Bogdan Bogdanovic | Guard | #8 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (25) / 8/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 200 College: Serbia Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $9,470,614 2018-19: $9,000,000 2019-20: $8,529,386 2020-21: $10,661,733 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bogdan Bogdanovic turned it up a notch in a win over Russia on Friday, scoring 24 points with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and three 3-pointers. He helped his Serbian team make it to the EuroBasket final. Vlade Divac has been singing the praises of Bogdanovic and called him one of the best player overseas, so he has to be salivating about his Serbian wing. It's not going to be easy for him to get consistent minutes with Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and others vying for minutes, but using a late pick on Bogdan seems like a good idea for now.

Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his strong play at EuroBasket, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals in Serbia's win over Great Britain on Tuesday. Bogdanovic is now averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4,3 assists, 2.8 treys, and 2.0 steals in 31.6 minutes through Serbia's first four games. The Kings have plenty of depth at both shooting guard and small forward, but they clearly think highly of Bogdanovic, as the inked him to a three-year, $27 million deal back in July. Bogdanovic is worth a look in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting during Monday's win over Turkey, adding three 3-pointers, four boards, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 32 minutes. Bogdanovic should get in the rotation in Sacramento this season after signing a three-year, $27 million deal with the Kings this summer, although it'll be tough for him to consistently see his playing time in the 30s with Buddy Hield, Garrett Temple, Malachi Richardson and Justin Jackson all vying for minutes on the wings. At the moment, he looks like more of a late-round flier in deep leagues.