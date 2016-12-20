Player Page

Clint Capela | Center/Forward | #15

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 240
College: Switzerland
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (25) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Clint Capela (knee) is on track to return to the court by mid-to-late January.
Capela is currently in Week-3 of his initial 4-6 week timetable, so if he meets the early end of the timetable we could see him back as soon as January 17, with the latest possible return date being January 31. With a punting free throws strategy, Capela was a top-50 asset in 9-cat leagues prior to going down, so he's worth stashing if he's a fit for your team and you can sustain the dead roster space. Once Capela gets back to the court, Montrezl Harrell will lose most of his value. Jan 9 - 2:38 PM
Source: Calvin Watkins on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
286883312242611151236.6402965.446000.0443711.88.00.90.41.31.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014HOU127.51.22.4.4830.00.0.0000.31.9.1740.82.23.00.20.40.10.81.22.7
2015HOU7719.13.05.2.5820.00.0.0001.02.7.3792.53.96.40.60.80.81.22.57.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014HOU12901429.48300.000423.17410263625191432
2015HOU771468231397.58201.00080211.37919430049447605992190542
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 8@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 2WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 31NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 27@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
 

 