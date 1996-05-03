Player Page

Emmanuel Mudiay | Guard | #0

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not return on Saturday.
This was the same reason he was listed as probable, so it wasn't fake news for him to be on the injury report. Mudiay doesn't have any history of back problems in his NBA career, but he was hobbled as he went back to the locker room. Jameer Nelson is going to be busy, so feel free to grab him if you need a point guard. Jan 21 - 10:31 PM
Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
40116049214016836172453.38099126.78649152.3221110512.33.54.20.92.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DEN6830.44.813.3.3641.13.4.3192.13.1.6700.52.93.45.53.21.00.52.112.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DEN682067329905.36474232.319140209.670322002323722176535141872
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 19@SA126410.40024.500221.0000112320212
Jan 17@LAK12857.71423.66723.6670226320014
Jan 16ORL137612.50024.500441.00002213421418
Jan 12IND12237.42925.40012.500022722139
Jan 7@OKC12609.00004.00000.000101421020
Jan 5SA128410.40003.00000.000011520108
Jan 3SAC12828.25015.20000.000112610015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
4Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Alonzo Gee
4Mike Miller
PF1Kenneth Faried
2Wilson Chandler
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 