Joe Ingles | Guard/Forward | #2
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/2/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 226
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,150,000 2017-18: $2,687,500 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Ingles will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, with Rodney Hood (knee) unavailable.
Hood is expected to miss the next two weeks of action, so Ingles is worth a look in most leagues if you've got someone to cut. In three starts this season, Ingles has compiled averages of 13.7 points, 4.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 triples per contest on 56.0 percent shooting.
Jan 16 - 7:55 PM
Source:
David Locke on Twitter
Joe Ingles scored eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 10 minutes against Orlando on Saturday.
He did not see much run in this contest, but Rodney Hood (knee) suffered a hyperextended knee tonight, so Ingles could be in for a larger role if Hood misses. In the five games that Hood has missed this season, Ingles is averaging 33.4 minutes, 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals, while making 17 3-pointers during that stretch. He can be considered a DFS value play if Hood is out.
Jan 15 - 12:46 AM
Joe Ingles scored nine points in 29 minutes off the bench against the Raptors on Friday, adding two rebounds four steals, two 3-pointers and matching his career-high seven assists.
It turns out Rodney Hood (illness) was still limited, so Ingles was needed off the bench. He was also able to break his tie with Courtney Lee to become the sole leader for NBA 3-point percentage. Hood should be ready for Tuesday, which means Ingles should see a hit in minutes.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:52:00 AM
Joe Ingles will come off the bench against the Raptors on Friday.
He's been terrific to help fill the void left by all the injuries to the Jazz. Ingles is tied with Courtney Lee for the NBA lead on 3-point percentage, but loses a lot of value while the Jazz have their starting wings ready to go.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 08:29:00 PM
Joe Ingles will start Monday vs. Phoenix
Jan 16 - 7:55 PM
Joe Ingles scores eight points in 10 mins
Jan 15 - 12:46 AM
Joe Ingles scores nine points
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:52:00 AM
Joe Ingles moving to the bench
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 08:29:00 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
844
267
110
90
38
93
195
.477
27
35
.771
54
120
.450
3
40
6.4
2.6
2.1
0.9
1.0
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
UTA
79
21.2
1.9
4.5
.415
0.9
2.6
.356
0.4
0.5
.750
0.3
1.9
2.2
2.3
1.2
0.9
0.1
1.6
5.0
2015
UTA
81
15.3
1.5
3.6
.426
1.0
2.6
.386
0.2
0.2
.722
0.2
1.6
1.9
1.2
0.8
0.7
0.0
1.2
4.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
UTA
79
1673
147
354
.415
72
202
.356
30
40
.750
22
153
175
182
98
72
10
124
396
2015
UTA
81
1241
124
291
.426
81
210
.386
13
18
.722
19
132
151
96
65
55
4
98
342
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 14
ORL
1
11
3
3
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
8
Jan 13
DET
1
19
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
2
0
2
0
1
0
Jan 10
CLE
1
27
2
5
.400
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
2
2
5
2
1
0
1
5
Jan 8
@MEM
1
17
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
1
3
.333
1
3
4
2
1
0
0
2
1
Jan 7
@MIN
1
24
3
6
.500
1
4
.250
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
4
1
4
0
0
9
Jan 5
@TOR
1
26
3
6
.500
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
3
1
0
0
5
6
Jan 3
@BOS
1
26
2
6
.333
1
4
.250
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
4
2
1
0
3
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
Dante Exum
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
Sidelined
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said on Monday that he's hopeful to have Rodney Hood (knee) back on the court in two weeks.
Hood is dealing with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee, so this timetable makes sense. Joe Ingles will move into the starting lineup with Hood on the sidelines, and he's worth a speculative add in most leagues. Joe Johnson should also see an uptick in minutes, and Alec Burks' could have his rehab process slightly accelerated. Hood had been struggling mightily over the past month, ranking well outside the top-250, so he's a cut candidate in leagues without an IR-spot.
Jan 16
2
Joe Ingles
3
Alec Burks
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
Sidelined
Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic.
The Jazz have consistently held him in the upper teens since they've been healthy. The Jazz used Dante Exum for the first time in a while on Friday and he looked pretty good, so he's likely just going to slot into Johnson's minutes tonight. Alec Burks will also be in the rotation.
Jan 14
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
4
Joel Bolomboy
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
