Eric Moreland | Center | #24 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (26) / 12/24/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 238 College: Oregon State

Eric Moreland will start Monday vs. the Raptors, with Andre Drummond (Achilles) unavailable. Joining Moreland in the starting five will be Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Stanley Johnson and Anthony Tolliver. In Moreland's previous start this season, he finished with eight points, eight boards, four dimes, two steals and a block, so he could be someone to think about streaming. Source: James Edwards III on Twitter

Eric Moreland grabbed 10 rebounds with four points, three assists, two blocks and one steal vs. the Nets on Sunday. Moreland played 23 minutes off the bench and his role increased late because Andre Drummond was ejected for a scuffle with Quincy Acy. It's doubtful that Drummond will face any more punishment from the league, though, so this doesn't impact Moreland's role unless Detroit eventually rests their All-Star center.

Eric Moreland recorded his first career double-double on Wednesday with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes off the Pistons bench. Two words are sufficient to explain Moreland's outburst tonight -- garbage time. The scoring, rebounds and assists were all career-highs, and five of Moreland's dimes came with the game already decided in the fourth quarter. This is worth remembering, but shouldn't prompt anyone to pick him up.