Player Results
Article Results
Eric Moreland | Center | #24
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/24/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 238
College:
Oregon State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eric Moreland will start Monday vs. the Raptors, with Andre Drummond (Achilles) unavailable.
Joining Moreland in the starting five will be Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Stanley Johnson and Anthony Tolliver. In Moreland's previous start this season, he finished with eight points, eight boards, four dimes, two steals and a block, so he could be someone to think about streaming.
Apr 9 - 7:01 PM
Source:
James Edwards III on Twitter
Eric Moreland grabbed 10 rebounds with four points, three assists, two blocks and one steal vs. the Nets on Sunday.
Moreland played 23 minutes off the bench and his role increased late because Andre Drummond was ejected for a scuffle with Quincy Acy. It's doubtful that Drummond will face any more punishment from the league, though, so this doesn't impact Moreland's role unless Detroit eventually rests their All-Star center.
Apr 1 - 8:57 PM
Eric Moreland recorded his first career double-double on Wednesday with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes off the Pistons bench.
Two words are sufficient to explain Moreland's outburst tonight -- garbage time. The scoring, rebounds and assists were all career-highs, and five of Moreland's dimes came with the game already decided in the fourth quarter. This is worth remembering, but shouldn't prompt anyone to pick him up.
Feb 28 - 11:38 PM
Coach Stan Van Gundy said that he plans to give Eric Moreland additional playing time going forward, as the Pistons play six games over the next nine days.
Van Gundy said he "wants to give Drummond and Griffin a break and spread the minutes around." Moreland is averaging 1.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game this season. Even if he sees 15-plus minutes a night over the next two weeks, that's not enough to make an impact in fantasy. He should be left on waivers.
Feb 24 - 1:39 PM
Source:
Rod Beard on Twitter
Eric Moreland starting Monday vs. Toronto
Apr 9 - 7:01 PM
Eric Moreland steps up w/ Drummond ejected
Apr 1 - 8:57 PM
Eric Moreland notches career-highs in blowout
Feb 28 - 11:38 PM
Eric Moreland to see an uptick in minutes
Feb 24 - 1:39 PM
More Eric Moreland Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
65
734
116
254
73
25
53
104
.510
10
26
.385
0
0
0.0
46
40
1.8
3.9
1.1
0.4
0.6
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
SAC
3
1.0
0.3
0.3
1.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.7
2015
SAC
8
5.8
0.4
0.8
.500
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.5
.500
0.4
1.0
1.4
0.1
0.4
0.0
0.5
0.5
1.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
SAC
3
3
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
2015
SAC
8
46
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
3
8
11
1
3
0
4
4
8
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 8
@MEM
1
7
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
1
0
Apr 6
DAL
1
11
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
5
7
0
0
0
0
1
2
Apr 4
PHI
1
9
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
1
0
1
3
0
Apr 1
@BKN
1
23
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
8
10
3
1
1
2
3
4
Mar 31
@NY
1
11
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
0
2
1
1
2
2
Mar 29
WAS
1
10
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
2
1
1
3
2
Mar 26
LAK
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
2
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
1
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
Sidelined
Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said Reggie Jackson was dealing with a stomach bug on Sunday vs. the Grizzlies.
This explains why Jackson didn't play down the stretch. He did seem OK when he was on the floor, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two triples. If Jackson doesn't recover in time for Monday's game vs. the Raptors, expect Ish Smith to step up. Smith had 11 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes Sunday.
Apr 8
2
Ish Smith
3
Jameer Nelson
4
Dwight Buycks
5
Kay Felder
SG
1
Reggie Bullock
Sidelined
Reggie Bullock (knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the season.
We are still awaiting details on the nature of the injury, as Bullock hadn't dealt with any knee issues since last October. Bullock played well for the Pistons in 2017-18, averaging career-highs in points (11.3), rebounds (2.5), assists (1.5) and treys (2.0). Luke Kennard will start the remaining four games of the season for Detroit. Stanley Johnson will likely log a few extra minutes as well.
Apr 6
2
Langston Galloway
3
Luke Kennard
4
Reggie Hearn
SF
1
Stanley Johnson
2
James Ennis
3
Luis Montero
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game vs. the Raptors.
There has still been no indication that Griffin is close to a return, so we wouldn't expect to see him on Wednesday vs. the Bulls either. Anthony Tolliver has been logging heavy minutes in Griffin's absence, while Henry Ellenson has seen a nice bump in playing time as well.
Apr 9
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Jon Leuer
Sidelined
Jon Leuer (ankle) underwent successful surgery on his left ankle on Friday.
Leuer is facing four months of recovery and rehab, but is expected to be ready for training camp and the 2018-19 season.
Jan 27
4
Henry Ellenson
C
1
Andre Drummond
Sidelined
Andre Drummond (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Raptors.
Drummond does not have a history of Achilles issues, but the Pistons are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and there's zero incentive for Drummond to push through anything with the playoffs no longer a reality. The Pistons will be very thin up front tonight with Blake Griffin (ankle) also unavailable, so there will be plenty of minutes for guys like Henry Ellenson, Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland. Reggie Jackson will be very busy on offense in this one.
Apr 9
2
Eric Moreland
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 26
Apr 9
The Philadelphia 76ers jump all the way up into the Top-5 in the final Power Rankings of the 2017-18 season.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 26
Apr 9
»
Dose: The Final Stretch
Apr 9
»
Season-Long Specialists
Apr 9
»
Waiver Wire & NBA Idea Pod
Apr 8
»
Dose: KD and AD Deliver
Apr 8
»
Wired: Pickups of the Year
Apr 8
»
Dose: Buckets is Back
Apr 7
»
Stew: King Brow
Apr 6
NBA Headlines
»
Gary Harris (knee) will play on Monday
»
Eric Moreland starting Monday vs. Toronto
»
Danny Green starting, Gasol to the bench
»
Nikola Vucevic, Gordon will start on Monday
»
John Henson (ankle) will start Monday vs. ORL
»
Ryan Anderson (ankle) ruled out for Tuesday
»
Malcolm Brogdon will be on minutes limit Mon
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) out Monday
»
Kyle Korver expected to start Monday
»
George Hill (ankle) will play on Monday
»
Rodney Hood (Achilles) out Monday vs. NYK
»
Lonzo Ball (knee contusion) is questionable
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
