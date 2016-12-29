Tyler Johnson | Guard | #8

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Johnson (migraine) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Suns Fortunately for Miami, starting point guard Goran Dragic (back) will return on Tuesday. However, they remain extremely shorthanded, with Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Hassan Whiteside (eye) all out and James Johnson (illness) doubtful. Josh Richardson will likely see all the minutes he can handle. Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder will see heavier workloads as well. Source: Miami Heat PR on Twitter

Tyler Johnson was effective against the Hornets on Thursday, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes. He's unlikely to get a start in a game unless the Heat are absolutely devastated with injuries, but coach Erik Spoelstra has his sixth man locked in as a combo guard. Johnson has been quite the stat-stuffing guard in his last five, averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 treys. He's one of the most valuable bench players in fantasy.

Tyler Johnson scored 15 points with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two triples in 30 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Thunder. Goran Dragic (back) was out, but the Heat started Josh Richardson at point guard because they love Johnson in his sixth man role. He's going to get his minutes no matter what, so his owners shouldn't concern themselves with labels. Johnson hit 5-of-13 shots from the field and 3-of-4 from the line, and his ceiling in fantasy is going to be a little higher until Dragic is able to return.