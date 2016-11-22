Walter Tavares | Center | #22

Sidelined

Kyrie Irving (rest) could possibily play in the regular-season finale against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Irving rested in Monday's overtime loss in Miami, and with the Cavaliers a game behind the Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, what's the point? The team would be wise to rest Irving at this point, preserving his knee for what they hope is another lengthy and successful playoff run. LeBron James is already ruled out. If Irving sits again it's great news for Deron Williams and his DFS value.