Spencer Dinwiddie | Guard | #8 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (23) / 4/6/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 200 College: Colorado Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (8) / DET Contract: 2016-17: $980,431 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,251,245 {Non-Guaranteed}

Latest News Recent News

Spencer Dinwiddie will start on Friday night against the Cavs. Well, that big Thursday game was not a fluke apparently and the Nets will give him a serious look. The NBA starting its 10-day contracts may be the reasoning, but Dinwiddie has a great chance at 30 minutes tonight after logging 32 minutes on Thursday. His season long appeal isn't the greatest, but give him a look in DFS.

Spencer Dinwiddie had his best game of the season on Thursday with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks and one 3-pointer. His 32 minutes were a season high. Besides Isaiah Whitehead not playing well, the Nets may have given Dinwiddie an extended look tonight. The 10-day contracts start today, so maybe they wanted to see how far along he was and see if he was worth keeping -- he stepped up. We'll see what happens on Friday, but Dinwiddie is only worth a look in very deep leagues, of course.

Spencer Dinwiddie is inactive for Monday's game vs. Charlotte. The Nets are healthy at point guard, so there is really no need for Dinwiddie's services.