Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tarik Black | Center/Forward | #28
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 250
College:
Kansas
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,191,000 2017-18: $6,655,325 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tarik Black will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, sending Timofey Mozgov to the bench.
The Lakers will go with a starting five of D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Black, as they shift towards a more player developmental focus for the second half of the season. Walton also said that he's going to be giving more minutes to Ivica Zubac in the second unit, so Mozgov could be approaching DNP-CD territory. Black hasn't been all that impressive as a starter this season, so if there's a speculative pickup here, it's Zubac.
Feb 6 - 5:56 PM
Source:
Mike Trudell on Twitter
Tarik Black will come off the bench on Monday vs. the Knicks.
Julius Randle (illness) is returning to the lineup, but there's a chance Black could still be involved because the Lakers are going to keep a close eye on Randle's condition. Black averages 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds as a reserve this season, so he's not worth deploying in most fantasy lineups.
Feb 6 - 12:12 PM
Tarik Black is starting against the Celtics on Friday.
We still don't know the status of Julius Randle, but he's not on the inactive list. If Randle gives it a go, expect him to be limited. Black is a low-end streaming option if you need rebounds after he finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in 26 minutes on Thursday.
Feb 3 - 7:15 PM
Source:
Gary Washburn on Twitter
Tarik Black was effective in his 26 minutes as the starting power forward against the Wizards on Thursday, scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds, one assist and three turnovers.
On top of starting at the four, he closed at the five with the Lakers trying to pull a comeback. Black is almost certainly going to lose his job once Julius Randle is back, but that could be a few games with Randle limited to just six minutes today. Outside of being a stream for the next 1-2 games, his fantasy value doesn't look great.
Feb 2 - 9:50 PM
Tarik Black starting, Mozgov to the bench
Feb 6 - 5:56 PM
Tarik Black will come off the bench Monday
Feb 6 - 12:12 PM
Tarik Black starting again on Friday
Feb 3 - 7:15 PM
Tarik Black starts at PF, closes at C
Feb 2 - 9:50 PM
More Tarik Black Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. DeRozan
TOR
(6064)
2
D. Rose
NY
(5966)
3
N. Jokic
DEN
(5607)
4
J. Embiid
PHI
(5494)
5
C. Paul
LAC
(4995)
6
K. Middleton
MLW
(4796)
7
D. Williams
DAL
(4749)
8
A. Bradley
BOS
(4634)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(4552)
10
K. Love
CLE
(4542)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
41
660
243
221
25
15
93
180
.517
57
79
.722
0
1
.000
21
33
5.9
5.4
0.6
0.4
0.8
0.5
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
LAK
63
19.0
2.5
4.3
.575
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.9
.551
2.3
3.6
5.8
0.7
0.8
0.3
0.4
2.5
6.0
2015
LAK
39
12.7
1.5
2.7
.548
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
1.2
.422
1.1
2.9
4.0
0.4
0.6
0.4
0.5
2.0
3.4
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
LAK
63
1195
157
273
.575
0
1
.000
65
118
.551
142
226
368
42
48
19
24
158
379
2015
LAK
39
495
57
104
.548
0
0
.000
19
45
.422
44
113
157
16
22
14
18
78
133
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 3
@BOS
1
18
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
4
2
6
1
1
0
0
4
4
Feb 2
@WAS
1
26
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
3
5
.600
2
9
11
1
3
0
0
4
13
Jan 31
DEN
1
18
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
4
4
8
0
2
1
1
3
6
Jan 26
@UTA
1
30
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
1
1
1
1
4
Jan 25
@POR
1
8
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
0
0
0
0
4
4
Jan 22
@DAL
1
10
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Jan 20
IND
1
28
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
6
7
13
3
1
2
0
2
8
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
Sidelined
Julius Randle (illness) will start on Monday vs. the Knicks.
He sat out of Friday's game vs. Boston after playing just six minutes the previous night against the Wizards. He's had a few days off to recover, but coach Luke Walton said he will "keep an eye on his condition during the game." He's a risky play in DFS, but his season-long owners can activate him for a three-game week. Tarik Black will return to the bench.
Feb 6
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
The Celtics moved into the top three and the Wizards moved all the way up to No. 6 in Jonas Nader's latest edition of Power Rankings!
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 6
»
Dose: Super Sunday
Feb 6
»
Jamal Crawford's Pickup Games
Feb 5
»
Wired: Yogi & Top NBA Pickups!
Feb 5
»
Dose: Whiteside Was Wonderful
Feb 5
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
»
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Feb 4
NBA Headlines
»
Tarik Black starting, Mozgov to the bench
»
Caris LeVert, Quincy Acy out on Tuesday
»
Kyle O'Quinn will start Monday vs. the Lakers
»
Derrick Rose (ankle) will play Monday vs. LAL
»
Myles Turner (illness) will play on Monday
»
Report: Pelicans interested in Brook Lopez
»
Report: PHI-NO talking Jahlil Okafor trade
»
Confirm: Brandon Ingram will start on Monday
»
Luol Deng will come off the bench Monday
»
Zaza Pachulia (rotator cuff) doubtful vs. CHI
»
Klay Thompson (personal) not with the team
»
Jimmy Butler (heel) limited at shootaround
