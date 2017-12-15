Khem Birch | Forward | #24

Khem Birch set multiple career-highs on Tuesday vs. the Wolves, scoring 12 points (4-of-6 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 19 minutes.

He played a total of 20 minutes this season prior to Tuesday, but coach Frank Vogel gave him a look with Marreese Speights (personal) out and he made a big impression. It's possible that the Magic will give him another chance even when Speights returns since this is becoming a lost season anyways, so put him on your watch list if you need a big man. We'll let you know if he keeps it going on Thursday vs. the Cavaliers.