Jordan Clarkson was ejected on Friday night. He deserved the ejection. Clarkson got into it with Goran Dragic and raised his hands like a boxer, so he clearly lost his cool. The NBA could look at this because Clarkson did make some contact with Dragic's neck. He'll likely get at least a fine on top of this. Clarkson finished with four points in 10 minutes. The video of Clarkson putting up his dunks is below. Source: Mike Gallagher on Twitter

Jordan Clarkson played through a right elbow contusion and a cold on Thursday, and hit 8-of-14 shots and four 3-pointers for 21 points, three rebounds and two steals in a 118-109 loss to the Blazers. He played 32 minutes and has played well in two straight games since scoring two points in 17 minutes on Sunday. He saw just 18 minutes on Tuesday, but still scored 16 points, and tonight's 32 minutes were very encouraging. It appears that both the elbow problem and the cold are no longer issues, and owners now have to hope that Clarkson gets his 30 minutes a night going forward. Source: Tania Ganguli on Twitter

Jordan Clarkson (right elbow contusion) is probable to play against the Blazers on Thursday. He went through shootaround and he should be good to go. We should add the Lakers have listed players as probable before and they haven't played in a game, so their probable tag isn't quite as minor as some other teams. To be clear, we're still fully expecting him to play. Source: Tania Ganguli on Twitter