Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Heyman: Hard to see Stanton OK deal to STL
Cubs non-tender reliever Hector Rondon
Cardinals trade Aledmys Diaz to Blue Jays
Matt Adams non-tendered by Braves, hits FA
Yankees pick Aaron Boone as next manager
Japanese star Shohei Ohtani officially posted
ChiSox ink C Castillo to two-year, $15M deal
Report: SF still unsure Stanton waives NTC
Mets open to Jay Bruce on three-year deal
Cashman confirms Yankees are all-in on Ohtani
Brewers, Vogt avoid arbitration at $3.065M
Braves acquire Justin Kelly for Jim Johnson
Aaron Rodgers resumes practice Saturday
Antonio Brown (toe) doesn't practice Saturday
Eagles lock up WR Jeffery for 4 years, $52M
Panthers 'optimistic' Olsen will play Sunday
Packers place Ty Montgomery (wrist) on IR
Sterling Shepard not on Week 13 injury report
Marshon Lattimore officially questionable
Mike Davis (groin) removed from injury report
Christian McCaffrey questionable vs Saints
Tom Brady (Achilles) taken off injury report
Bucs list DeSean Jackson as questionable
Alex Collins (calf) expected to play Sunday
Jayson Tatum continues his magnificent season
Devin Booker scores 38 points in loss to BOS
Jamil Wilson starts the second half
Tyson Chandler puts up 14 and 18 in start
Miles Plumlee, Ersan Ilyasova will start
Spencer, Crabbe, Carroll, Book & Zeller start
Kyle Kuzma (back) probable to face Denver
Anthony Davis (pelvis) ruled out Saturday
Nikola Jokic (ankle) will travel with team
Hollis-Jefferson and Crabbe to play Saturday
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable for Saturday
Condon could get extended run for Sens
Rask gets first shutout of the year vs. PHI
One goal and one assist for Marchand
Corey Crawford (lower-body) out 3 games
Krejci will play this afternoon
David Krejci (upper-body) game-time decision
Shea Weber to be GTD vs. DET on Saturday
Patrik Laine has 1G, 2A in win over Vegas
Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over STL
Joe Pavelski scores 300th goal on Friday
Artemi Panarin has 3 pts in win over Ducks
Michael Grabner picks up hat trick vs. CAR
Dale Jr. Most Popular for 15 straight years
Sadler: XFINITY Series’ Most Popular Driver
Vinnie Miller to drive for JD Motorsports
Credit One Bank full 2018 sponsor for Larson
Briscoe: Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver
Borland named Ty Dillon's 2018 crew chief
Sadler: 8th at HMS, 2nd in final points
Allgaier: 12th at HMS, 3rd in final points
Hemric: 34th at HMS, 4th in final points
Poole: 6th at Homestead, 6th in final points
Matt Tifft: 7th at HMS, 7th in final points
Ryan Reed : 20th at HMS, 8th in final points
De Jager catches Atwal with flawless Rnd 3 67
Atwal joined by De Jager after Mauritius R3
Cameron Smith keeps up Aussie PGA title push
Zunic in charge despite late stumble at PGA
Hoffman catches fire in Round 2 of the Hero
Broomstick fails for Scott; MC at Aussie PGA
Atwal defies gusts; leads the Mauritius Open
Bland stays tied for lead at Australian PGA
Leishman powers into share of Aussie PGA lead
In-form Fleetwood sets the Hero pace in R1
Tiger Woods looks sharp in return to action
Atwal post flawless 62; leads Mauritius Open
Mayfield tosses four scores as OU wins Big 12
Kalib Woods torches Mean Green for 6-208-1
UCF fends off Memphis in OT, improves to 12-0
Ferguson heroics not enough in wild 2OT loss
Kerryon Johnson (shoulder) to start vs. UGA
McMurphy: UCF HC Frost agrees to Huskers deal
Devin Singletary leads FAU to CUSA title
FSU achieves bowl eligibility by beating ULM
Homecoming: Hauck returns as Montana's HC
Reports: Patterson given transfer permission
Toppers QB Mike White headed to Senior Bowl
Ole Miss WR Brown announces he's staying
Lingard's brace lifts United at the Emirates
Gunners pay the price for defensive errors
Sanchez red hinders Spurs comeback bid, 1-1
Everton grabs win in Big Sam's debut
Watford feeling they got raw deal in draw
West Brom secures evasive clean sheet
Five star Liverpool smash Brighton
Crystal Palace creeps up the table with draw
Swansea blow away lead to lose at Stoke
Demarai Gray lifts Leicester over Burnley
Robbie Brady forced off in defeat
Sane back for Man City after illness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Roster
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Blake Griffin
(F)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Austin Rivers
(G)
C.J. Williams
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Milos Teodosic
(G)
Lou Williams
(G)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Sindarius Thornwell
(G)
Jamil Wilson
(F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Jamil Wilson | Forward | #13
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 229
College:
Marquette
Latest News
Recent News
Jamil Wilson started the second half and scored a career-high eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 14 minutes against the Mavs on Saturday.
Shoutout to anyone who watched Wilson during his preseason games in Hawaii, but he only played a grand total of 36 minutes over the four preseason games. In other words, we did not see this coming. Wilson also played just seven minutes in his NBA career before today, but the Clippers are a total mess. He has upside for treys and the Clippers really don't have a power forward they can count on, but you would have to be in a super deep league to add him.
Dec 2 - 4:34 PM
Jamil Wilson started the second half for Montrezl Harrell on Saturday.
The Clippers are getting crushed, so coach Doc Rivers is really mixing it up here.
Dec 2 - 3:32 PM
Jamil Wilson was taken off the injury report.
He played more than expected in the preseason, but Wilson is not expected to be in the rotation.
Oct 19 - 2:44 PM
Source:
Mike Gallagher on Twitter
Jamil Wilson (back) will not play on Thursday against the Kings.
He's actually getting some decent run in the first half during the preseason, but the Clippers likely wouldn't use him in their rotation during the season while healthy.
Oct 12 - 9:01 PM
Source:
Brad Turner on Twitter
Jamil Wilson scores career-high eight points
Dec 2 - 4:34 PM
Jamil Wilson starts the second half
Dec 2 - 3:32 PM
Jamil Wilson off the injury report
Oct 19 - 2:44 PM
Jamil Wilson won't play on Thursday
Oct 12 - 9:01 PM
1
J. Teague
MIN
(8067)
2
B. Simmons
PHI
(7139)
3
K. Durant
GS
(6235)
4
K. Leonard
SA
(6223)
5
H. Whiteside
MIA
(6205)
6
S. Curry
GS
(6097)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(5957)
8
D. Russell
BKN
(5899)
9
K. Porzingis
NY
(5845)
10
J. Wall
WAS
(5659)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
2
7
6
2
0
0
2
3
.667
0
0
0.0
2
3
.667
0
1
3.0
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 30
UTA
1
5
2
3
.667
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
6
Nov 27
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 25
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 22
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 20
@NY
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Austin Rivers
2
Milos Teodosic
Sidelined
Milos Teodosic (foot) could be back after 5-10 more games, according to coach Doc Rivers.
Teodosic is finally doing some jogging, but an earlier report said that he is not expected back until after Christmas. Looking at the schedule and if we're going off this new timetable, that puts him in a range between Dec. 11 to Dec. 20. Teodosic could be worth a stash, especially because the Clippers have lost their depth. We do have to add that there's a decent chance Milos won't be back until closer to January and Rivers has said he wants to be careful bringing guys back.
Nov 29
3
Jawun Evans
4
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (knee surgery) will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Beverley's knee required microfracture surgery and an arthroscopic repair of his right lateral meniscus, so he has a very long road ahead of him in the rehab process, and this is horrible luck for him in a contract year. Obviously, he needs to be cut in all re-draft leagues, and it'll be Sindarius Thornwell holding down the point guard spot in L.A. until Milo Teodosic (left foot) comes back. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams will be earning heavy minutes moving forward, and both those guys are worth owning in most leagues. We haven't had much news on Teodosic, but given that he could be earning 30-plus minutes a night as a starter upon his return, he's a decent deep league stash.
Nov 22
SG
1
Lou Williams
2
Sindarius Thornwell
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
Danilo Gallinari (glute) was "moving well" during Wednesday's practice, according to Clippers' reporter Tomer Azarly.
Gallinari went through a series of some pick-and-pop drills and also participated in some full-court stuff, although he's still yet to go through any contact portions of practice. He's getting close, though, and will likely be the No. 1 option in that offense once he's cleared to play, so he's worth stashing away in most leagues.
Nov 29
2
Wes Johnson
3
Sam Dekker
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
An MRI revealed no structural damage to Blake Griffin's left knee, but the MCL sprain could cost him up to two months on the sidelines, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
MCL sprains are no joke, and with the Clippers currently sitting on a 7-11 record, they're probably in no rush to bring Griffin back to the court with his long-term health being their primary concern. Lou Williams and Austin Rivers figure to dominate the offense until Danilo Gallinari gets back, and Montrezl Harrell might be L.A.'s starting four-man moving forward. Griffin's absence will be filled by a committee approach, with guys like Sam Dekker, Wes Johnson and Willie Reed all being asked to step up, and perhaps this will finally get DeAndre Jordan going. Griffin is going to be tough to hang on to in leagues that don't offer an IR-spot.
Nov 28
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Brice Johnson
4
Jamil Wilson
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Willie Reed
Anthony Davis and Stew Podcast
Dec 2
Anthony Davis is hurt again, so we break down what could be bad news.
