Tim Frazier | Guard | #2

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 170
College: Penn State
Contract: view contract details
Tim Frazier did not play in the second half of Friday's game, finishing with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting in nine minutes.
Frazier has stubbornly held to late-round value despite Jrue Holiday's return to action, but he's offering very little beyond assists and steals. Frazier was locked out of the rotation tonight by Tyreke Evans (15 minutes), Langston Galloway (29 minutes) and E'Twaun Moore (26 minutes). This is not a promising situation, and his owners should be actively looking for replacement value. Dec 23 - 11:38 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3192132710922035117271.4326478.8212976.38267310.53.57.11.12.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014POR1121.91.95.5.3440.51.5.2940.91.9.4760.52.02.55.52.30.70.02.45.2
2015NO 5114.61.94.5.4190.30.9.3331.01.5.7160.51.62.23.21.30.60.01.45.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014POR112412161.344517.2941021.476622286025802657
2015NO 5174596229.4191648.3335374.71626841101626533273261
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23MIA1914.25002.00000.000022000002
Dec 21OKC12949.44402.000221.0000335010110
Dec 20@PHI12747.571221.00001.0001346510210
Dec 18@SA12447.57135.60000.0000337231211
Dec 16@HOU12538.37523.667111.000224500019
Dec 15IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13GS13059.55634.75000.0000228210213

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
3Langston Galloway
SG1E'Twaun Moore
2Buddy Hield
3Reggie Williams
SF1Solomon Hill
2Tyreke Evans
3Quincy Pondexter
4Dante Cunningham
PF1Anthony Davis
2Terrence Jones
3Cheick Diallo
C1Omer Asik
2Alexis Ajinca
 

 