Tarik Black will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, sending Timofey Mozgov to the bench. The Lakers will go with a starting five of D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Black, as they shift towards a more player developmental focus for the second half of the season. Walton also said that he's going to be giving more minutes to Ivica Zubac in the second unit, so Mozgov could be approaching DNP-CD territory. Black hasn't been all that impressive as a starter this season, so if there's a speculative pickup here, it's Zubac. Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

Tarik Black will come off the bench on Monday vs. the Knicks. Julius Randle (illness) is returning to the lineup, but there's a chance Black could still be involved because the Lakers are going to keep a close eye on Randle's condition. Black averages 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds as a reserve this season, so he's not worth deploying in most fantasy lineups.

Tarik Black is starting against the Celtics on Friday. We still don't know the status of Julius Randle, but he's not on the inactive list. If Randle gives it a go, expect him to be limited. Black is a low-end streaming option if you need rebounds after he finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in 26 minutes on Thursday. Source: Gary Washburn on Twitter