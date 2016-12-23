Kristaps Porzingis | Forward | #6

Latest News Recent News

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Kristaps Porzingis is "99.4" percent ready for Sunday's game vs. the Celtics. So you're saying there's a chance? All kidding aside, Porzingis is in no real danger of missing this contest and his owners can go ahead and pencil him into all active lineups. Porzingis wants to prove that he can play in all 82 games this season and he's dealing with a minor knee contusion, so he shouldn't be limited Sunday. We'll confirm that he's starting before tip-off. Source: Knicks on Twitter

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) says his goal is to play all 82 games this season to prove "a skinny European’’ can do so. That's music to fantasy owner's ears. The more KP the better for those that drafted him. In order to achieve that goal, he must play Sunday, and it appears he will do just that. Porzingis said he is suffering from "inflammation of the bone and tendon" in his right knee. But he also said he fully expects to play on Christmas Day. "I’ll be ready," he told reporters after practice on Saturday. Source: New York Post

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) participated in a limited practice on Friday and told reporters that he expects to play on Sunday. After a scare on Thursday night in which he banged his knee, Porzingis appears to have escaped injury. We can't glean much from Friday's limited practice, but the mere fact that KP was on the floor is certainly a good sign and it was confirmed by Porzigis himself saying he plans to play on Christmas Day. Source: Jonah Ballow on Twitter