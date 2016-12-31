Jusuf Nurkic | Center | #23

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Ugly Matchup in H-Town
Jan 4
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jusuf Nurkic | Center | #23
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/23/1994
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 279
College:
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,921,320 2017-18: $2,947,305 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,140,964 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 points in just 18 minutes in Tuesday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.
He shot an efficient 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line, adding six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Nurk Alert posted a similar line on Monday night with 15 points, six boards, four assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes vs. the Warriors, so he's made the most of his opportunity with Kenneth Faried (back) on the shelf. Coach Michael Malone would be foolish to go back to Faried after this, but you never know with that guy. If you need a center, it looks like it's time to get back on the Nurkic train.
Jan 4 - 12:12 AM
Jusuf Nurkic played 21 minutes off the bench and hit 6-of-8 shots for 15 points, six boards, four assists, a steal and a block in Monday's 127-119 loss to the Warriors.
Nurk Alert, indeed! The guy didn't play in four straight games, then had four points in nine minutes last Wednesday, and two points and four rebounds on Friday night in 19 minutes. The fact he's played 19 and 21 minutes in each of his last two games is a definite step in the right direction, but there's a reason this guy was left for dead on fantasy waiver wires across the board. If you're hurting at center, pick him up in an act of desperation. But even if you're not quite ready for such a drastic move, he should at least be on your radar starting now. Coach Mike Malone has talked about rewarding Nurk with more minutes, and he certainly earned another shot after this one. Just keep in mind that Kenneth Faried was out with a sore lower back, which contributed to Nurk's solid minutes.
Jan 3 - 1:01 AM
Jusuf Nurkic scored two points with four rebounds, one assists and one turnover in 19 minutes against the 76ers on Friday.
He has expressed his frustration about not playing, but coach Mike Malone gave him some minutes against Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel tonight. Malone said he wanted to reward Nurk for his work in practice, but we don't know how long he will do so. He's not really worthy of a pickup in most leagues yet.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:07:00 AM
After the Nuggets practice on Thursday, Jusuf Nurkic vented his frustrations at being demoted to the bench.
Nurk played nine minutes on Wednesday but has been slapped with four straight DNP-CD's prior to that game. He is obviously unhappy with the current situation. "I’m not here to sit on the bench, I’m here to play basketball," said Nurkic. "But like I said, you can control what you can control and I let my agent do the rest of the stuff." The Nuggets are rumored to be actively shopping Kenneth Faried, which may clear up playing time for Nurk, but he can be left on the wire for now.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:43:00 AM
Source:
BSN Denver.com
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
Jan 4 - 12:12 AM
Nurk Alert: Nukic has nice game vs. Warriors
Jan 3 - 1:01 AM
Jusuf Nurkic gets in the rotation vs. Philly
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:07:00 AM
Jusuf Nurkic unhappy with his current role
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:43:00 AM
More Jusuf Nurkic Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(5194)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(4861)
3
G. Dragic
MIA
(4510)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(4453)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4410)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4292)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4253)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4015)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(3712)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(3581)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
594
273
201
43
19
118
223
.529
37
72
.514
0
0
0.0
28
65
9.1
6.7
1.4
0.6
2.2
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DEN
62
17.8
2.8
6.2
.446
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.1
.636
2.0
4.1
6.2
0.8
1.4
0.8
1.1
3.3
6.9
2015
DEN
32
17.1
3.2
7.6
.417
0.0
0.1
.000
1.9
3.1
.616
2.0
3.4
5.5
1.3
1.7
0.8
1.4
2.8
8.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DEN
62
1105
171
383
.446
0
2
.000
84
132
.636
125
257
382
50
86
52
68
207
426
2015
DEN
32
547
101
242
.417
0
3
.000
61
99
.616
65
110
175
40
55
24
44
91
263
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 2
@GS
1
21
6
8
.750
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
0
6
6
4
1
1
1
3
15
Dec 30
PHI
1
19
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
1
1
0
4
2
Dec 28
MIN
1
9
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
2
0
1
1
4
Dec 26
@LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 23
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 20
@LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 19
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Wilson Chandler
2
Kenneth Faried
Sidelined
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Kings.
He was downgraded from questionable to doubtful before warmups, and now he's officially going to miss his second straight game. The Nuggets will be getting Darrell Arthur (knee) back from injury, but it will be interesting to see if coach Michael Malone sticks with Jusuf Nurkic off the bench after the big man had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes vs. the Warriors on Monday. Faried is a drop candidate.
Jan 3
3
Darrell Arthur
Sidelined
Darrell Arthur (knee) is available on Tuesday vs. the Kings.
The oft-injured forward wasn't in the rotation prior to his injury, so we'll see if that changes on Tuesday with Kenneth Faried (back) out and Jusuf Nurkic playing well off the bench. Leave Arthur on the wire.
Jan 3
C
1
Nikola Jokic
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Headlines
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
NBA Headlines
»
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
»
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
»
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
»
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
»
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
»
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
»
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
»
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
»
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
»
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
»
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved