Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bogdan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
George Hill
(G)
Frank Mason
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Harry Giles
(F)
Justin Jackson
(F)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
JaKarr Sampson
(F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Garrett Temple
(G/F)
Jack Cooley
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
JaKarr Sampson | Forward | #29
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/20/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 207
College:
St. John's
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,051,245 {Team Option} 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
JaKarr Sampson will start against the Cavs on Wednesday night.
He'll join De'Aaron Fox, George Hill, Garrett Temple and Zach Randolph in the first unit against LeBron James and company. Sampson is going to play both forward spots and the Kings have almost no depth at the four, so he should be looking at some solid minutes tonight. If you're looking for a cheap DFS punt, riding the 'Karr isn't a bad idea.
Dec 6 - 6:46 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
JaKarr Sampson ended up with four points, three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's road loss against the Bucks.
Sampson didn't shoot particularly well, but he was leaned upon more after Willie Cauley-Stein checked out early in the first half due to a strained lower back. If Cauley-Stein is forced to miss time it could be Sampson and Skal Labissiere seeing a little more run. Sampson could be an intriguing low-cost DFS option if WCS is forced to the shelf.
Dec 2 - 11:37 PM
JaKarr Sampson started the second half for the injured Willie Cauley-Stein (back) against the Bucks on Saturday.
This move was likely about the matchup, but it also shows how coach Dave Joerger doesn't fully trust some of his guys. Leave Sampson on the wire, especially with the Kings off until Wednesday after today.
Dec 2 - 10:12 PM
Kings sign F JaKarr Sampson.
It's a two-way deal for the former 76er and Nugget. Sampson didn't make it to the NBA last season after he started 40 games in the 2015-16 season. He'll add some depth to a very young group of wings in Sacramento.
Jul 29 - 3:18 PM
JaKarr Sampson will start against the Cavs
Dec 6 - 6:46 PM
JaKarr Sampson logs 25 minutes in loss
Dec 2 - 11:37 PM
JaKarr Sampson starts second half
Dec 2 - 10:12 PM
Kings sign JaKarr Sampson to two-way deal
Jul 29 - 3:18 PM
More JaKarr Sampson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Porzingis
NY
(7364)
2
A. Davis
NO
(6818)
3
K. Leonard
SA
(6694)
4
S. Curry
GS
(6681)
5
J. Wall
WAS
(6497)
6
R. Hood
UTA
(6467)
7
D. Russell
BKN
(6397)
8
I. Thomas
CLE
(5981)
9
N. Jokic
DEN
(5952)
10
D. Rose
CLE
(5729)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
3
38
10
8
2
0
4
10
.400
2
2
1.000
0
1
.000
1
0
3.3
2.7
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
PHI
74
15.3
2.0
4.7
.422
0.4
1.7
.244
0.9
1.3
.670
0.5
1.7
2.2
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.4
1.8
5.2
2015
DEN
73
16.0
1.9
4.3
.442
0.2
0.9
.222
1.1
1.7
.656
0.6
2.0
2.6
0.6
1.0
0.3
0.5
1.9
5.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
PHI
74
1130
146
346
.422
31
127
.244
63
94
.670
35
128
163
77
76
38
26
135
386
2015
DEN
73
1166
140
317
.442
14
63
.222
80
122
.656
46
144
190
46
70
23
33
142
374
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 2
@MLW
1
25
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
0
0
1
4
4
Dec 1
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 28
MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 27
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 25
LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 22
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 20
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
De'Aaron Fox
2
Frank Mason
SG
1
George Hill
2
Buddy Hield
3
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Garrett Temple
2
Bogdan Bogdanovic
3
Justin Jackson
4
Vince Carter
PF
1
Harry Giles
Sidelined
Harry Giles (knee) will be held out until at least January.
He was a top prospect coming out of high school, but knee injuries caused his slide to No. 20 in the draft. Giles didn't have a setback or anything, but the Kings want to focus on a "measured and sustained progression plan" to improve his strength. The Kings were always going to take it easy on the rookie and it's possible he's out for the season.
Oct 6
C
1
Zach Randolph
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
Sidelined
Willie Cauley-Stein (back) will sit out at least Wednesday and Friday, and he's questionable for Sunday's game vs. Toronto.
The Kings are listing him as day-to-day, but head coach Dave Joerger said they will "use caution" in bringing Trill back, so his absence could extend beyond this two-game stretch. With Cauley-Stein out, Zach Randolph could slide into the starting five and there will be more minutes available for JaKarr Sampson and Skal Labissiere.
Dec 5
3
Kosta Koufos
4
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
Top-250 Statistical Scarcity
Dec 6
Ryan Knaus examines which stats have been easiest and hardest this season -- get your blocks and weighted FT% early.
More NBA Columns
»
Top-250 Statistical Scarcity
Dec 6
»
Booker, Nurkic and Stats Pod
Dec 6
»
Notable Numbers
Dec 6
»
Dose: The Real Beal
Dec 6
»
Stats: Stephen Off
Dec 5
»
Daily Dose: Big Queasy
Dec 5
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 8
Dec 4
»
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pod
Dec 4
NBA Headlines
»
Dragic, Dion, J-Rich, Johnson & Olynyk start
»
Confirmed: Jordan Bell will start Wednesday
»
Murray, Harris, Barton, Wilson & Faried start
»
Stanley Johnson starting; Tolliver to bench
»
Rudy Gay (heel) will start on Wednesday night
»
Anthony Davis (groin) out Wednesday vs. DEN
»
JaKarr Sampson will start against the Cavs
»
Lance Thomas starting vs MEM, Dotson to bench
»
Patrick McCaw dealing with a concussion
»
Draymond Green (shoulder) will not play
»
Nerlens Noel (left thumb) will have surgery
»
Zach Randolph will start against Cavs
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
