Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) went to the locker room in the second quarter on Wednesday. He is being called questionable to return with an ankle sprain. If O'Bryant can't return, we'll likely see some Christian Wood behind Cody Zeller. Source: Hornets on Twitter

Johnny O'Bryant has signed a second 10-day deal with the Hornets. With Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) expected to miss 10-14 days, O'Bryant could remain in the rotation going forward behind Cody Zeller. He scored a season-high 15 points with six rebounds and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Saturday, but fantasy owners can leave him on the wire in most leagues unless he has a similar performance on Monday vs. the Pacers. Source: NBA.com

Johnny O'Bryant will sign a second 10-day contract with the Hornets on Monday according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. O'Bryant scored a season-high 15 points with six rebounds and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Saturday, so the Hornets will reward him with another deal. If we learn that Frank Kaminsky will miss more time with his shoulder injury, O'Bryant could carve out a decent role off the bench. He's only on the radar in very deep leagues. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter