Tim Frazier did not play in the second half of Friday's game, finishing with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting in nine minutes. Frazier has stubbornly held to late-round value despite Jrue Holiday's return to action, but he's offering very little beyond assists and steals. Frazier was locked out of the rotation tonight by Tyreke Evans (15 minutes), Langston Galloway (29 minutes) and E'Twaun Moore (26 minutes). This is not a promising situation, and his owners should be actively looking for replacement value.

Tim Frazier scored 10 points with four rebounds, six assists, one steal, five turnovers and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes against the 76ers on Tuesday. He made his NBA debut with the 76ers back in 2014-15 and has been able to develop even more as an off-ball guy. After Frazier didn't play next to Jrue Holiday at all on Sunday, he played next to him for nine minutes tonight. Plus, Langston Galloway was a DNP-CD tonight. Frazier's value is kind of on shaky ground with Tyreke Evans (rest) getting back in the mix, so his owners may not want to hold him too tightly when a hot pickup emerges.

Tim Frazier (wrist) came off the bench on Sunday with 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 24 minutes. The only player on the injury report for New Orleans tonight was Quincy Pondexter (knee), which is a nice sight for a team that's dealt with more than its share of injuries. Frazier led a bench effort that kept this game within reach, but it's hard to rely on him for every-night value with Jrue Holiday healthy and Tyreke Evans' minute-limit likely to be relaxed in the coming weeks. Enjoy the value while it lasts.