Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Mike Tobey
(C)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Christian Wood
(F)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Briante Weber
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Johnny O'Bryant | Center/Forward | #8
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/1/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 265
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) went to the locker room in the second quarter on Wednesday.
He is being called questionable to return with an ankle sprain. If O'Bryant can't return, we'll likely see some Christian Wood behind Cody Zeller.
Mar 8 - 8:20 PM
Source:
Hornets on Twitter
Johnny O'Bryant has signed a second 10-day deal with the Hornets.
With Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) expected to miss 10-14 days, O'Bryant could remain in the rotation going forward behind Cody Zeller. He scored a season-high 15 points with six rebounds and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Saturday, but fantasy owners can leave him on the wire in most leagues unless he has a similar performance on Monday vs. the Pacers.
Mar 6 - 10:34 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Johnny O'Bryant will sign a second 10-day contract with the Hornets on Monday according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.
O'Bryant scored a season-high 15 points with six rebounds and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Saturday, so the Hornets will reward him with another deal. If we learn that Frank Kaminsky will miss more time with his shoulder injury, O'Bryant could carve out a decent role off the bench. He's only on the radar in very deep leagues.
Mar 5 - 11:20 AM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
Johnny O'Bryant scored a season-high 15 points with six rebounds and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Saturday.
Revenge game? After the Nuggets let him go last month, he was very good and has likely earned a second 10-day deal. If Frank Kaminsky is out for a long time, O'Bryant could be the fill in with minutes in the teens behind Cody Zeller. He's only worth a look in super deep leagues, of course.
Mar 5 - 12:04 AM
Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) to the locker room
Mar 8 - 8:20 PM
Johnny O'Bryant signs second 10-day deal
Mar 6 - 10:34 AM
Johnny O'Bryant will get another 10-day deal
Mar 5 - 11:20 AM
Johnny O'Bryant on the JOB
Mar 5 - 12:04 AM
More Johnny O'Bryant Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(6245)
2
K. Love
CLE
(4970)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4917)
4
J. Smith
CLE
(4817)
5
A. Bogut
CLE
(4534)
6
K. Lowry
TOR
(4384)
7
L. James
CLE
(4179)
8
F. Kaminsky
CHA
(4161)
9
N. Jokic
DEN
(4101)
10
J. Embiid
PHI
(3825)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
78
38
19
5
0
15
29
.517
5
6
.833
3
6
.500
1
6
3.8
1.9
0.5
0.0
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MLW
34
10.7
1.3
3.5
.367
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
0.8
.444
0.8
1.1
1.9
0.5
0.7
0.1
0.1
1.3
2.9
2015
MLW
66
13.0
1.3
3.2
.411
0.0
0.0
1.000
0.4
0.6
.675
1.0
1.7
2.7
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.1
1.5
3.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MLW
34
365
44
120
.367
0
0
.000
12
27
.444
26
38
64
17
25
5
4
44
100
2015
MLW
66
861
86
209
.411
1
1
1.000
27
40
.675
65
111
176
32
31
18
8
100
200
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 6
IND
1
14
0
4
.000
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
2
2
0
0
2
1
Mar 4
@DEN
1
15
7
9
.778
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
3
3
6
1
0
0
0
3
15
Mar 2
@PHO
1
2
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
Feb 28
@LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 26
@LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 25
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 23
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
Sidelined
Ramon Sessions underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his torn left meniscus, and his timetable has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Sessions was only averaging 16.2 minutes per game as Kemba Walker's primary backup this season, and most those minutes will now fall to Brian Roberts with 10-day contract signee Ray McCallum picking up the scraps. There isn't an add here in most settings.
Feb 8
3
Brian Roberts
4
Briante Weber
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
Sidelined
Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) is expected to miss 10-14 days according to coach Steve Clifford.
He sprained his shoulder in Phoenix on Saturday and is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Monday afternoon. Frank the Tank had a great run with averages of 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers over his last nine games. With Kaminsky out, we'll see a lot more Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller is on the radar as a pickup -- Williams has been rolling for a while and Zeller had 11 points with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes vs. the Nuggets on Saturday.
Mar 6
3
Christian Wood
4
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Cody Zeller
2
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
An MRI revealed Miles Plumlee (calf) has a second degree strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Hornets are razor thin at the five spot with Cody Zeller (quad) also doubtful, so this one really hurts. On the positive side, Frank Kaminsky has played very well at the center spot and looks to be locked in to big minutes, making him worth owning in standard leagues in the short term.
Feb 22
3
Mike Tobey
