Langston Galloway | Guard | #9

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
College: St. Joseph's
Contract: view contract details
Langston Galloway will decline his player option with the Kings for the 2017-18 season.
With Galloway opting out, the Kings officially do not have any point guards on the roster for next season, which perhaps could give them some added incentive to go with De'Aaron Fox on draft day, assuming he's still available when they come on the board with the No. 5 overall selection. As for Galloway, he shouldn't have much trouble finding his next contract, but it's unlikely he'll be a guy worth monitoring in standard fantasy leagues next season. Jun 21 - 10:04 AM
Source: Sam Amick on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
7414945851569346207545.3805164.797120308.3906467.92.11.30.60.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014NY 4532.44.511.4.3991.43.9.3521.41.7.8080.83.44.23.31.41.20.32.911.8
2015NY 8224.82.87.2.3930.92.7.3441.01.4.7540.53.03.52.50.70.90.32.27.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014NY 451459204511.39962176.3526378.80837153190150615212129533
2015NY 822032231588.39377224.34486114.75443245288207617722177625
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12@LAC142411.364221.000441.0001346210214
Apr 11PHO12727.28602.00000.000022210044
Apr 9HOU12646.66723.66700.0001123000110
Apr 7@LAK12027.28614.25000.000033511015
Apr 4DAL137510.50024.50034.7501671400015
Apr 1@MIN11567.85734.750221.0001230000017
Mar 31@NO12117.14313.33300.000011010103

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
3Langston Galloway
SG1Arron Afflalo
2Buddy Hield
3Garrett Temple
4Ben McLemore
5Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Tyreke Evans
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Skal Labissiere
C1Willie Cauley-Stein
2Georgios Papagiannis
 

 