Bruno Caboclo scored a career-high 11 points off the bench on Wednesday, making 5-of-11 shots with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, one assist and one block in just 17 minutes.

Toronto shifted all their attention toward young guys after the half, and veteran SFs DeMarre Carroll and P.J. Tucker played 22 minutes combined. Caboclo's opportunities have been exceedingly rare this season, and he obviously won't be in the postseason rotation.