Tarik Black | Center/Forward | #28

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
College: Kansas
Recent News

Tarik Black will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, sending Timofey Mozgov to the bench.
The Lakers will go with a starting five of D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Black, as they shift towards a more player developmental focus for the second half of the season. Walton also said that he's going to be giving more minutes to Ivica Zubac in the second unit, so Mozgov could be approaching DNP-CD territory. Black hasn't been all that impressive as a starter this season, so if there's a speculative pickup here, it's Zubac. Feb 6 - 5:56 PM
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
41660243221251593180.5175779.72201.00021335.95.40.60.40.80.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014LAK6319.02.54.3.5750.00.0.0001.01.9.5512.33.65.80.70.80.30.42.56.0
2015LAK3912.71.52.7.5480.00.0.0000.51.2.4221.12.94.00.40.60.40.52.03.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014LAK631195157273.57501.00065118.55114222636842481924158379
2015LAK3949557104.54800.0001945.422441131571622141878133
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 3@BOS11826.33300.00002.000426110044
Feb 2@WAS12656.83300.00035.60029111300413
Jan 31DEN11835.60000.00001.000448021136
Jan 26@UTA13026.33300.00000.000112211114
Jan 25@POR1823.66700.00000.000246000044
Jan 22@DAL11002.00000.00000.000000000020
Jan 20IND12846.66700.00001.0006713312028

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 