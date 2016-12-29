Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Tyler Johnson
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Johnson | Guard | #8
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/7/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 190
College:
Fresno State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,628,000 2017-18: $5,881,260 2018-19: $19,245,370 2019-20: $19,245,370 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Johnson (migraine) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Suns
Fortunately for Miami, starting point guard Goran Dragic (back) will return on Tuesday. However, they remain extremely shorthanded, with Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Hassan Whiteside (eye) all out and James Johnson (illness) doubtful. Josh Richardson will likely see all the minutes he can handle. Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder will see heavier workloads as well.
Jan 3 - 7:37 PM
Source:
Miami Heat PR on Twitter
Tyler Johnson was effective against the Hornets on Thursday, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
He's unlikely to get a start in a game unless the Heat are absolutely devastated with injuries, but coach Erik Spoelstra has his sixth man locked in as a combo guard. Johnson has been quite the stat-stuffing guard in his last five, averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 treys. He's one of the most valuable bench players in fantasy.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:23:00 PM
Tyler Johnson scored 15 points with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two triples in 30 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Thunder.
Goran Dragic (back) was out, but the Heat started Josh Richardson at point guard because they love Johnson in his sixth man role. He's going to get his minutes no matter what, so his owners shouldn't concern themselves with labels. Johnson hit 5-of-13 shots from the field and 3-of-4 from the line, and his ceiling in fantasy is going to be a little higher until Dragic is able to return.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Tyler Johnson hit 5-of-14 shots for 14 points, six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 33 minutes on Thursday.
One game after scoring season-high 32 points, Johnson returned to his normal form. He has struggled with his shot in the month of December, but has averaged over 32 minutes per game. Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Dion Waiters (groin) remain sidelined, so Johnson should continue to see plenty of minutes and is a fine streaming option for fantasy owners.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 11:44:00 PM
Tyler Johnson (migraine) doubtful Tuesday
Jan 3 - 7:37 PM
Tyler Johnson has another strong game
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:23:00 PM
Tyler Johnson scores 15 points in loss
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Tyler Johnson has solid outing vs. Lakers
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 11:44:00 PM
More Tyler Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5716)
2
K. Irving
CLE
(5237)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(5235)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(5169)
5
G. Dragic
MIA
(4826)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4799)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4714)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4225)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(4093)
10
E. Fournier
ORL
(4049)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
1021
451
143
109
39
164
384
.427
78
104
.750
45
115
.391
23
35
13.7
4.3
3.3
1.2
1.1
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIA
32
18.8
2.2
5.2
.419
0.6
1.5
.375
1.0
1.5
.681
0.4
2.1
2.5
1.3
0.9
1.0
0.3
1.3
5.9
2015
MIA
36
23.9
3.3
6.8
.486
0.8
2.0
.380
1.4
1.8
.797
0.8
2.3
3.0
2.2
1.3
0.7
0.4
1.8
8.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIA
32
600
70
167
.419
18
48
.375
32
47
.681
14
67
81
42
30
33
9
42
190
2015
MIA
36
862
118
243
.486
27
71
.380
51
64
.797
28
81
109
79
47
24
14
66
314
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 1
DET
1
29
3
10
.300
1
2
.500
4
5
.800
0
1
1
5
1
1
2
2
11
Dec 30
@BOS
1
29
8
13
.615
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
6
1
0
1
5
19
Dec 29
@CHA
1
28
8
16
.500
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
6
7
5
1
2
1
1
18
Dec 27
OKC
1
30
5
13
.385
2
3
.667
3
4
.750
0
2
2
2
0
1
1
2
15
Dec 23
@NO
1
30
5
13
.385
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
0
1
0
4
11
Dec 22
LAK
1
34
5
14
.357
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
1
1
6
0
1
1
1
14
Dec 20
ORL
1
38
13
20
.650
3
5
.600
3
5
.600
0
5
5
3
0
3
0
6
32
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
Sidelined
Goran Dragic (back) will play on Tuesday vs. the Suns.
With Tyler Johnson (migraine) and James Johnson (illness) now considered doubtful, the Heat will only have eight healthy players tonight, meaning Dragic won't b eased back into action after a two-game absence. Fire him up in all lineups as he looks to get some revenge against his former team.
Jan 3
2
Tyler Johnson
Sidelined
Tyler Johnson (migraine) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Suns
Fortunately for Miami, starting point guard Goran Dragic (back) will return on Tuesday. However, they remain extremely shorthanded, with Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Hassan Whiteside (eye) all out and James Johnson (illness) doubtful. Josh Richardson will likely see all the minutes he can handle. Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder will see heavier workloads as well.
Jan 3
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
After consulting with Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat trainers, Dion Waiters (groin) said that he will not play Tuesday against the Suns.
Waiters is inching closer and closer to a return, as he was listed as a game-time decision earlier on Tuesday, before informing the media that he would not suit up after all. Miami's next game is Wednesday in Sacramento, and Waiters has a chance to finally make his long-awaited return.
Jan 3
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) did not travel to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Winslow will miss the first game of Miami's upcoming six-game road trip, and with the Heat sitting on a 10-25 record, they have zero incentive to rush Winslow back to the court. For what it's worth, Winslow downplayed the injury when discussing it on Sunday, saying he doesn't anticipate it being a long-term issue, so perhaps he can rejoin the squad in Sacramento for Wednesday's game against the Kings. Wayne Ellington will draw the start in Winslow's place, and he's on the radar as a potential 3-point streamer.
Jan 2
2
Rodney McGruder
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in left foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
McRoberts' streak of bad injury luck continues. This injury is to the same foot he broke back in the 2016 postseason. McRoberts had started 14 straight games for Miami, but was largely ineffective, averaging just 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over his last seven games, he saw his playing time reduced and was averaging under 17 minutes per contest. He can now be waived in all fantasy leagues. Luke Babbit will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
Sidelined
James Johnson (illness) is now considered doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Suns.
He missed the morning shootaround due to food poisoning, so blame Kevin Love for sharing his bad Sea Bass. All kidding aside, this will leave the Heat very shorthanded tonight, as Justise Winslow (shoulder), Hassan Whiteside (eye), Dion Waiters (groin) and Josh McRoberts (foot) have already been ruled out, while Tyler Johnson (migraine) is questionable. Derrick Williams should be relevant tonight with Johnson out.
Jan 3
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
Sidelined
Hassan Whiteside (right retinal contusion) and Justise Winslow (shoulder) did not accompany the team to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
The Heat will be on the road for the next six games, but it's looking like both Whiteside and Winslow will miss Tuesday's contest in Phoenix, and their absence could extend beyond that one game. Willie Reed drew the start in Whiteside's place on Sunday, but it was James Johnson who emerged as the primary beneficiary earning 34 minutes in a lot of small ball lineups sans Whiteside and Winslow. Whiteside's eye is still very sensitive to light, so we're going to call him questionable for Wednesday.
Jan 2
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
NBA Headlines
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) ruled out Tuesday
»
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
»
Tyler Johnson (migraine) doubtful Tuesday
»
James Johnson (illness) is now doubtful
»
Kenneth Faried (back) not expected to play
»
Bradley Beal's minutes will be 'monitored'
»
Aron Baynes (ankle) out Tuesday vs. Indiana
»
Jeff Teague (ankle) will play Tuesday vs. DET
»
Avery Bradley (illness) will play on Tuesday
»
Gerald Henderson (hip) ruled out for Tuesday
»
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out vs. NYK
»
Faried, Arthur, Nelson questionable Tuesday
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
