Langston Galloway will decline his player option with the Kings for the 2017-18 season.

With Galloway opting out, the Kings officially do not have any point guards on the roster for next season, which perhaps could give them some added incentive to go with De'Aaron Fox on draft day, assuming he's still available when they come on the board with the No. 5 overall selection. As for Galloway, he shouldn't have much trouble finding his next contract, but it's unlikely he'll be a guy worth monitoring in standard fantasy leagues next season.