Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
P.J. Dozier
(G)
Paul George
(F)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Terrance Ferguson
(G)
Daniel Hamilton
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josh Huestis | Forward | #34
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 230
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (29) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,242,840 2018-19: $2,243,326 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,364,989 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Huestis will start on Thursday vs. Sacramento.
The Thunder go with a lengthly lineup here, but this could have a little to do with Alex Abrines' hip injury from last week. Huestis likely won't be getting many shots and he's probably looking at around 20-24 minutes, so he's not going to have much fantasy value. There's a chance this lineup could stick, though.
Feb 22 - 8:45 PM
Source:
Fred Katz on Twitter
Josh Huestis started on Tuesday vs. the Warriors, scoring six points with five rebounds and one block in 25 minutes.
This move could stick because the Thunder could use his defense in the first unit next to their three ball-dominant stars. Huestis isn't going to get many touches and isn't a high-usage player, so he's only worth keeping an eye on in very deep formats.
Feb 7 - 1:55 AM
Josh Huestis is starting over Terrance Ferguson on Tuesday vs. the Warriors.
Coach Billy Donovan said on Monday that he was considering a lineup change and shooting guard was always going to be the position in question. Alex Abrines has had the hot hand lately, but Huestis is the better defender and OKC could use his length tonight. He's only worth monitoring in deeper leagues for now. Ferguson may not see the floor.
Feb 6 - 10:26 PM
Source:
Royce Young on Twitter
Josh Huestis did not score with three rebounds in six minutes against the Pistons on Saturday.
He's been one of the best under-the-radar defenders in the NBA, but Terrance Ferguson looks to be ahead of him in the wing pecking order. Huestis doesn't really have much offensive output, so leave him on the wire in even very deep leagues.
Jan 27 - 8:48 PM
Josh Huestis will start on Thursday vs. Kings
Feb 22 - 8:45 PM
Josh Huestis scores six in starting lineup
Feb 7 - 1:55 AM
Josh Huestis starting over Terrance Ferguson
Feb 6 - 10:26 PM
Josh Huestis headed for more minutes
Jan 27 - 8:48 PM
More Josh Huestis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Leonard
SA
(5270)
2
J. Wall
WAS
(4441)
3
P. Millsap
DEN
(4419)
4
J. Embiid
PHI
(4249)
5
L. Ball
LAK
(4248)
6
K. Love
CLE
(4218)
7
A. Gordon
ORL
(3929)
8
R. Rubio
UTA
(3562)
9
J. Noah
NY
(3482)
10
N. Vucevic
ORL
(3433)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
53
769
117
124
14
14
45
136
.331
4
17
.235
23
86
.267
36
22
2.2
2.3
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
OKC
5
11.0
1.0
2.4
.417
0.8
1.2
.667
0.0
0.8
.000
0.4
1.6
2.0
0.0
0.6
0.2
0.4
0.6
2.8
2016
OKC
2
15.5
3.0
5.5
.545
1.0
2.0
.500
0.0
0.5
.000
2.0
2.5
4.5
1.5
0.0
0.0
1.5
0.0
7.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
OKC
5
55
5
12
.417
4
6
.667
0
4
.000
2
8
10
0
3
1
2
3
14
2016
OKC
2
31
6
11
.545
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
4
5
9
3
0
0
3
0
14
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 14
@MEM
1
10
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
Feb 13
CLE
1
15
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Feb 11
MEM
1
21
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
4
Feb 8
@LAK
1
17
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
Feb 6
@GS
1
24
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
0
0
1
4
6
Feb 4
LAK
1
8
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
2
1
3
0
1
0
1
0
0
Feb 2
NO
1
10
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Raymond Felton
SG
1
Andre Roberson
Sidelined
The Thunder confirmed on Sunday morning that Andre Roberson has a ruptured patellar tendon and will undergo season-ending surgery.
It's a huge loss for the Thunder on the defensive end -- their starting five had a defensive rating of 95.9 with Roberson on the floor and a 114.5 rating with him off. His absence won't have huge fantasy implications, but Alex Abrines, Terrance Ferguson and Josh Huestise are all candidates to see a bump in minutes. For the time being, none of these guys are worth grabbing in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Jan 28
2
Alex Abrines
Sidelined
Alex Abrines (left hip contusion) participated in non-contact work on Tuesday and went through full practice on Wednesday with no restrictions.
That should put him on track to play against the Kings on Thursday. Abrines suffered the injury on Feb. 14 before the All-Star break, but it sounds like it's a minor ailment. He'll be looking at minutes in the low 20s and only has value in very deep leagues.
Feb 21
3
Terrance Ferguson
4
Daniel Hamilton
SF
1
Paul George
2
Kyle Singler
3
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Jerami Grant
3
Patrick Patterson
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Nick Collison
3
Dakari Johnson
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
The Rotoworld Hoops Crew discusses some possible rest and shut-down candidates.
