Bogdan Bogdanovic | Guard | #8

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 200
College: Serbia
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Bogdan Bogdanovic turned it up a notch in a win over Russia on Friday, scoring 24 points with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and three 3-pointers.
He helped his Serbian team make it to the EuroBasket final. Vlade Divac has been singing the praises of Bogdanovic and called him one of the best player overseas, so he has to be salivating about his Serbian wing. It's not going to be easy for him to get consistent minutes with Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and others vying for minutes, but using a late pick on Bogdan seems like a good idea for now. Sep 15 - 4:30 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2De'Aaron Fox
3Frank Mason
SG1Buddy Hield
2Bogdan Bogdanovic
3Garrett Temple
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Justin Jackson
2Vince Carter
PF1Skal Labissiere
2Zach Randolph
3Harry Giles
C1Willie Cauley-Stein
2Kosta Koufos
3Georgios Papagiannis
4Jack Cooley
 

 