Emmanuel Mudiay | Guard | #0

Latest News Recent News

Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not return on Saturday. This was the same reason he was listed as probable, so it wasn't fake news for him to be on the injury report. Mudiay doesn't have any history of back problems in his NBA career, but he was hobbled as he went back to the locker room. Jameer Nelson is going to be busy, so feel free to grab him if you need a point guard. Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter

Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is available to play against the Clippers on Saturday. This is a new injury for Mudiay, but the Nuggets usually have very low standards for throwing a player on the injury report as probable. Start Mudiay like you normally would.

Emmanuel Mudiay (sore lower back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game vs. the Clippers. This is the first we've heard of Mudiay dealing with any back issue. However, the Nuggets are known to note even the most minor aliments in their game notes, so this is likely nothing to be overly concerned about. Check back closer to tip-off to make sure he's all set. If Mudiay were to miss any time, Jameer Nelson would likely be inserted into the starting lineup and see a major uptick in minutes. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter