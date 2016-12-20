Clint Capela | Center/Forward | #15

Latest News Recent News

Clint Capela (knee) is on track to return to the court by mid-to-late January. Capela is currently in Week-3 of his initial 4-6 week timetable, so if he meets the early end of the timetable we could see him back as soon as January 17, with the latest possible return date being January 31. With a punting free throws strategy, Capela was a top-50 asset in 9-cat leagues prior to going down, so he's worth stashing if he's a fit for your team and you can sustain the dead roster space. Once Capela gets back to the court, Montrezl Harrell will lose most of his value. Source: Calvin Watkins on Twitter

The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

An MRI on Clint Capela's left leg showed that he suffered a broken fibula and he is expected to miss several weeks. The report comes from L'Equipe, a French sports publication, but it's worth noting that the Houston Chronicle also picked it up. The fibula is the bone between the knee and the ankle, and he is getting another scan to confirm the diagnosis. The Rockets have ruled him out for Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs but we likely won't get an update on his timetable until Tuesday. His owners should stand pat until we learn more. Nene and Montrezl Harrell should see a bump in minutes while Capela is out, but they aren't great adds in standard leagues. Source: Houston Chronicle