Jordan Clarkson | Guard | #6

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 194
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (16) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Jordan Clarkson was ejected on Friday night.
He deserved the ejection. Clarkson got into it with Goran Dragic and raised his hands like a boxer, so he clearly lost his cool. The NBA could look at this because Clarkson did make some contact with Dragic's neck. He'll likely get at least a fine on top of this. Clarkson finished with four points in 10 minutes. The video of Clarkson putting up his dunks is below. Jan 7 - 12:13 AM
Source: Mike Gallagher on Twitter
More Jordan Clarkson Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3910835531168450220490.4495977.76654154.35147614.23.02.21.31.90.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014LAK5925.04.510.1.4480.62.1.3142.22.7.8290.92.33.23.51.60.90.21.811.9
2015LAK7932.46.013.9.4331.44.1.3472.12.6.8041.22.84.02.41.71.10.12.115.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014LAK591474267596.44838121.314131158.82956135191206965112109703
2015LAK7925564751098.433111320.347164204.804932203131921358871681225
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 5@POR132814.57147.57112.5001231020221
Jan 3MEM11869.66736.50013.3333473100316
Jan 1TOR11715.20002.00001.000011110002
Dec 29DAL130711.63613.33302.0000110230215
Dec 27UTA126610.60001.00000.0003253311212
Dec 25LAC12029.22204.00012.500101011025
Dec 23@ORL127714.50048.50000.0001452500118

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 