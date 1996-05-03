Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Emmanuel Mudiay | Guard | #0
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 3/5/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 200
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,241,800 2017-18: $3,381,480 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,294,480 {Team Option} 2019-20: $5,758,898 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will not return on Saturday.
This was the same reason he was listed as probable, so it wasn't fake news for him to be on the injury report. Mudiay doesn't have any history of back problems in his NBA career, but he was hobbled as he went back to the locker room. Jameer Nelson is going to be busy, so feel free to grab him if you need a point guard.
Jan 21 - 10:31 PM
Source:
Chris Dempsey on Twitter
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is available to play against the Clippers on Saturday.
This is a new injury for Mudiay, but the Nuggets usually have very low standards for throwing a player on the injury report as probable. Start Mudiay like you normally would.
Jan 21 - 8:24 PM
Emmanuel Mudiay (sore lower back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game vs. the Clippers.
This is the first we've heard of Mudiay dealing with any back issue. However, the Nuggets are known to note even the most minor aliments in their game notes, so this is likely nothing to be overly concerned about. Check back closer to tip-off to make sure he's all set. If Mudiay were to miss any time, Jameer Nelson would likely be inserted into the starting lineup and see a major uptick in minutes.
Jan 21 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Emmanuel Mudiay hit 5-of-7 shots and two 3-pointers for 14 points, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes of Tuesday's win over the Lakers.
The Nuggets have now won three straight games and Mudiay is playing well again, averaging 16 points, 2.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 2.0 steals on 11-of-19 shooting over his last two games. He was pretty bad prior to this two-game explosion, but it's time to make sure he's not sitting your league's waiver wire right now.
Jan 18 - 1:09 AM
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) out for game
Jan 21 - 10:31 PM
Emmanuel Mudiay available to play
Jan 21 - 8:24 PM
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) probable for Saturday
Jan 21 - 2:09 PM
Emmanuel Mudiay plays well again on Tuesday
Jan 18 - 1:09 AM
More Emmanuel Mudiay Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
1160
492
140
168
36
172
453
.380
99
126
.786
49
152
.322
11
105
12.3
3.5
4.2
0.9
2.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DEN
68
30.4
4.8
13.3
.364
1.1
3.4
.319
2.1
3.1
.670
0.5
2.9
3.4
5.5
3.2
1.0
0.5
2.1
12.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DEN
68
2067
329
905
.364
74
232
.319
140
209
.670
32
200
232
372
217
65
35
141
872
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 19
@SA
1
26
4
10
.400
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
2
3
2
0
2
12
Jan 17
@LAK
1
28
5
7
.714
2
3
.667
2
3
.667
0
2
2
6
3
2
0
0
14
Jan 16
ORL
1
37
6
12
.500
2
4
.500
4
4
1.000
0
2
2
13
4
2
1
4
18
Jan 12
IND
1
22
3
7
.429
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
2
2
7
2
2
1
3
9
Jan 7
@OKC
1
26
0
9
.000
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
4
2
1
0
2
0
Jan 5
SA
1
28
4
10
.400
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
5
2
0
1
0
8
Jan 3
SAC
1
28
2
8
.250
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
1
1
2
6
1
0
0
1
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
Sidelined
Gary Harris (ankle) could play on Tuesday.
He did some pre-game shooting and looks to be progressing. Harris is not going to play on Sunday unless something crazy happens and he's still not a lock for Tuesday. With him out Will Barton is a must-start player while Jamal Murray benefits in very deep leagues.
Jan 21
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) says he will play Saturday vs. the Clippers
Gallinari sat out Thursday's game vs. the Spurs after logging heavy minutes on his nagging ankle earlier in the week. The Nuggets have been unafraid to play Gallinari plenty even when he is dealing with bumps and bruises. Feel free to insert Gallo back in your starting lineup for Saturday. Gallinari's return will cut into Will Barton and Jamal Murray's minutes.
Jan 21
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Kenneth Faried
2
Wilson Chandler
Sidelined
Wilson Chandler (personal), Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back) are all available to play on Saturday against the Clippers.
Chandler only needed one game away from the team for personal reasons. This game figures to be somewhat fast and Danilo Gallinari is a go, so Chandler should slot into the four most of this game. Juan Hernangomez takes a big hit here.
Jan 21
3
Darrell Arthur
Sidelined
Darrell Arthur (knee) is expected to rest and miss practices throughout the season.
He is dealing with arthritis in his need, so the Nuggets will be cautious with him all season. This is not surprising at all based on his injury history. Arthur may not be in the rotation while Kenneth Faried is active. Leave him on the wire almost everywhere.
Jan 21
C
1
Nikola Jokic
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jonas Nader takes a look at the injury report and the latest trade rumors around the NBA to get you ready for Week 14.
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
»
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
»
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
»
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
»
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
»
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
»
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
NBA Headlines
»
Sam Dekker scores career-high 30 points
»
Devin Booker scores 26, hits game-winner
»
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) out for game
»
Marcus Morris tips in game-winner, scores 25
»
C.J. McCollum scores 35 in OT win at BOS
»
Raymond Felton moving to the bench
»
Mile High Buckets: Mo Speights starting
»
Mudiay, Will, Gallo, Faried, Jokic starting
»
Chandler, Gallo, Mudiay are available to play
»
Meyers Leonard scores season-high 17 points
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 41 points in OT loss
»
Courtney Lee to start, Ron Baker to bench
