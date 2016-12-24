Player Page

Joe Ingles | Guard/Forward | #2

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 226
Contract: view contract details
Joe Ingles will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, with Rodney Hood (knee) unavailable.
Hood is expected to miss the next two weeks of action, so Ingles is worth a look in most leagues if you've got someone to cut. In three starts this season, Ingles has compiled averages of 13.7 points, 4.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 triples per contest on 56.0 percent shooting. Jan 16 - 7:55 PM
Source: David Locke on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
42844267110903893195.4772735.77154120.4503406.42.62.10.91.00.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014UTA7921.21.94.5.4150.92.6.3560.40.5.7500.31.92.22.31.20.90.11.65.0
2015UTA8115.31.53.6.4261.02.6.3860.20.2.7220.21.61.91.20.80.70.01.24.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014UTA791673147354.41572202.3563040.75022153175182987210124396
2015UTA811241124291.42681210.3861318.72219132151966555498342
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 14ORL111331.000221.00000.000022110018
Jan 13DET11902.00001.00000.000044202010
Jan 10CLE12725.40014.25000.000022521015
Jan 8@MEM11701.00001.00013.333134210021
Jan 7@MIN12436.50014.250221.000112414009
Jan 5@TOR12636.50003.00000.000066310056
Jan 3@BOS12626.33314.250221.000145421037

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Joe Ingles
3Alec Burks
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
4Joel Bolomboy
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 