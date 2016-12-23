Player Page

Kristaps Porzingis | Forward | #6

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  7'3' / 240
College: Latvia
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (4) / NY
Contract: view contract details
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Kristaps Porzingis is "99.4" percent ready for Sunday's game vs. the Celtics.
So you're saying there's a chance? All kidding aside, Porzingis is in no real danger of missing this contest and his owners can go ahead and pencil him into all active lineups. Porzingis wants to prove that he can play in all 82 games this season and he's dealing with a minor knee contusion, so he shouldn't be limited Sunday. We'll confirm that he's starting before tip-off. Dec 25 - 10:20 AM
Source: Knicks on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
299945772193820210465.45295121.78562155.400534519.97.61.30.71.61.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015NY 7228.45.212.3.4211.13.4.3332.83.3.8381.85.57.31.31.70.71.92.814.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015NY 722048373886.42181243.333201240.83813239452694121531342051028
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 22ORL127511.455221.00000.0002241312112
Dec 20IND133715.46747.57134.7500881303221
Dec 17@DEN138719.36816.167771.0001673020422
Dec 15@GS135413.30802.00002.000235020028
Dec 13@PHO1421223.522441.00067.8571780233634
Dec 11@LAK139815.53334.75079.778310132117326
Dec 9@SAC135619.31615.200441.00029112200317

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 