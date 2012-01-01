Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Sindarius Thornwell
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Milos Teodosic | Guard
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/19/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Milos Teodosic has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Clippers.
That's a solid get for the Clippers, especially after it was reported the two sides were talking a three-year, $24 million deal. Teodosic is a 30-year-old guard and he'll also have a player option on the second year of this deal. He's one of the flashiest passers in the league, so at least he should be good for a handful of pretty lobs to DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. The Serbian guard should be looking at minutes in the low 20s and could be looked at as a last-round flier.
Jul 6 - 2:40 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Milos Teodosic is reportedly in the process of negotiating a three-year, $24 million deal with the Clippers.
This report is stemming from a source that earlier reported Teodosic was working on a deal with the Bulls, so we're somewhat skeptical of taking this report at face value. If true, Teodosic would likely be headed for a timeshare situation with Patrick Beverley, so in terms of fantasy hoops, this isn't really an ideal landing spot for the 30-year-old point guard.
Jul 5 - 1:24 PM
Source:
Euro Hoops
The Bulls aren't involved in the Milos Teodosic talks, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
If we had to come up with a top-five reporters who are most plugged in on their beat, K.C. Johnson would easily be in there. In other words, the smart money is on the Bulls looking to give the keys to Kris Dunn next year as they look to rebuild. Teodosic is fully expected to come over to the NBA, but the 30-year-old guard doesn't have a clear destination right now.
Jun 30 - 4:57 PM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Milos Teodosic is "very close" to signing with the Bulls for next season, according to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
The 30-year-old guard sounds like he's going to be coming over to the NBA. He's not the most athletic guy, but Teodosic is one of the most creative passers on the planet and he shot a respectable 38.1 percent from deep in EuroLeague last year. He would battle Kris Dunn for the starting job.
Jun 29 - 5:20 PM
Source:
Tony Jones on Twitter
Milos Teodosic agrees to a deal with Clippers
Jul 6 - 2:40 PM
Milos Teodosic negotiating a deal with LAC?
Jul 5 - 1:24 PM
Report: Bulls not involved on Teodosic talks
Jun 30 - 4:57 PM
Report: Teodosic close to signing with CHI
Jun 29 - 5:20 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
4
Jawun Evans
5
DeAndre Liggins
SG
1
Lou Williams
2
Sindarius Thornwell
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Luc Mbah a Moute
3
Sam Dekker
4
Wes Johnson
5
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Brice Johnson
4
Kyle Wiltjer
5
Brandon Bass
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
