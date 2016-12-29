Player Page

Tyler Johnson | Guard | #8

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190
College: Fresno State
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Johnson (migraine) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Suns
Fortunately for Miami, starting point guard Goran Dragic (back) will return on Tuesday. However, they remain extremely shorthanded, with Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Hassan Whiteside (eye) all out and James Johnson (illness) doubtful. Josh Richardson will likely see all the minutes he can handle. Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder will see heavier workloads as well. Jan 3 - 7:37 PM
Source: Miami Heat PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
33102145114310939164384.42778104.75045115.391233513.74.33.31.21.10.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIA3218.82.25.2.4190.61.5.3751.01.5.6810.42.12.51.30.91.00.31.35.9
2015MIA3623.93.36.8.4860.82.0.3801.41.8.7970.82.33.02.21.30.70.41.88.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIA3260070167.4191848.3753247.681146781423033942190
2015MIA36862118243.4862771.3805164.79728811097947241466314
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 1DET129310.30012.50045.8000115112211
Dec 30@BOS129813.61513.333221.0000446101519
Dec 29@CHA128816.50026.33300.0001675121118
Dec 27OKC130513.38523.66734.7500222011215
Dec 23@NO130513.38512.50000.0000331010411
Dec 22LAK134514.35746.66700.0000116011114
Dec 20ORL1381320.65035.60035.6000553030632

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 