K.J. McDaniels | Guard/Forward | #32

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (2) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
K.J. McDaniels has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
This was a straight salary dump for Houston, while the Nets are acquiring an intriguing young swingman who can hit 3-pointers and block shots. This is a great landing spot for McDaniels and he should be able to crack the rotation with Bojan Bogdanovic out of the picture, but he will likely come off the bench behind Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the wings. Just keep an eye on him. Feb 23 - 2:31 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
292138030463168.456910.900927.3338102.81.00.10.20.30.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014HOU6221.82.87.0.3960.72.4.2871.62.1.7521.02.23.21.21.70.71.12.07.9
2015HOU376.40.81.9.4030.20.7.2800.60.8.8000.40.71.10.30.50.20.20.82.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014HOU621353172434.39643150.287100133.75265135200721054470126487
2015HOU372382972.403725.2802430.8001626421017763089
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 11PHO1524.50012.50000.000202000005
Feb 9@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 7ORL12111.00000.00000.000000000012
Feb 3CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 2ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 31SAC1401.00000.00000.000011000010

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Spencer Dinwiddie
3Isaiah Whitehead
SG1Caris LeVert
2Sean Kilpatrick
3Joe Harris
4Randy Foye
5Marcus Thornton
SF1Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2K.J. McDaniels
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Andrew Nicholson
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 