Jamil Wilson started the second half and scored a career-high eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 14 minutes against the Mavs on Saturday.

Shoutout to anyone who watched Wilson during his preseason games in Hawaii, but he only played a grand total of 36 minutes over the four preseason games. In other words, we did not see this coming. Wilson also played just seven minutes in his NBA career before today, but the Clippers are a total mess. He has upside for treys and the Clippers really don't have a power forward they can count on, but you would have to be in a super deep league to add him.