:42:00 PM
Noah Vonleh scores five points in start
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 01:13:00 AM
More Noah Vonleh Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
420
108
127
9
10
40
103
.388
22
34
.647
6
19
.316
14
25
3.0
3.5
0.3
0.3
0.7
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
CHA
25
10.3
1.2
3.0
.395
0.2
0.5
.385
0.7
1.0
.692
1.1
2.3
3.4
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.4
0.8
3.3
2015
POR
78
15.0
1.5
3.6
.421
0.1
0.6
.239
0.5
0.7
.745
1.2
2.7
3.9
0.4
0.6
0.3
0.3
1.9
3.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
CHA
25
257
30
76
.395
5
13
.385
18
26
.692
28
58
86
4
11
4
9
20
83
2015
POR
78
1173
117
278
.421
11
46
.239
38
51
.745
91
214
305
30
50
27
26
152
283
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 18
@CHA
1
18
2
10
.200
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
6
1
7
0
0
0
2
0
4
Jan 16
@WAS
1
20
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
2
5
.400
2
6
8
1
0
0
0
1
10
Jan 13
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 11
CLE
1
4
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
1
1
2
Jan 10
@LAK
1
6
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jan 8
DET
1
13
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 7
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Mason Plumlee
2
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis (ankle) is likely to play against the 76ers on Friday.
Coach Terry Stotts and the Blazers may not give us another update on Boss, but it makes sense to use him with how Stotts like Davis against skilled bigs. Obviously, fantasy owners shouldn't be reacting to this news at almost any depth.
Jan 20
3
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli (knee) will not be with the Blazers on their four-game trip, but his agent says it is
not
because of an impending knee surgery.
Per Blazer beat writer Joe Freeman: "Before leaving, Ezeli approached teammates and exchanged hugs/handshakes. Like he was saying bye. Blazers are leaving for a four-game trip Saturday, but it sure seemed like Ezeli was saying bye for good (or extended time) rather than a week." We will update the situation when we have more info. However, this doesn't have a significant fantasy impact, as Ezeli has been ruled out indefinitely due to a knee injury.
Jan 14
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
What a slate tonight. Mike Gallagher and Steve Alexander break it down.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
»
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
»
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
»
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
»
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
»
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
»
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
NBA Headlines
»
Garrett Temple starting vs. the Grizzlies
»
Chandler Parsons (rest) will not play vs. SAC
»
Noah Vonleh starts, Al-Farouq Aminu to bench
»
Evan Turner starting for Moe Harkless
»
Ty Lawson says he will play against Memphis
»
Sean Kilpatrick, Trevor Booker will rest
»
Norman Powell starting over Pascal Siakam
»
Montrezl Harrell will start against Warriors
»
Ryan Anderson will try to play on Friday
»
C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard
»
Bebe Nogueira, Pat Patterson out again
»
Pau Gasol (left hand) will have surgery
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
