Walter Tavares | Center | #22

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'3' / 265
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (13) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
The Cavaliers are expected to sign free agent center Walter Tavares on Wednesday.
Tavares was waived by the Hawks back in October of 2016, but the 7'3" big man has impressed in the D-League, averaging 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. The Cavaliers will be signing him to a multi-year deal, and while he likely won't crack the rotation this season, maybe he gets some burn if the Cavs rest multiple players in the season finale on Wednesday. He's an intriguing project for the Cavs to develop this summer and he's worth monitoring in dynasty leagues. Apr 11 - 10:03 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
142100111.00002.000000.0002.01.00.00.00.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015ATL116.51.01.7.5790.00.0.0000.30.7.3750.61.31.90.30.50.10.50.72.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015ATL11721119.57900.00038.375714213516825
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 9CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 7@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 6BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000

