Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Darren Collison
(G)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Langston Galloway | Guard | #9
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/9/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
College:
St. Joseph's
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,200,000 2017-18: $5,434,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Langston Galloway will decline his player option with the Kings for the 2017-18 season.
With Galloway opting out, the Kings officially do not have any point guards on the roster for next season, which perhaps could give them some added incentive to go with De'Aaron Fox on draft day, assuming he's still available when they come on the board with the No. 5 overall selection. As for Galloway, he shouldn't have much trouble finding his next contract, but it's unlikely he'll be a guy worth monitoring in standard fantasy leagues next season.
Jun 21 - 10:04 AM
Source:
Sam Amick on Twitter
Langston Galloway is starting against the Clippers on Wednesday.
Thankfully, this will be the last time we have to wait until tip for a Kings lineup.
Apr 12 - 10:47 PM
Langston Galloway started on Tuesday vs. the Mavericks and scored 15 points with seven rebounds, one assist, two triples and four turnovers in 37 minutes.
The Kings dressed eight players tonight and Galloway got all the minutes he could handle with Ty Lawson (rest) and Darren Collison (rest) watching from the sidelines. He will be a DFS option the next time Lawson or Collison misses a game, but he's not a great pickup in season-long leagues.
Apr 5 - 2:36 AM
Langston Galloway finished with eight points in 23 minutes on Sunday at San Antonio.
Galloway has played 20-plus minutes in each of his past four outings, logging plenty of minutes with Arron Afflalo (personal), Tyreke Evans (ankle) and Ben McLemore (personal) sidelined again. It appears Galloway will continue to see regular minutes off the bench with head coach Dave Joerger also resting his point guards, opening up the logjam in the backcourt.
Mar 19 - 11:02 PM
Langston Galloway will decline player option
Jun 21 - 10:04 AM
Galloway getting another start
Apr 12 - 10:47 PM
Langston Galloway scores 15 points
Apr 5 - 2:36 AM
Langston Galloway plays 23 minutes
Mar 19 - 11:02 PM
More Langston Galloway Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
74
1494
585
156
93
46
207
545
.380
51
64
.797
120
308
.390
6
46
7.9
2.1
1.3
0.6
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
NY
45
32.4
4.5
11.4
.399
1.4
3.9
.352
1.4
1.7
.808
0.8
3.4
4.2
3.3
1.4
1.2
0.3
2.9
11.8
2015
NY
82
24.8
2.8
7.2
.393
0.9
2.7
.344
1.0
1.4
.754
0.5
3.0
3.5
2.5
0.7
0.9
0.3
2.2
7.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
NY
45
1459
204
511
.399
62
176
.352
63
78
.808
37
153
190
150
61
52
12
129
533
2015
NY
82
2032
231
588
.393
77
224
.344
86
114
.754
43
245
288
207
61
77
22
177
625
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
@LAC
1
42
4
11
.364
2
2
1.000
4
4
1.000
1
3
4
6
2
1
0
2
14
Apr 11
PHO
1
27
2
7
.286
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
1
0
0
4
4
Apr 9
HOU
1
26
4
6
.667
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
1
2
3
0
0
0
1
10
Apr 7
@LAK
1
20
2
7
.286
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
3
3
5
1
1
0
1
5
Apr 4
DAL
1
37
5
10
.500
2
4
.500
3
4
.750
1
6
7
1
4
0
0
0
15
Apr 1
@MIN
1
15
6
7
.857
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
17
Mar 31
@NO
1
21
1
7
.143
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
1
0
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Arron Afflalo
2
Buddy Hield
3
Garrett Temple
4
Ben McLemore
5
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) will be shut down for the season, according to multiple reports.
Kayte Christensen reported the Kings' decision, and it was confirmed by CSN's James Ham, so this is the end of the line for Richardson's rookie campaign. The injury put a serious damper on his fantasy stock, but he's an interesting guy to keep in mind for next season -- the Kings are in a full rebuild and Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Tyreke Evans are all unrestricted FAs.
Mar 26
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) has opted out of the final year of his contract.
He's leaving $14.3 million on the table, but he's reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from his ruptured left Achilles tendon. Gay has previously said that he won't return to the Kings if he opts out, so it will be interesting to see what the market looks like for the veteran forward. He will be 31 years old in August and averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 triples on 45.5 percent shooting before his season-ending injury.
Jun 12
2
Tyreke Evans
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Skal Labissiere
C
1
Willie Cauley-Stein
2
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
NBA Podcast for June 20
Jun 20
Basketball never stops and the same goes for basketball news. We break down the Tuesday stories.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Podcast for June 20
Jun 20
»
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
»
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
»
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
»
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
»
Trust The Product
Jun 18
»
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
»
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SF’s
Jun 16
NBA Headlines
»
Langston Galloway will decline player option
»
Greg Monroe will pick up player option w/ MIL
»
ESPN: LAC gauge interest in DeAndre Jordan
»
Belinelli and Miles Plumlee traded to Atlanta
»
Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets
»
Cavs 'seriously interested' in Paul George
»
ESPN: Jimmy Butler hopes to stay with Bulls
»
Report: Dwyane Wade to pick up player option
»
Report: D'Angelo Russell, Mozgov headed to BK
»
Report: Brook Lopez traded to the Lakers
»
Report: CHI 'actively shopping' Jimmy Butler
»
Multiple teams inquiring about Porzingis?
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
