Player Page

Roster

Johnny O'Bryant | Center/Forward | #8

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 265
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) went to the locker room in the second quarter on Wednesday.
He is being called questionable to return with an ankle sprain. If O'Bryant can't return, we'll likely see some Christian Wood behind Cody Zeller. Mar 8 - 8:20 PM
Source: Hornets on Twitter
More Johnny O'Bryant Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
10783819501529.51756.83336.500163.81.90.50.00.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MLW3410.71.33.5.3670.00.0.0000.40.8.4440.81.11.90.50.70.10.11.32.9
2015MLW6613.01.33.2.4110.00.01.0000.40.6.6751.01.72.70.50.50.30.11.53.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MLW3436544120.36700.0001227.44426386417255444100
2015MLW6686186209.411111.0002740.675651111763231188100200
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 6IND11404.00001.00012.500112220021
Mar 4@DEN11579.77812.50000.0003361000315
Mar 2@PHO12111.00000.00000.000000010002
Feb 28@LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 26@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 25@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 23@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
4Briante Weber
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Christian Wood
4Johnny O'Bryant
C1Cody Zeller
2Miles Plumlee
3Mike Tobey
 

 