Eric Moreland | Center | #24

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 238
College: Oregon State
Eric Moreland will start Monday vs. the Raptors, with Andre Drummond (Achilles) unavailable.
Joining Moreland in the starting five will be Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Stanley Johnson and Anthony Tolliver. In Moreland's previous start this season, he finished with eight points, eight boards, four dimes, two steals and a block, so he could be someone to think about streaming. Apr 9 - 7:01 PM
Source: James Edwards III on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
65734116254732553104.5101026.385000.046401.83.91.10.40.60.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014SAC31.00.30.31.0000.00.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.30.30.00.00.00.00.30.7
2015SAC85.80.40.8.5000.00.0.0000.30.5.5000.41.01.40.10.40.00.50.51.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014SAC33111.00000.00000.000011000012
2015SAC84636.50000.00024.5003811130448
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 8@MEM1700.00000.00000.000000210010
Apr 6DAL11114.25000.00000.000257000012
Apr 4PHI1900.00000.00000.000011210130
Apr 1@BKN12324.50000.00000.0002810311234
Mar 31@NY111111.00000.00000.000066021122
Mar 29WAS110111.00000.00000.000112221132
Mar 26LAK1400.00000.00012.500213000011

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Jameer Nelson
4Dwight Buycks
5Kay Felder
SG1Reggie Bullock
2Langston Galloway
3Luke Kennard
4Reggie Hearn
SF1Stanley Johnson
2James Ennis
3Luis Montero
PF1Blake Griffin
2Anthony Tolliver
3Jon Leuer
4Henry Ellenson
C1Andre Drummond
2Eric Moreland
 

 