Joe Ingles | Guard/Forward | #2

Joe Ingles will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, with Rodney Hood (knee) unavailable. Hood is expected to miss the next two weeks of action, so Ingles is worth a look in most leagues if you've got someone to cut. In three starts this season, Ingles has compiled averages of 13.7 points, 4.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 triples per contest on 56.0 percent shooting. Source: David Locke on Twitter

Joe Ingles scored eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 10 minutes against Orlando on Saturday. He did not see much run in this contest, but Rodney Hood (knee) suffered a hyperextended knee tonight, so Ingles could be in for a larger role if Hood misses. In the five games that Hood has missed this season, Ingles is averaging 33.4 minutes, 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals, while making 17 3-pointers during that stretch. He can be considered a DFS value play if Hood is out.

Joe Ingles scored nine points in 29 minutes off the bench against the Raptors on Friday, adding two rebounds four steals, two 3-pointers and matching his career-high seven assists. It turns out Rodney Hood (illness) was still limited, so Ingles was needed off the bench. He was also able to break his tie with Courtney Lee to become the sole leader for NBA 3-point percentage. Hood should be ready for Tuesday, which means Ingles should see a hit in minutes.