Josh Huestis will start on Thursday vs. Sacramento. The Thunder go with a lengthly lineup here, but this could have a little to do with Alex Abrines' hip injury from last week. Huestis likely won't be getting many shots and he's probably looking at around 20-24 minutes, so he's not going to have much fantasy value. There's a chance this lineup could stick, though. Source: Fred Katz on Twitter

Josh Huestis started on Tuesday vs. the Warriors, scoring six points with five rebounds and one block in 25 minutes. This move could stick because the Thunder could use his defense in the first unit next to their three ball-dominant stars. Huestis isn't going to get many touches and isn't a high-usage player, so he's only worth keeping an eye on in very deep formats.

Josh Huestis is starting over Terrance Ferguson on Tuesday vs. the Warriors. Coach Billy Donovan said on Monday that he was considering a lineup change and shooting guard was always going to be the position in question. Alex Abrines has had the hot hand lately, but Huestis is the better defender and OKC could use his length tonight. He's only worth monitoring in deeper leagues for now. Ferguson may not see the floor. Source: Royce Young on Twitter