Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
Dose: Lord Byron Walks Off
Sep 15
Waiver Wired: Switch to Mitch
Sep 14
Daily Dose: Price Watch
Sep 14
Chapman Reigns Again
Sep 13
Daily Dose: Windians
Sep 13
Notes: X On The Spot
Sep 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Nelson to have shoulder surgery Tuesday
Amed Rosario (hip) sitting out on Friday
Domingo Santana (trapezius) in lineup Fri.
Trevor Story (hamstring) in Friday's lineup
Lackey, Contreras ejected from Friday's game
Daniel Murphy (neck) returns to Nats' lineup
Greg Bird (back) returns to Yankees' lineup
Hanley Ramirez (shoulders) out again Friday
Paxton (pectoral) activated for Friday start
Arrieta (hamstring) to throw off mound Sat.
Russell (foot) to go through one more workout
Dexter Fowler (knee) out again on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 15
Roundtable: QB Surprises
Sep 15
Dose: Texans Win TNF Clunker
Sep 15
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 14
Podcast: Trust the Rams?
Sep 14
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 14
Dose: Down Goes Danny
Sep 14
Week 2 Power Rankings
Sep 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins expect Jarvis Landry to play Sunday
Dolphins to be without starting MLB Maualuga
Mike Williams (back) cleared to practice
Dont'a Hightower (knee) ruled out for Sunday
J. Howard expected to play; could be limited?
Patriots rule out Danny Amendola (concussion)
Same as ever: Campanaro back on inj report
Amari Cooper (knee) taken off injury report
Chargers rule out Jason Verrett for Week 2
Texans lose CB Johnson (MCL) for 4-6 weeks
John Brown (quad) ruled out for Week 2
Pats LB Hightower misses practice all week
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
Podcast: Dallas Stars Preview
Sep 10
Podcast: Blue Jackets Preview
Sep 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
Clarke MacArthur fails his physical
Bruins agree to 6-year deal with Pastrnak
Jets sign Bryan Little to 6-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Erik Jones: Best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Brandon Jones paces Joliet XFINITY Practice 1
Christopher Bell wins Chicagoland ARCA event
Vinnie Miller joins JD Motorsports at Joliet
Crafton: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Sauter fastest in final Joliet truck practice
Brandon Jones on ARCA pole at Chicagoland
Myatt Snider TheHouse.com 225 pre-race
Dave Sapienza: Miller Lite 200 stats
Chase Briscoe leads Joliet Truck Practice 1
Ryan Preece: Miller Lite 200 stats
Gragson has one more shot at making playoffs
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fowler flashes up the BMW board w/ day-low 64
Past champ J. Day posts 13-under; R2 65
Stalter battles wobble to keep KLM Open lead
Aphibarnrat posts halfway target at KLM Open
Stalter sets new mark; leads after KLM Rnd 1
Ilonen makes Euro Tour's 1000th hole-in-one
Fowler rallies late with six straight birdies
J. Day battles to 7-under 64 in R1 of the BMW
Finau bags a bogey-free 65 on his birthday
Spieth stays hot w/ a 6-under 65 in R1 of BMW
Marc Leishman laps the field at Conway Farms
Danny Lee (back) WDs during R1 of the BMW
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NYJ, SF among teams scouting Allen Saturday
USC RB Jones scores another comp to Charles
Report: QB Hubenak (shoulder) out vs. ULL
Cozart efficient in 28-7 victory over Lobos
Jordan leaves game against BSU after late hit
Fitzgerald could enter draft after 'big year'
Banks not starting on Saturday for Green Wave
Memphis-UCF contest moved to September 30
Huskers RB Tre Bryant (knee) to sit Saturday
Rypien (head) not suited up vs. New Mexico
Kentucky LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) ruled out
Ray Lawry (hamstring) probable for Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
FPL Draft Recap Week 4
Sep 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hendrick returns from thigh injury, available
Lanzini not ready for West Ham return
Hammers captain out for trip to West Brom
Arnautovic back in the squad after suspension
Leicester facing midfield selection dilemma
Fuchs doubtful ahead of Huddersfield clash
Leicester provide positive update on Huth
Huddersfield loanee ruled out for months
Wilson not close to Bournemouth return
Ings suffers minor setback in recovery
Iheanacho stars in U23s' win
Watford provide a mixed injury update
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bogdan Bogdanovic
(G)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
George Hill
(G)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Harry Giles
(F)
Justin Jackson
(F)
Frank Mason
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Jack Cooley
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bogdan Bogdanovic | Guard | #8
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 200
College:
Serbia
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $9,470,614 2018-19: $9,000,000 2019-20: $8,529,386 2020-21: $10,661,733 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bogdan Bogdanovic turned it up a notch in a win over Russia on Friday, scoring 24 points with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and three 3-pointers.
He helped his Serbian team make it to the EuroBasket final. Vlade Divac has been singing the praises of Bogdanovic and called him one of the best player overseas, so he has to be salivating about his Serbian wing. It's not going to be easy for him to get consistent minutes with Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and others vying for minutes, but using a late pick on Bogdan seems like a good idea for now.
Sep 15 - 4:30 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his strong play at EuroBasket, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals in Serbia's win over Great Britain on Tuesday.
Bogdanovic is now averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4,3 assists, 2.8 treys, and 2.0 steals in 31.6 minutes through Serbia's first four games. The Kings have plenty of depth at both shooting guard and small forward, but they clearly think highly of Bogdanovic, as the inked him to a three-year, $27 million deal back in July. Bogdanovic is worth a look in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.
Sep 5 - 1:53 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting during Monday's win over Turkey, adding three 3-pointers, four boards, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 32 minutes.
Bogdanovic should get in the rotation in Sacramento this season after signing a three-year, $27 million deal with the Kings this summer, although it'll be tough for him to consistently see his playing time in the 30s with Buddy Hield, Garrett Temple, Malachi Richardson and Justin Jackson all vying for minutes on the wings. At the moment, he looks like more of a late-round flier in deep leagues.
Sep 4 - 4:09 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic poured in a game-high 30 points in Serbia's win over Latvia on Friday.
Playing against a Latvian team featuring Kristaps Porzingis and Davis Bertans, Bogdanovic was the best player on the floor in this contest. In addition to the 30 points (on 9-of-17 shooting), he also chipped in four assists, three boards and three 3-pointers. Bogdanovic, who is 25 years old and NBA-ready, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Kings this summer and could see minutes on the wing right away for Sacramento.
Sep 1 - 12:12 PM
Source:
FIBA.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Sep 15 - 4:30 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic scores 26 for Serbia
Sep 5 - 1:53 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic scores 17 points w/ 3 treys
Sep 4 - 4:09 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic scores 30 for Serbia
Sep 1 - 12:12 PM
More Bogdan Bogdanovic Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Thomas
CLE
(2734)
2
C. Anthony
NY
(2186)
3
K. Porzingis
NY
(2173)
4
S. Muhammad
MIN
(2044)
5
R. Jackson
DET
(1954)
6
M. Carter-Williams
CHA
(1948)
7
D. Howard
CHA
(1872)
8
D. Wade
CHI
(1801)
9
T. Allen
NO
(1624)
10
A. Goodwin
POR
(1578)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Bogdan Bogdanovic's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Bogdan Bogdanovic's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bogdan Bogdanovic's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Bogdan Bogdanovic's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
De'Aaron Fox
Sidelined
The Kings reportedly have no interest in trading away De'Aaron Fox in a package that would net them Kyrie Irving.
Fox's name was floated in a recent trade rumor indicating that the Kings were trying to offer a package that would include Fox, Kosta Koufos "and possibly more for Irving," which is laughable, and Kings' Insider James Ham's sources are directly refuting that such a discussion has taken place in Sacramento. Fox will likely begin the year coming off the bench behind George Hill, but his minutes should steadily increase throughout the year.
Jul 23
3
Frank Mason
SG
1
Buddy Hield
2
Bogdan Bogdanovic
3
Garrett Temple
4
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) will miss his second straight Summer League game on Monday.
Richardson has been battling a hamstring issue since March, so don't be surprised if the Kings shut him down for the rest of the Vegas Summer League. He's expected to play some SF this season and he's in a good spot with the Kings rebuilding, but he's not quite on the standard-league radar yet.
Jul 10
SF
1
Justin Jackson
2
Vince Carter
PF
1
Skal Labissiere
2
Zach Randolph
3
Harry Giles
C
1
Willie Cauley-Stein
2
Kosta Koufos
3
Georgios Papagiannis
4
Jack Cooley
Headlines
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Mike Gallagher and Jonas Nader answer your questions in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
»
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
»
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
»
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
»
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
»
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
»
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
»
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
NBA Headlines
»
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
»
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
»
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
»
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
»
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
»
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
»
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
»
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
»
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
»
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
»
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
»
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
NBA Links
»
Get the NBA Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved