Josh Huestis | Forward | #34

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 230
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (29) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
Josh Huestis will start on Thursday vs. Sacramento.
The Thunder go with a lengthly lineup here, but this could have a little to do with Alex Abrines' hip injury from last week. Huestis likely won't be getting many shots and he's probably looking at around 20-24 minutes, so he's not going to have much fantasy value. There's a chance this lineup could stick, though. Feb 22 - 8:45 PM
Source: Fred Katz on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
53769117124141445136.331417.2352386.26736222.22.30.30.30.40.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015OKC511.01.02.4.4170.81.2.6670.00.8.0000.41.62.00.00.60.20.40.62.8
2016OKC215.53.05.5.5451.02.0.5000.00.5.0002.02.54.51.50.00.01.50.07.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015OKC555512.41746.66704.00028100312314
2016OKC231611.54524.50001.0004593003014
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 14@MEM11002.00001.00002.000000000120
Feb 13CLE11500.00000.00000.000011000020
Feb 11MEM12112.50012.50012.500011000024
Feb 8@LAK11703.00002.00000.000044000010
Feb 6@GS12435.60000.00000.000145000146
Feb 4LAK1804.00002.00002.000213010100
Feb 2NO11001.00001.00000.000000100110

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Raymond Felton
SG1Andre Roberson
2Alex Abrines
3Terrance Ferguson
4Daniel Hamilton
SF1Paul George
2Kyle Singler
3Josh Huestis
PF1Carmelo Anthony
2Jerami Grant
3Patrick Patterson
C1Steven Adams
2Nick Collison
3Dakari Johnson
 

 