JaKarr Sampson will start against the Cavs on Wednesday night. He'll join De'Aaron Fox, George Hill, Garrett Temple and Zach Randolph in the first unit against LeBron James and company. Sampson is going to play both forward spots and the Kings have almost no depth at the four, so he should be looking at some solid minutes tonight. If you're looking for a cheap DFS punt, riding the 'Karr isn't a bad idea. Source: Jason Jones on Twitter

JaKarr Sampson ended up with four points, three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's road loss against the Bucks. Sampson didn't shoot particularly well, but he was leaned upon more after Willie Cauley-Stein checked out early in the first half due to a strained lower back. If Cauley-Stein is forced to miss time it could be Sampson and Skal Labissiere seeing a little more run. Sampson could be an intriguing low-cost DFS option if WCS is forced to the shelf.

JaKarr Sampson started the second half for the injured Willie Cauley-Stein (back) against the Bucks on Saturday. This move was likely about the matchup, but it also shows how coach Dave Joerger doesn't fully trust some of his guys. Leave Sampson on the wire, especially with the Kings off until Wednesday after today.