JaKarr Sampson | Forward | #29

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 207
College: St. John's
JaKarr Sampson will start against the Cavs on Wednesday night.
He'll join De'Aaron Fox, George Hill, Garrett Temple and Zach Randolph in the first unit against LeBron James and company. Sampson is going to play both forward spots and the Kings have almost no depth at the four, so he should be looking at some solid minutes tonight. If you're looking for a cheap DFS punt, riding the 'Karr isn't a bad idea. Dec 6 - 6:46 PM
Source: Jason Jones on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
33810820410.400221.00001.000103.32.70.70.00.00.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI7415.32.04.7.4220.41.7.2440.91.3.6700.51.72.21.01.00.50.41.85.2
2015DEN7316.01.94.3.4420.20.9.2221.11.7.6560.62.02.60.61.00.30.51.95.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI741130146346.42231127.2446394.6703512816377763826135386
2015DEN731166140317.4421463.22280122.6564614419046702333142374
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 2@MLW12526.33300.00000.000123100144
Dec 1@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 28MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 27@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 25LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 22LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 20DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

PosRoleName
PG1De'Aaron Fox
2Frank Mason
SG1George Hill
2Buddy Hield
3Malachi Richardson
SF1Garrett Temple
2Bogdan Bogdanovic
3Justin Jackson
4Vince Carter
PF1Harry Giles
C1Zach Randolph
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Kosta Koufos
4Georgios Papagiannis
 

 