K.J. McDaniels has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets. This was a straight salary dump for Houston, while the Nets are acquiring an intriguing young swingman who can hit 3-pointers and block shots. This is a great landing spot for McDaniels and he should be able to crack the rotation with Bojan Bogdanovic out of the picture, but he will likely come off the bench behind Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the wings. Just keep an eye on him. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Rockets may move K.J. McDaniels prior to the deadline according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. McDaniels isn't in the rotation right now and the Rockets are chasing a "win-now move," so his contract is expendable. He would likely be a "sweetener" in a larger deal, so there's no reason to stash the athletic wing. Nothing is imminent on the trade front for Houston, though they were recently linked to Denver's Wilson Chandler. Source: ESPN

K.J. McDaniels (personal) is available on Saturday vs. the Suns. He's returning from a one-game absence. McDaniels hasn't been in the rotation, but there's a slight chance that he sees a handful of minutes with Eric Gordon (back) out. There's no fantasy value here. Source: Calvin Watkins on Twitter