Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Deron Williams
(G)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
Walter Tavares
(C)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Walter Tavares | Center | #22
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/22/1992
Ht / Wt:
7'3' / 265
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (13) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,000,000 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cavaliers are expected to sign free agent center Walter Tavares on Wednesday.
Tavares was waived by the Hawks back in October of 2016, but the 7'3" big man has impressed in the D-League, averaging 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. The Cavaliers will be signing him to a multi-year deal, and while he likely won't crack the rotation this season, maybe he gets some burn if the Cavs rest multiple players in the season finale on Wednesday. He's an intriguing project for the Cavs to develop this summer and he's worth monitoring in dynasty leagues.
Apr 11 - 10:03 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Walter Tavares isn't thinking about a possible return to Europe just yet.
"For me, returning to Europe would be like giving up," Tavares said. "I’m going to let this year pass and then I’ll figure out what to do. I spoke with my agent and this is the best option. Stay here, play well and wait for a team to call me. I’m going to give it all this year and I’ll decide if I stay here for another year or take a step back and go back to Europe." He was waived by the Hawks back in October but impressed at the D-League showcase, averaging 17.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. He hasn't received much NBA interest yet, but we'll let you know when that changes.
Feb 2 - 10:58 AM
Source:
Hoops Hype
Toronto's D-League affiliate has activated Edy Tavares and waived J.T. Terrell.
Tavares was claimed off of waivers using the team’s top waiver priority more than a week ago, but sorting out paperwork for the Cape Verde native to play in Canada took a bit of time. In 29 D-League games last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks while shooting 65.2 percent. The Raps have plenty of depth at center, so it is unlikely Tavares sees NBA action anytime soon.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Source:
Raptors Republic
Former Hawks C Edy Tavares is nearing and agreement with Toronto's D-League affiliate.
Tavares has an intriguing combination of size and skill, so it will be interesting to see if he can work his way back into the NBA.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 01:46:00 PM
Source:
David Pick on Twitter
Cavaliers expected to sign Walter Tavares
Apr 11 - 10:03 PM
Walter Tavares wants to remain in the states
Feb 2 - 10:58 AM
Raps D-League team activates Edy Tavares
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Walter Tavares to sign w/ TOR D-League team?
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 01:46:00 PM
More Walter Tavares Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
1
4
2
1
0
0
1
1
1.000
0
2
.000
0
0
0.0
0
0
2.0
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
ATL
11
6.5
1.0
1.7
.579
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.7
.375
0.6
1.3
1.9
0.3
0.5
0.1
0.5
0.7
2.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
ATL
11
72
11
19
.579
0
0
.000
3
8
.375
7
14
21
3
5
1
6
8
25
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 9
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 7
@CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 6
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 29
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving (rest) could possibily play in the regular-season finale against the Raptors on Wednesday.
Irving rested in Monday's overtime loss in Miami, and with the Cavaliers a game behind the Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, what's the point? The team would be wise to rest Irving at this point, preserving his knee for what they hope is another lengthy and successful playoff run. LeBron James is already ruled out. If Irving sits again it's great news for Deron Williams and his DFS value.
Apr 10
2
Deron Williams
3
Kay Felder
Sidelined
Kay Felder (left lower leg injury) will not return on Monday vs. the Heat.
He was recalled from the D-League on Monday morning and was in the rotation tonight with Kyrie Irving resting. Felder played seven minutes with four points and four assists, but it looked like he rolled his left ankle and he had a pretty good limp. When the Cavs are healthy, Felder won't be in the rotation. X-rays were negative, so he's day-to-day moving forward.
Apr 10
SG
1
J.R. Smith
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Kyle Korver
SF
1
LeBron James
Sidelined
LeBron James will also be rested on Wednesday vs. the Raptors.
This is a clear indication that the Cavaliers couldn't care less about the No. 1 seed in the East. On the bright side, a well-rested LeBron is much more important than home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals. Iman Shumpert, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson will also see a bump with LeBron out, but it's still unclear if Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love will play.
Apr 10
2
Richard Jefferson
3
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
2
Channing Frye
3
Derrick Williams
C
1
Tristan Thompson
Sidelined
Tristan Thompson (thumb) will not suit up for Monday's game in Miami.
This will be Thompson's fourth straight game on the sidelines, and for now, we'll be considering him questionable for the Cavs' regular-season finale against the Raptors on Wednesday. With Thompson, Kyrie Irving (rest), LeBron James (rest) and Kevin Love (rest) all set to spend Monday's game on the sidelines, Channing Frye figures to be more involved on offense, and he'll likely be looking at 30-plus minutes tonight. Give Frye a look if you need some help in 3-pointers.
Apr 10
