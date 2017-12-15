Player Page

Roster

Khem Birch | Forward | #24

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 215
College: UNLV
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Khem Birch set multiple career-highs on Tuesday vs. the Wolves, scoring 12 points (4-of-6 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 19 minutes.
He played a total of 20 minutes this season prior to Tuesday, but coach Frank Vogel gave him a look with Marreese Speights (personal) out and he made a big impression. It's possible that the Magic will give him another chance even when Speights returns since this is becoming a lost season anyways, so put him on your watch list if you need a big man. We'll let you know if he keeps it going on Thursday vs. the Cavaliers. Jan 16 - 9:47 PM
More Khem Birch Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
720851048.500000.0000.0001.10.70.10.00.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 12@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 10@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 9@DAL1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 3HOU1723.66700.00000.000123000024
Jan 1@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Elfrid Payton
2D.J. Augustin
3Shelvin Mack
SG1Jonathon Simmons
2Terrence Ross
3Arron Afflalo
SF1Evan Fournier
2Mario Hezonja
3Jamel Artis
PF1Aaron Gordon
2Jonathan Isaac
3Adreian Payne
C1Nikola Vucevic
2Bismack Biyombo
3Marreese Speights
 

 