Player Page

Roster

Jamil Wilson | Forward | #13

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 229
College: Marquette
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jamil Wilson started the second half and scored a career-high eight points with two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 14 minutes against the Mavs on Saturday.
Shoutout to anyone who watched Wilson during his preseason games in Hawaii, but he only played a grand total of 36 minutes over the four preseason games. In other words, we did not see this coming. Wilson also played just seven minutes in his NBA career before today, but the Clippers are a total mess. He has upside for treys and the Clippers really don't have a power forward they can count on, but you would have to be in a super deep league to add him. Dec 2 - 4:34 PM
More Jamil Wilson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27620023.667000.023.667013.01.00.00.00.50.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 30UTA1523.66723.66700.000011010006
Nov 27LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 25@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 22@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 20@NY1200.00000.00000.000011000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Austin Rivers
2Milos Teodosic
3Jawun Evans
4Patrick Beverley
SG1Lou Williams
2Sindarius Thornwell
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Wes Johnson
3Sam Dekker
PF1Blake Griffin
2Montrezl Harrell
3Brice Johnson
4Jamil Wilson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Willie Reed
 

 