Player Page

Roster

Spencer Dinwiddie | Guard | #8

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 200
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (8) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Spencer Dinwiddie will start on Friday night against the Cavs.
Well, that big Thursday game was not a fluke apparently and the Nets will give him a serious look. The NBA starting its 10-day contracts may be the reasoning, but Dinwiddie has a great chance at 30 minutes tonight after logging 32 minutes on Thursday. His season long appeal isn't the greatest, but give him a look in DFS. Jan 6 - 6:52 PM
More Spencer Dinwiddie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1116859141982244.5001317.76528.2504155.41.31.70.71.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DET3413.51.55.0.3020.41.9.1850.91.0.9120.11.31.43.11.00.60.21.64.3
2015DET1213.31.64.5.3520.10.8.1001.62.8.5760.31.11.41.80.60.30.01.74.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DET3445851169.3021265.1853134.912444481043319653145
2015DET121591954.352110.1001933.57641317227302058
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 5@IND13247.571111.000441.0001233112313
Jan 2UTA11336.50002.00013.333011411007
Dec 30@WAS123221.00000.00000.000000340024
Dec 28@CHI11503.00000.000221.000011012042
Dec 26CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23@CLE12167.857111.00001.0001233010213
Dec 22GS11113.33300.00000.000000000002

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 