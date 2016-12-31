Player Page

Jusuf Nurkic | Center | #23

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 279
College: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 points in just 18 minutes in Tuesday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.
He shot an efficient 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line, adding six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Nurk Alert posted a similar line on Monday night with 15 points, six boards, four assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes vs. the Warriors, so he's made the most of his opportunity with Kenneth Faried (back) on the shelf. Coach Michael Malone would be foolish to go back to Faried after this, but you never know with that guy. If you need a center, it looks like it's time to get back on the Nurkic train. Jan 4 - 12:12 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
305942732014319118223.5293772.514000.028659.16.71.40.62.20.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DEN6217.82.86.2.4460.00.0.0001.42.1.6362.04.16.20.81.40.81.13.36.9
2015DEN3217.13.27.6.4170.00.1.0001.93.1.6162.03.45.51.31.70.81.42.88.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DEN621105171383.44602.00084132.63612525738250865268207426
2015DEN32547101242.41703.0006199.616651101754055244491263
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2@GS12168.75000.00034.7500664111315
Dec 30PHI11915.20000.00000.000224111042
Dec 28MIN19221.00000.00000.000044120114
Dec 26@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
4Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Alonzo Gee
4Mike Miller
PF1Wilson Chandler
2Kenneth Faried
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 