Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Clarkson | Guard | #6
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/7/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 194
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (16) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,500,000 2017-18: $11,562,500 2018-19: $12,500,000 2019-20: $13,437,500 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Clarkson was ejected on Friday night.
He deserved the ejection. Clarkson got into it with Goran Dragic and raised his hands like a boxer, so he clearly lost his cool. The NBA could look at this because Clarkson did make some contact with Dragic's neck. He'll likely get at least a fine on top of this. Clarkson finished with four points in 10 minutes. The video of Clarkson putting up his dunks is below.
Jan 7 - 12:13 AM
Source:
Mike Gallagher on Twitter
Jordan Clarkson played through a right elbow contusion and a cold on Thursday, and hit 8-of-14 shots and four 3-pointers for 21 points, three rebounds and two steals in a 118-109 loss to the Blazers.
He played 32 minutes and has played well in two straight games since scoring two points in 17 minutes on Sunday. He saw just 18 minutes on Tuesday, but still scored 16 points, and tonight's 32 minutes were very encouraging. It appears that both the elbow problem and the cold are no longer issues, and owners now have to hope that Clarkson gets his 30 minutes a night going forward.
Jan 6 - 1:30 AM
Source:
Tania Ganguli on Twitter
Jordan Clarkson (right elbow contusion) is probable to play against the Blazers on Thursday.
He went through shootaround and he should be good to go. We should add the Lakers have listed players as probable before and they haven't played in a game, so their probable tag isn't quite as minor as some other teams. To be clear, we're still fully expecting him to play.
Jan 5 - 2:25 PM
Source:
Tania Ganguli on Twitter
Jordan Clarkson played well on Tuesday vs. Memphis with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, but he only played 18 minutes.
He only played 17 minutes in his previous outing, so this is very concerning. He made a case for a larger role with seven rebounds, three assists and three triples tonight, but it doesn't help that D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young are on fire right now. Clarkson is trending in the wrong direction, but he's a hold in standard leagues.
Jan 4 - 1:46 AM
Jordan Clarkson ejected on Friday night
Jan 7 - 12:13 AM
Jordan Clarkson scores 21 in loss to Blazers
Jan 6 - 1:30 AM
Jordan Clarkson (right elbow) probable vs POR
Jan 5 - 2:25 PM
Clarkson plays well, but only sees 18 mins
Jan 4 - 1:46 AM
More Jordan Clarkson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
1083
553
116
84
50
220
490
.449
59
77
.766
54
154
.351
4
76
14.2
3.0
2.2
1.3
1.9
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
LAK
59
25.0
4.5
10.1
.448
0.6
2.1
.314
2.2
2.7
.829
0.9
2.3
3.2
3.5
1.6
0.9
0.2
1.8
11.9
2015
LAK
79
32.4
6.0
13.9
.433
1.4
4.1
.347
2.1
2.6
.804
1.2
2.8
4.0
2.4
1.7
1.1
0.1
2.1
15.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
LAK
59
1474
267
596
.448
38
121
.314
131
158
.829
56
135
191
206
96
51
12
109
703
2015
LAK
79
2556
475
1098
.433
111
320
.347
164
204
.804
93
220
313
192
135
88
7
168
1225
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 5
@POR
1
32
8
14
.571
4
7
.571
1
2
.500
1
2
3
1
0
2
0
2
21
Jan 3
MEM
1
18
6
9
.667
3
6
.500
1
3
.333
3
4
7
3
1
0
0
3
16
Jan 1
TOR
1
17
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
2
Dec 29
DAL
1
30
7
11
.636
1
3
.333
0
2
.000
0
1
1
0
2
3
0
2
15
Dec 27
UTA
1
26
6
10
.600
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
3
2
5
3
3
1
1
2
12
Dec 25
LAC
1
20
2
9
.222
0
4
.000
1
2
.500
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
2
5
Dec 23
@ORL
1
27
7
14
.500
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
5
0
0
1
18
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
Sidelined
Luol Deng (biceps) will start on Friday vs. Miami.
This means his biceps only forced him to miss one game. Deng will be looking for some revenge against his former team tonight and it's worth noting that he averaged 32.4 minutes in the five games before his injury. His return is good news for a Lakers team that might be missing Julius Randle (finger). Brandon Ingram loses value with this report and will return to the bench.
Jan 6
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
Sidelined
Julius Randle (finger) will play and start vs. the Heat on Friday.
X-rays were negative and Randle is said to be dealing with a sprained ring finger on his left hand. He suffered the injury on Thursday night vs. Portland, but it's going to take a lot to slow him down because he's been on a tear lately. Get him active.
Jan 6
2
Larry Nance
Sidelined
Larry Nance (knee) did some work on a weight-bearing treadmill on Thursday.
This is a great sign for Nance. He's expected to be out until around MLK Day, but the Lakers have to be pleased he may only have a bone bruise. With him out, it's been Luol Deng and more small-ball lineups to fill the void at the four.
Dec 29
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
Headlines
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
Nikola Jokic, Tyler Johnson and the Hawks hit Ethan Norof's mailbag on the first Saturday of 2017.
More NBA Columns
»
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
»
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
»
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
»
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
»
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
»
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
NBA Headlines
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 25 w/ 5 blocks
»
Goran Dragic ejected on Friday vs. Lakers
»
Jordan Clarkson ejected on Friday night
»
LeBron James scores 36 points in win
»
Kristaps Porzingis scores 24 in win over MIL
»
Get LeVertical: Caris LeVert goes off in loss
»
Marcin Gortat scores 19 on 9-of-9 shooting
»
John Wall scores 18 w/ 18 assists in win
»
T.J. McConnell hands out 17 assists in loss
»
Rudy Gay and Ty Lawson starting Friday
»
Andrew Wiggins scores 41 in loss to WAS
»
Julius Randle (finger) will play on Friday
