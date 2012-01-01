Milos Teodosic | Guard Team: Los Angeles Clippers Age / DOB: (30) / 3/19/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 210 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Milos Teodosic has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Clippers. That's a solid get for the Clippers, especially after it was reported the two sides were talking a three-year, $24 million deal. Teodosic is a 30-year-old guard and he'll also have a player option on the second year of this deal. He's one of the flashiest passers in the league, so at least he should be good for a handful of pretty lobs to DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. The Serbian guard should be looking at minutes in the low 20s and could be looked at as a last-round flier. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Milos Teodosic is reportedly in the process of negotiating a three-year, $24 million deal with the Clippers. This report is stemming from a source that earlier reported Teodosic was working on a deal with the Bulls, so we're somewhat skeptical of taking this report at face value. If true, Teodosic would likely be headed for a timeshare situation with Patrick Beverley, so in terms of fantasy hoops, this isn't really an ideal landing spot for the 30-year-old point guard. Source: Euro Hoops

The Bulls aren't involved in the Milos Teodosic talks, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. If we had to come up with a top-five reporters who are most plugged in on their beat, K.C. Johnson would easily be in there. In other words, the smart money is on the Bulls looking to give the keys to Kris Dunn next year as they look to rebuild. Teodosic is fully expected to come over to the NBA, but the 30-year-old guard doesn't have a clear destination right now. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter