Bruno Caboclo | Forward | #20

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/21/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 218
College: Brazil
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (20) / TOR
Bruno Caboclo scored a career-high 11 points off the bench on Wednesday, making 5-of-11 shots with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, one assist and one block in just 17 minutes.
Toronto shifted all their attention toward young guys after the half, and veteran SFs DeMarre Carroll and P.J. Tucker played 22 minutes combined. Caboclo's opportunities have been exceedingly rare this season, and he obviously won't be in the postseason rotation. Apr 12 - 10:32 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
824363215.200000.013.333020.40.80.40.30.30.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014TOR83.00.51.5.3330.30.4.6670.00.0.0000.10.10.30.00.50.00.10.41.3
2015TOR67.20.22.0.0830.21.2.1430.00.0.0000.20.20.30.20.70.30.20.30.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014TOR824412.33323.66700.0001120401310
2015TOR643112.08317.14300.000112142123
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 9@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 7MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 5@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 4@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 29CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Pascal Siakam
3P.J. Tucker
4Bruno Caboclo
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Patrick Patterson
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 