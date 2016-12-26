Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Anthony Bennett
(F)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Caris LeVert
(G)
Luis Scola
(F/C)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Spencer Dinwiddie | Guard | #8
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 200
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (8) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,251,245 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Spencer Dinwiddie will start on Friday night against the Cavs.
Well, that big Thursday game was not a fluke apparently and the Nets will give him a serious look. The NBA starting its 10-day contracts may be the reasoning, but Dinwiddie has a great chance at 30 minutes tonight after logging 32 minutes on Thursday. His season long appeal isn't the greatest, but give him a look in DFS.
Jan 6 - 6:52 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie had his best game of the season on Thursday with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks and one 3-pointer.
His 32 minutes were a season high. Besides Isaiah Whitehead not playing well, the Nets may have given Dinwiddie an extended look tonight. The 10-day contracts start today, so maybe they wanted to see how far along he was and see if he was worth keeping -- he stepped up. We'll see what happens on Friday, but Dinwiddie is only worth a look in very deep leagues, of course.
Jan 5 - 9:45 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is inactive for Monday's game vs. Charlotte.
The Nets are healthy at point guard, so there is really no need for Dinwiddie's services.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie played 22 minutes off the Nets bench on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and one assist.
Isaiah Whitehead was on the bench in street clothes due to a foot injury tonight, while Jeremy Lin was back in the starting five. This was Dinwiddie's second appearance in a Nets uniform this season and both of them came in blowout losses. He would have likely played either way tonight, but only because Whitehead was hurt, so don't expect to see much of Dinwiddie going forward.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:25:00 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie will start on Friday night
Jan 6 - 6:52 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie has his best game
Jan 5 - 9:45 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie inactive on Monday night
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie plays 22 minutes for Nets
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:25:00 PM
More Spencer Dinwiddie Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(6679)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(6275)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(5455)
4
H. Whiteside
MIA
(5294)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(5062)
6
K. Porzingis
NY
(5003)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4929)
8
R. Rondo
CHI
(4900)
9
G. Hill
UTA
(4888)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(4532)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Brooklyn Nets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
11
168
59
14
19
8
22
44
.500
13
17
.765
2
8
.250
4
15
5.4
1.3
1.7
0.7
1.4
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DET
34
13.5
1.5
5.0
.302
0.4
1.9
.185
0.9
1.0
.912
0.1
1.3
1.4
3.1
1.0
0.6
0.2
1.6
4.3
2015
DET
12
13.3
1.6
4.5
.352
0.1
0.8
.100
1.6
2.8
.576
0.3
1.1
1.4
1.8
0.6
0.3
0.0
1.7
4.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DET
34
458
51
169
.302
12
65
.185
31
34
.912
4
44
48
104
33
19
6
53
145
2015
DET
12
159
19
54
.352
1
10
.100
19
33
.576
4
13
17
22
7
3
0
20
58
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 5
@IND
1
32
4
7
.571
1
1
1.000
4
4
1.000
1
2
3
3
1
1
2
3
13
Jan 2
UTA
1
13
3
6
.500
0
2
.000
1
3
.333
0
1
1
4
1
1
0
0
7
Dec 30
@WAS
1
23
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
4
0
0
2
4
Dec 28
@CHI
1
15
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
1
2
0
4
2
Dec 26
CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 23
@CLE
1
21
6
7
.857
1
1
1.000
0
1
.000
1
2
3
3
0
1
0
2
13
Dec 22
GS
1
11
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeremy Lin
Sidelined
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) will not play Friday vs. Cleveland.
This is certainly not surprising news, as we learned earlier this week that Lin should be considered out indefinitely and still does not have an official timetable for return. Isaiah Whitehead will likely continue to start, but play sparingly, while Sean Kilpatrick and Caris LeVert remain the biggest beneficiaries.
Jan 6
2
Isaiah Whitehead
3
Spencer Dinwiddie
SG
1
Sean Kilpatrick
2
Joe Harris
3
Caris LeVert
4
Randy Foye
SF
1
Bojan Bogdanovic
2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Sidelined
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tested his hip and will be available for Friday night against the Cavs.
We'll see what this means, but Hollis-Jefferson could be limited with how the Nets tend to limit their guys. He's still a hold in standard leagues.
Jan 6
PF
1
Trevor Booker
2
Anthony Bennett
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Luis Scola
3
Justin Hamilton
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Here's today's podcast!
