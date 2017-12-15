Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sit for a King
Jan 16
Daily Dose: Holiday Hostility
Jan 16
NBA Power Rankings: Week 14
Jan 15
Dose: Brow Goes Bonkers
Jan 15
The Specialists: Marked Man
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 14
Dose: Drummond & Dunn Dominate
Jan 14
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nikola Jokic dominates w/ 29-18-7 line
Anthony Davis posts 45-point monster line
Jimmy Butler scores 28 with monster line
Khem Birch double-doubles w/ four blocks
Evan Fournier scores career-high 32 points
Bismack Biyombo double-doubles w/ 5 blocks
Will Barton will start vs. Dallas on Tuesday
Labissiere (shoulder) questionable Wednesday
J.J. Redick (leg) out at least 10 days
Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica ejected
Woj: J.J. Redick's leg injury 'isn't serious'
James Harden (hamstring) questionable vs. MIN
Roster
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Jamel Artis
(F)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Wesley Iwundu
(G)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Khem Birch
(F)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Khem Birch | Forward | #24
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 215
College:
UNLV
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Khem Birch set multiple career-highs on Tuesday vs. the Wolves, scoring 12 points (4-of-6 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 19 minutes.
He played a total of 20 minutes this season prior to Tuesday, but coach Frank Vogel gave him a look with Marreese Speights (personal) out and he made a big impression. It's possible that the Magic will give him another chance even when Speights returns since this is becoming a lost season anyways, so put him on your watch list if you need a big man. We'll let you know if he keeps it going on Thursday vs. the Cavaliers.
Jan 16 - 9:47 PM
The Magic assigned Khem Birch to the G-League on Friday.
Birch has appeared in just six games for Orlando this season, averaging only 3.3 minutes.
Jan 6 - 10:39 AM
Source:
Magic PR on Twitter
Khem Birch has been assigned to the G-League.
No fantasy impact to note here, as Birch has played a total of only 11 minutes for the Magic all season.
Fri, Dec 15, 2017 11:11:00 AM
Source:
Magic PR on Twitter
The Magic have recalled Khem Birch from the G-League.
Orlando will be very thin at the four-spot tonight sans Aaron Gordon (concussion) and Jonathan Isaac (ankle), so perhaps Birch will be able to crack the rotation tonight. Still, it's unlikely he'll bring enough to the box score to warrant much attention in fantasy hoops.
Wed, Dec 13, 2017 11:58:00 AM
Source:
Orlando Magic PR on Twitter
Khem Birch double-doubles w/ four blocks
Jan 16 - 9:47 PM
Magic assign Khem Birch to G-League
Jan 6 - 10:39 AM
Magic assign Khem Birch to G-League
Fri, Dec 15, 2017 11:11:00 AM
Magic recall Khem Birch from the G-League
Wed, Dec 13, 2017 11:58:00 AM
More Khem Birch Player News
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(7886)
2
K. Lowry
TOR
(7405)
3
J. Harden
HOU
(6939)
4
K. Leonard
SA
(6728)
5
D. Russell
BKN
(6469)
6
N. Vucevic
ORL
(6217)
7
M. Fultz
PHI
(5919)
8
M. Conley
MEM
(5896)
9
T. Hardaway Jr.
NY
(5893)
10
D. Jordan
LAC
(5858)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
7
20
8
5
1
0
4
8
.500
0
0
0.0
0
0
0.0
0
0
1.1
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 12
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 10
@MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 9
@DAL
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 3
HOU
1
7
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
2
4
Jan 1
@BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
2
D.J. Augustin
3
Shelvin Mack
SG
1
Jonathon Simmons
2
Terrence Ross
Sidelined
Terrence Ross is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a right knee injury.
According to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Ross sprained his right knee’s medial collateral ligament and suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis and there is no timetable for his return. It's a tough loss for the Magic, and Robbins points out that Arron Afflalo or Mario Hezonja could enter the rotation with Jonathon Simmons and Evan Fournier playing as many minutes as they can handle. If available, Simmons should be picked up in most leagues, and this also improves Jonathan Isaac's outlook when he returns from his ankle injury.
Nov 30
3
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica were both ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's game.
Both players were chirping at each other for a few minutes, but Afflalo started swinging when the two were competing for a rebound. Afflalo is likely looking at a suspension, but he shouldn't be owned in fantasy leagues anyways. While he's out, Wes Iwundu and Mario Hezonja could pick up some extra minutes.
Jan 16
SF
1
Evan Fournier
2
Mario Hezonja
3
Jamel Artis
PF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jonathan Isaac
Sidelined
Coach Frank Vogel said that Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is not yet close to returning to game action.
Earlier this month, the Magic announced that they were placing Isaac in an injury rehabilitation and conditioning program. Isaac missed 17 consecutive games from Nov. 13 through Dec. 16, and then reaggravated the injury upon his return. The Magic, who are playing for ping pong balls at this point, have absolutely no reason to rush him back. He should be left on waivers in all re-draft leagues.
Jan 13
3
Adreian Payne
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
Sidelined
Nikola Vucevic underwent successful surgery to repair the fractured metacarpal in his left hand on Tuesday and he's expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks of action.
Whether or not you can hold onto Vucevic through this injury will depend on whether or not your league offers an IR-spot, and if not, your place in the standings, but we'd recommend trying to hang on to a guy with top-20 upside. In the meantime, Bismack Biyombo figures to enter the starting five, and he should be a solid source of boards, blocks and FG% over the coming weeks, so he's worth grabbing as long as you're okay with some bad free throw shooting.
Dec 26
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Marreese Speights
Sidelined
Marreese Speights (personal) has been ruled out Tuesday's game vs. Minnesota.
Speights is averaging just 13.3 minutes per game, so this doesn't make much of an impact in most fantasy formats. Aaron Gordon could log a few more minutes than usual.
Jan 16
Sit for a King
Jan 16
Mike Gallagher goes over the news that the Kings are going to rest players.
More NBA Columns
»
Sit for a King
Jan 16
»
Daily Dose: Holiday Hostility
Jan 16
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 14
Jan 15
»
Dose: Brow Goes Bonkers
Jan 15
»
The Specialists: Marked Man
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 14
»
Dose: Drummond & Dunn Dominate
Jan 14
»
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 13
NBA Headlines
»
Nikola Jokic dominates w/ 29-18-7 line
»
Anthony Davis posts 45-point monster line
»
Jimmy Butler scores 28 with monster line
»
Khem Birch double-doubles w/ four blocks
»
Evan Fournier scores career-high 32 points
»
Bismack Biyombo double-doubles w/ 5 blocks
»
Will Barton will start vs. Dallas on Tuesday
»
Labissiere (shoulder) questionable Wednesday
»
J.J. Redick (leg) out at least 10 days
»
Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica ejected
»
Woj: J.J. Redick's leg injury 'isn't serious'
»
James Harden (hamstring) questionable vs. MIN
NBA Links
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
