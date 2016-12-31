Jusuf Nurkic | Center | #23 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (22) / 8/23/1994 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 279 College: Bosnia and Herzegovina Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,921,320 2017-18: $2,947,305 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,140,964 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 points in just 18 minutes in Tuesday's 120-113 loss to the Kings. He shot an efficient 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line, adding six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Nurk Alert posted a similar line on Monday night with 15 points, six boards, four assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes vs. the Warriors, so he's made the most of his opportunity with Kenneth Faried (back) on the shelf. Coach Michael Malone would be foolish to go back to Faried after this, but you never know with that guy. If you need a center, it looks like it's time to get back on the Nurkic train.

Jusuf Nurkic played 21 minutes off the bench and hit 6-of-8 shots for 15 points, six boards, four assists, a steal and a block in Monday's 127-119 loss to the Warriors. Nurk Alert, indeed! The guy didn't play in four straight games, then had four points in nine minutes last Wednesday, and two points and four rebounds on Friday night in 19 minutes. The fact he's played 19 and 21 minutes in each of his last two games is a definite step in the right direction, but there's a reason this guy was left for dead on fantasy waiver wires across the board. If you're hurting at center, pick him up in an act of desperation. But even if you're not quite ready for such a drastic move, he should at least be on your radar starting now. Coach Mike Malone has talked about rewarding Nurk with more minutes, and he certainly earned another shot after this one. Just keep in mind that Kenneth Faried was out with a sore lower back, which contributed to Nurk's solid minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic scored two points with four rebounds, one assists and one turnover in 19 minutes against the 76ers on Friday. He has expressed his frustration about not playing, but coach Mike Malone gave him some minutes against Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel tonight. Malone said he wanted to reward Nurk for his work in practice, but we don't know how long he will do so. He's not really worthy of a pickup in most leagues yet.